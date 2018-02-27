Food Fight! Burger Beatdown

Starring Role

Across its four central Ohio locations – Westerville, Easton, Short North and Beechwold – the Northstar Burger is a major bestseller at Northstar Café.

Organic black beans, long grain brown rice, beets and chipotle peppers come together to make one of the most beloved veggie burgers in town. It’s grilled over an open flame and served on a toasted brioche bun with tomato, dill pickles, organic kale and house-made mustard.

–Garth Bishop

Mission: Irresistible

The Thin Lizzy at the Gahanna location of The B Spot uses the Impossible Burger, a plant-based burger consisting of wheat, potatoes, coconut shavings and heme, an iron-based ingredient that allows the patty to have a beef-like texture, color and taste.

“Besides the flavor, what I love about it the most is it’s got a great carbon footprint,” says Patrick Franz, assistant general manager. “For people who enjoy meat but want to do something a little better for the environment, (the Thin Lizzy) provides that.”

–Lydia Freudenberg

Anything but Jive

The Californian Turkey Burger at Flip Side, located at Easton Town Center, doesn’t just taste fresh; it’s made fresh. Pepperjack cheese, avocado, sprouts and roasted pepper vinaigrette make up a burger that melts in your mouth and doesn’t make you feel bloated afterward.

“The thing that stands out the most to me about our restaurant is that we locally source,” says General Manager Staci Saki. “I honestly cannot have turkey burgers anywhere else anymore; I got spoiled on ours.”

–Amanda DePerro

On the Lam(b)

A blend of freshly ground lamb and sausage come together in the gyro-inspired Spartan Burger from Passport 196 in Upper Arlington. Served on a lightly-toasted brioche bun, dressed with house-made tzatziki sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and feta, this unique burger represents just one of the world’s 196 countries: Greece.

“We try to do flavors that are unique with our own little twist, and varied from around the world.” says head chef and owner Troy Bellot.

–Jenny Wise

One Step Beyond

With locations in the Short North and Clintonville, Bareburger just rolled out a new vegetarian menu item. The Beyond Burger is entirely plant-based, made from pea protein, potato starch, coconut oil and trace amounts of beet juice to get that redness associated with a traditional beef burger.

–Jenny Wise

Back to the Garden

Beyoncé, Led Zeppelin, Prince. Some of the best albums of all time are self-titled, so why shouldn’t food be the same?

What started just a few years ago in a college house on Indianola Avenue as a pop-up restaurant for friends is now a fully-equipped, all-vegan brick and mortar location, and the hard work shows. The Eden Burger, as well as the rest of the menu, may not contain any animal products, but this burger won’t leave you wanting for anything.

–Amanda DePerro

Where the Buffalo Roam

For a lean protein option, the Bison Burger at Short North-based Arch City Tavern is topped with goat cheese, arugula, prosciutto and grilled onions. The prosciutto is crispy and thin, almost bacon-like in texture, and crumbles with every bite. With all hyper-local proteins from Michael’s Finer Meats & Seafood and buns from Lucky Cat Bakery, Arch City stands out.

“I think the flavors are what make our burgers special,” says owner Xhevair Brakaj. “We wanted to have something different and healthier, leaner.”

–Amanda DePerro

Feast or Salmon

The Fish Guys at the North Market turns heads with its salmon burger, made with fresh salmon and panko breadcrumbs. It’s seasoned with salt and pepper, served on a corn-dusted kaiser roll and spread with an in-house garlic-dill mayo. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle and cheddar cheese, it’s the most popular item on the menu.

“Seafood is the only thing we do. … Our quality is by far the best in Columbus,” says owner Doug Denny.

–Jenny Wise

Right on Q

It’s topped with feta cheese, romesco and sweet pepper relish, but it’s the patty that’s the main event at The Sycamore in German Village. The Quinoa & Chickpea Burger is a popular part of the menu among visitors – not least because quinoa is so hot at the moment.

“It was a very long process to get the right mix to make a burger out of it,” says General Manager Michael Vehlber.

–Garth Bishop

Everybody Wants ’yu

Natural, holistic food is the major focus of Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen in Canal Winchester, so it makes sense that it would use one of the highest-quality beefs available.

The Wagyu Burger – with caramelized onions, smoked gouda and garlic aioli on a pretzel bun – uses 100 percent Wagyu beef, which the restaurant sources from California-based Natural Since Day One. It’s all-natural, grass-fed, no GMO – right in line with Harvest Moon’s mission.

–Garth Bishop

