What makes a superfood, and what does it mean?

Superfood.

It’s definitely a buzzword. You’ll hear it everywhere – from the news, to that recipe blog you like to follow, to that super health-conscious cousin at Thanksgiving – but do you really know what it is?

There’s no scientific consensus on it, but the term is usually applied to foods that are beneficial to health, dense in nutrients and low in calories. There are the ones you’ve likely heard of – blueberries, kale, salmon – and the ones you’ve likely only heard of recently, such as açai berries, goji berries and black garlic.

Did you know? Aloe vera is more than just sunburn relief; it’s a superfood.

The term is often used in relation to weight loss. And it’s true, they can help you lose weight by adding bulk to a meal without calories. But typically, incorporating a superfood into your diet will only aid in weight loss when accompanied by the usual routine: more protein, fewer carbs, going to the gym, etc. They aren’t magic, after all.

And Americans aren’t the only ones hopping on the superfood train. According to Quality Food Awards, an English organization that recognizes excellence in food and drink, superfoods account “for nearly a third (30 percent) of all nutrient-packed food and drink launches globally.” The whole world is growing more health-conscious, and that’s a good thing.

Health Benefits

The American Heart Association recommends “eating at least two 3.5-ounce servings of fish a week,” so it’s definitely in your body’s best interest to try to incorporate salmon or sardines into your diet. Furthermore, the AHA asserts that salmon is low in saturated fat and high in omega-3 fatty acid, which is great for heart health and keeping your arteries clear.

“Yogurt provides calcium, vitamin D and protein,” per the AHA, and is “a good substitute for sour cream in recipes.” Swap it out to get a similarly creamy texture and avoid some calories. It can also be an excellent source of probiotics, which aid in digestive health.

Cooking with coconut or avocado oil is a great way to incorporate superfoods into your diet.

Yet another superfood is avocado, which is definitely good for more than just guacamole. According to Organic Facts, a website dedicated to information on organic and healthful food products, it can help maintain your eyesight, protect your liver from happy hour and keep your skin clear. And despite its bad rap on the calorie side, one serving of avocado runs about the same as a bag of chips – and has a lot more going for it than those empty, delicious calories. Besides, you don’t even have to eat the fruit itself. You can swap out butter or canola oil for avocado oil when you fry up your dinner.

Still Unconvinced?

You may not even have to venture outside of your usual grocery store. Giant Eagle carries items such as goji berries and sardines, and Whole Foods is another good bet for some of the more exotic fruits. If you’re feeling adventurous, other good bets include Tensuke Market in Upper Arlington or Saraga International Grocery in north Columbus.

You can mix flaxseeds or chia seeds into your morning oatmeal for an energy boost.

And, of course, you can always shop online for your oddly specific ingredients. Amazon Grocery is great for dried fruit or nuts, even the powdered versions, and www.sunfood.com specializes in superfoods exclusively. You can even sort by what kind of health benefit you’re looking for: anti-aging, digestion, mood or skin care.

Ready to Try it?

Some superfoods are easy to incorporate into your diet. You can substitute kale for spinach or tofu for chicken or beef, for example, or add beans to your hearty winter soups.

Some are more difficult – who even knew garlic could be black, anyway? – but still doable. You can also try your hand rolling your own sushi with nori seaweed, or sprinkling maca powder over your cereal in the morning, just like fiber powder.

It might sound daunting, but there’s truly no downside to incorporating some superfoods into your diet. And who knows? You just might find your new favorite dish.

× Superfoods include: Blueberries Kale Chia seeds Seaweed Maca powder Açai berries Hemp seeds Salmon Mackerel Sardines Black garlic Goji berries

Asian Stir-Fry Noodles

Ingredients

1 box spaghetti (or any other kind of pasta)

2 tsp. garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. avocado oil

3 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

½ tsp. sesame oil

3 Tbsp. rice vinegar

Pinch ground ginger, white pepper

½ cup chopped yellow or white onion

½ bag frozen green beans

1 cup almonds

Instructions

Mix together soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, rice vinegar and spices (exact proportions can be adjusted to taste). Boil noodles according to box directions.

On low heat, sauté garlic and onion in avocado oil until garlic is fragrant and onion is softened. Add half bag of frozen green beans; sauté until softened. Add drained noodles to the skillet, and stir to combine. Let stand 1 minute.

Pour sauce over noodle-and-veggie mixture, and stir until combined. Let sit 1-2 minutes in skillet, stirring occasionally. Take off heat, then add almonds. Stir until combined.

Serve, with extra sauce as necessary.

Blueberry-acai compote

Ingredients

1 cup frozen blueberries

1 cup frozen acai berries

3 Tbsp. water

¼ cup sugar

2 tsp. lemon juice

Instructions

Combine ½ cup blueberries, ½ cup acai berries, water, sugar and lemon juice in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add the rest of the berries, cook for 8 more minutes, still stirring frequently. Serve warm.

Quinoa Tabouli Salad

Courtesy Acre restaurant

Ingredients

Quinoa

1 ½ cup white quinoa

3 cups water

2 Tbsp. lime juice

1 tsp. kosher salt

Salad

1 cup flat leaf parsley, chopped fine

1/3 cup red onion, small dice

1/3 cup green onion, sliced

6 cups kale, washed and shredded

Lemon Vinaigrette

4 oz. lemon juice

1 ea. garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Tahini dressing

½ cup water

3 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 ea. cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. black pepper, fresh ground

1/3 cup tahini

To serve

2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half

Instructions

To cook quinoa, place 3 cups water in a sauce pot and bring to a boil. When water is at a boil, stir in quinoa and return to a boil. When quinoa comes to a boil, turn heat down to a simmer and simmer for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, turn off heat and allow the quinoa to absorb the remaining liquid for 5 minutes.

Season the quinoa with salt and lime juice and remove from pan, and allow to cool. Once quinoa is cold, mix in shredded kale, parsley, onion and green onion.

For lemon vinaigrette, place all of the ingredients in the jar of a blender and blend well. Mix dressing with salad and season.

For tahini dressing, combine all of the ingredients in the jar of a blender and blend well.

To serve, top with halved cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of tahini dressing. Makes four servings.

Maddi Rasor is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS