Travel through food: Columbus ethnic cooking classes

Find Your Class The Franklin Park Conservatory www.fpconservatory.org

• Pizza

• Indian curry

• Healthy Indian

• Homemade pasta

• Pizza
• Indian curry
• Healthy Indian
• Homemade pasta
• Holiday macarons
1400 Food Lab www.1400foodlab.com

• Chinese soup dumplings

• Croissants

• Chinese soup dumplings
• Croissants
• Charcuterie
The Seasoned Farmhouse www.theseasonedfarmhouse.com

• Classical French

• Italian

• Japanese for beginners

• Macarons

• Traditional Oktoberfest food

• Tuscan

• South African

• Classical French
• Italian
• Japanese for beginners
• Macarons
• Traditional Oktoberfest food
• Tuscan
• South African
• Indian
Sur la Table www.surlatable.com

• French

• Ravioli

• Tuscan

• Parisian

• French
• Ravioli
• Tuscan
• Parisian
• Macarons
Aubergine Private Dining Club www.spagio.com

• Private cooking classes with Spagio's Chef Hubert Seifert

When reminiscing about childhood, many of us share similar memories. A memory of looking up at Grandma as she ladles soup, kneads dough or pulls a tray from the oven. The memory is a fond one, and if you let yourself get lost in the memory just enough, you might even begin to smell the scent of her kitchen.

No matter what food Grandma is cooking – it might be something savory and thick, or sweet and fresh, or a mixture of both – that memory is shared across many cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds. So why are Americans cooking less?

“I think (cooking) is very much a lost art; think of home economics classes,” says Sadie Burger, food educator at the Franklin Park Conservatory. “People are going to college now, and they can’t scramble an egg. To me, that’s very sad.”

However, there’s a silver lining. With the increased availability of cooking classes, meal kit services like Blue Apron and HelloFresh, and the popularity of TV shows that seem more food- than travel-focused, it’s obvious that Americans aren’t going to let home cooking become a thing of the past. And, in Burger’s experiences, much of the interest in cooking classes comes from an even deeper desire: to learn about new cultures.

“Ethnic food is absolutely desired, and I’m in the process of making connections with chefs to come and start teaching these ethnic classes; you can’t offer enough,” says Burger. “There’s definitely a rising trend in cooking in general, but ethnic trends are so huge right now.”

At the end of each Franklin Park Conservatory cooking class, attendees are asked to fill out a class evaluation. The feedback they receive is surprising but exciting, says Burger.

“There is an insane amount of requests for ethnic food of all varieties,” Burger says. “It’s mind-boggling. Mediterranean, lots of sushi. Lots of requests for African food right now.”

Interested chefs-to-be should be relieved to know there is no shortage of ethnic cooking classes around central Ohio. Private cooking classes are available at the Aubergine Private Dining Club with Chef Hubert Seifert of Spagio, high-end classes like at Sur la Table at Easton Town Center, and even beginner classes for cooks with dietary restrictions are just a few. And each of these spots showcases a new culture from which to learn, because how better to experience a new culture than to learn to cook its food?

“Even food outside of your region and outside of your country is important; travel with your mouth,” says Burger. “Your taste buds can take you to many places, and classes are a great way to help you become a part of this amazing tradition.”

Plus, the side effects of learning to cook and making cooking a habit are positive ones. Not only does cooking cost much less than eating at a restaurant, when you cook, you know exactly what you’re putting into your body.

“With learning to cook and getting a small range of culinary knowledge, you learn so much more independence. And you’re getting away from restaurants; you’re saving money that way and you’re taking control of your health,” says Burger. “If you’re stuck to grilled cheese, you’re not living your best life. Also, it (cooking) can be fun and very therapeutic.”

Ethnic cooking classes can teach you about new cultures, hone important lifelong skills, and help you spend less money and get healthier. If that doesn’t have you sold, remember: At the end of the class, you get to eat a delicious, unique meal.

“Any class is the best gift you can give to somebody. It’s an experience and knowledge you can take with you the rest of your life,” says Burger. “Stop buying things and start buying experiences.”

Amanda DePerro is an editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.