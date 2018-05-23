Restaurants stepping up their food sourcing standards

Making Changes

The farm-to-table movement is booming as restaurants all around the world, even many fast food chains, are making changes to become more sustainable.

Chefs are rotating menus to cook what is in season in order to offer guests the freshest possible produce at its peak. Restaurants are forming relationships with local suppliers to get the best meats and greens. Some restaurants are even starting to grow their own ingredients in order to offer the highest level of freshness.

Paying Attention

As customers, there are many things that can help us determine if the restaurant we are dining at is serving sustainable food.

Listen: If your chef or server talks about seasonal produce, fresh ingredients or local sources, this is a good sign.

Look: See if the menu changes each season and notice if the restaurant has a garden in which it grows some of its own ingredients.

Research: Check out the restaurant’s website, call ahead or use mobile apps like HappyCow to find sustainable restaurants near you that offer vegan or vegetarian food.

Laura Cole is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.