In-house Statehouse restaurant serves seasonal menu

Since 2011, Louie Pappas and his partner, Demetra Stefanidis, have owned and operated Graze, a health-focused restaurant with a unique locale: the Ohio Statehouse.

“I’ve personally met John Glenn in there, Jim Tressel, and a lot of state celebrities and heroes,” Pappas says. “There have been some unique things along the way that I would have never seen or participated in had (Graze) not been there.”

The concept behind Graze is farm to table: everything is locally sourced, resulting in a seasonal menu.

“I think, for people, it’s important to know where their food is coming from,” Pappas says. “Trying to be supportive of local vendors is really important to us.”

Graze serves up breakfast, sandwiches, soups, salads and a variety of pasta- or meat-focused plates. Customers can order dishes like a vegan breakfast burrito, turkey avocado club, Korean barbecue bowl or crispy chicken Cobb salad.

“We’ve kind of gotten a better feel of what the customers are looking for, so this menu reflects a lot of customer favorites,” Pappas says. “And this is kind of the direction we feel that we need to keep moving toward.”

