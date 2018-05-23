Eating local gets easier with the 30 Mile Meal

× Expand Photo by Chad DiBlasio Photography The Orchard House Bed and Breakfast

With an increasing demand for sustainability and healthy living has come an increased demand for local food.

Eating local cuts down travel time from farm to table, reduces carbon dioxide emissions and increases the freshness of food – a win-win for the environment and the consumer. With this idea, the 30 Mile Meal was born.

Starting in Athens in 2010, the ACEnet and Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau joined forces to bring local products within 30 miles of Athens restaurants to the plates of happy eaters.

After its success in Athens, five other communities picked up the 30-mile meal project, including Licking County. County residents and visitors alike welcome the tasty and delicious food and drink that have emerged from the 30 Mile Meal.

From farmers’ markets to restaurants, Licking County has used the 30 Mile Meal to increase business, promote local farms, and provide healthier and fresher food to customers.

× 30 Mile Meal Participants Orchard House Bed and Breakfast

4058 Columbus Rd., Granville Available via reservations Snapshots Lounge

1320 Weaver Dr., Granville Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Lynd Fruit Farm

9393 Morse Rd. SW, Pataskala August, September and October 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Granville Farmers’ Market Between North Main and Broadway, Granville May 5-Oct. 27, 8:30 a.m.-noon

