Cheesy event raises money to fight childhood cancer

The taste so commonly associated with childhood, comfort and joy is back to bring comfort and joy to individuals who sorely need it.

On Oct. 6, Easton Town Center hosts the second Columbus Mac & Cheese Festival, with a vast array of macaroni and cheese dishes.

Proceeds benefit The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

The NextGen Ambassadors Society coordinates the event that, last year, sold out, drawing more than 2,000 people. It raised more than $65,000 for adolescent and young adult cancer research at the OSUCCC – an important cause, says NextGen chairman Josh Barkan, as more than 70,000 people ages 15 to 29 are diagnosed with cancer each year.

“We are one step closer to ‘mac’ing out cancer,” says Josh Barkan, chairman of NextGen.

Following previous fundraising efforts for the James made by his family, Barkan was inspired to spearhead the festival, recognizing the simple popularity of mac and cheese and the many variations of it served around town. He’s been part of NextGen for about five years, and put a great deal of work into creating the festival last year, as did Jamie Hudoba, assistant director of volunteer services at the James.

More than 20 restaurants and vendors from Easton and the greater Columbus area will put their best mac and cheese dishes forward at the 2017 event, with options ranging from deep-fried mac and cheese bites to lobster mac and cheese. Patrons have the opportunity to vote in a people’s choice winner.

At 2016’s inaugural event, Easton’s Kitchen Den Bar (KDB) brought its bacon mac and cheese with Applewood-smoked bacon, four different types of cheese and roasted tomatoes.

“I even had a group of ladies take a selfie with us because they loved it so much,” says Ashlee Dickson, director of sales and marketing for KDB Easton.

The variant brought out by northwest Columbus-based Hoggy’s Restaurant and Catering is a family recipe, says Kathy Turner, wedding and special events specialist for the company. The recipe, which was part of Turner’s mother’s sorority cookbook, sets itself apart with its combination of cheeses and different types of pasta, she says.

“It means so much to my grandmother when she hears how much people in Columbus love her recipe,” says Kyle Turner, Hoggy’s director of marketing and business development and Kathy’s son.

Mitchell’s Ocean Club aims to bring its black truffle mac and cheese, complemented with bags of its bar snack, truffle popcorn.

“We look forward to participating this year and raising even more money for young adult and adolescent cancer research,” says Katherine Domnici, event manager for Mitchell’s.

The list of participants for 2017 has yet to be finalized, but last year’s line-up also included Bon Vie Bistro, Brio, Fado Irish Pub, Flip Side, J. Alexander’s, McCormick & Schmick’s, Milestone 229, Rusty Bucket, Smith & Wollensky, Sweet Carrot, Whole Foods, World of Beer and Zoup!.

Beyond the culinary attractions, the festival promises live music, craft beer, a 50/50 raffle, face painters, balloon artists and a stilt walker. A variety of non-mac-and-cheese vendors will be on hand, with proceeds going to adolescent and young adult cancer research and programming, as will Be the Match, the largest and most diverse marrow registry in the world.

Easton earned a U.S. MAXI Award from the International Council of Shopping Centers for last year’s festival.

