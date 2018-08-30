Local delicious doughy old-timers and newcomers

× Expand Photos courtesy of Maggie Smerdel Photography

The list is far too long to name every doughnut shop in central Ohio, and it seems new shops are popping up daily – not that we’re complaining. However, any aficionado will tell you that not all doughnuts are created equal.

From the classics like Buckeye Donuts, Resch’s Bakery and DK Diner, to the newcomers like Destination Donuts, Duck Donuts and The Donut Experiment, Columbus residents should be thrilled to know there is no shortage of new doughnuts to try. But what makes each one unique?

Keep it Classic

Resch’s Bakery has been serving baked goodness to central Ohioans since 1912, and that means you’re sure to get something you love. According to Resch’s, there’s a major difference between “doughnuts” and “donuts:” While doughnuts are older, donuts are the true American variety. Expect nothing less than mouth-watering American basics done right.

Similarly, DK Diner’s bakers know that they might not make the most frou-frou doughnut in central Ohio, but they’ve mastered the art in the 30-plus years since DK Diner’s opening. In fact, says DK Diner’s general manager, Anthony Teny, that’s something that DK Diner, Resch’s, Schneider’s Bakery and Buckeye Donuts share; a product with a historic, tried-and-true taste. And there ain’t nothing wrong with that.

“We have the original varieties that we sold 20 years ago that we still sell today. Everything is similar,” says Teny. “If you come here, you’re going to get a classic, homemade fresh doughnut every day. It’s not going to be anything fancy but, at the same time, it’s going to be something really good that you’re going to enjoy.”

There’s something to be said of stepping into a Columbus institution like one of the older, established doughnut shops. You might get an eyebrow raise if you ask for bacon on your order, but you’ll feel a part of something dependable and no less delectable.

“People in Grandview and Arlington like to come here. … But if you’re in Westerville you love Schneider’s,” says Teny. “I think it’s community pride. That’s a thing with Columbus; it’s not just pride for Columbus, it’s pride for community.”

Try Something New

If you’re in the mood to branch out and try something that’s as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the stomach, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

Aptly named, The Donut Experiment gives you the power to do what you want. Looking for sea salt, Oreo cookies, cereal or a candy bar on your doughnut? What about a Sriracha doughnut? The perfect opportunity for a flight of doughnuts, snag a dozen from the Donut Experiment and each one will taste completely different from the last. The winner of Best Doughnut in Columbus from this year’s Best of the ’Bus, Duck Donuts, has a huge variety of toppings, too – though Columbus area manager Jenna Grayson wouldn’t suggest getting too wild with it.

“The options are endless, and we have people who come in and get five or six different toppings – but I personally wouldn’t advise it,” says Grayson, laughing. “It’s more than just a delicious doughnut; it’s personalizing it for yourself.”

However, what makes Duck Donuts really special is that, no matter what time of day you walk in, you can always expect a warm doughnut. That’s because each one is dunked in the fryer as you walk in on a made-to-order basis.

“Our tagline is ‘A warm, delicious, made-to-order doughnut.’ I think that says it all,” says Grayson. “You’re always going to have a personalized experience – that one-on-one experience with our cashier who will take down your order exactly as you want it. You’re always going to get a warm doughnut.”

And for a uniquely modern Columbus experience, make the North Market a stop to test out Destination Donuts. You can only find its doughnuts in the North Market or various central Ohio coffee houses, and owner Heather Morris makes it her goal to use as many locally sourced ingredients as possible.

Farm to Tummy

If your doughnut itch still hasn’t been scratched, don’t worry – there’s more. For that true Ohio experience, you’ll have to step outside the brick and mortars. Some of central Ohio’s farms offer just as good a doughnut as any shop – just don’t forget to bring a basket for apple picking.

