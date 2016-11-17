Recipe: Crafted champagne cocktails worth celebrating

Image courtesy of Curio
New Year’s Eve is champagne season, and there’s much to appreciate about a glass of top-quality champagne.
You wouldn’t want to dilute the top-shelf stuff, but for less expensive champagne, there’s a world of possibilities – some you can order around central Ohio, some you can make yourself at home with the proper supplies.
Here’s a solid choice from Curio in German Village.
Roses & Rye
Ingredients
- 2 oz. rose Prosecco
- 1 ¼ oz. rye whiskey
- ¾ oz. Amaro Meletti
- ½ oz. lemon juice
- ¼ oz. simple syrup
- 2 dashes mole bitters
- 1 sugar cube
- Orange blossom water
Instructions
Place 4-5 drops of orange blossom water on a sugar cube. Drop into champagne flute.
Combine all ingredients in a shaker over ice and shake. Strain into flute and top with Prosecco. Serve.
Other Champagne Cocktails
French 75: Champagne, gin, lemon, simple syrup
Caribou Martini: Champagne, coffee vodka
Black Velvet: Champagne, stout beer
San Remo: Champagne, triple sec, mandarin liqueur, grapefruit juice
Sparkling Sangria: Cava rosé, fruit juice, drunken fruit (available at Nada, Arena District)
French: Cava, gin, lemon juice (available at Sidebar, downtown Columbus)
