Recipe: Crafted champagne cocktails worth celebrating

New Year’s Eve is champagne season, and there’s much to appreciate about a glass of top-quality champagne.

You wouldn’t want to dilute the top-shelf stuff, but for less expensive champagne, there’s a world of possibilities – some you can order around central Ohio, some you can make yourself at home with the proper supplies.

Here’s a solid choice from Curio in German Village.

Roses & Rye

Ingredients

2 oz. rose Prosecco

1 ¼ oz. rye whiskey

¾ oz. Amaro Meletti

½ oz. lemon juice

¼ oz. simple syrup

2 dashes mole bitters

1 sugar cube

Orange blossom water

Instructions

Place 4-5 drops of orange blossom water on a sugar cube. Drop into champagne flute.

Combine all ingredients in a shaker over ice and shake. Strain into flute and top with Prosecco. Serve.

Jenny Wise is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Other Champagne Cocktails

French 75: Champagne, gin, lemon, simple syrup

Caribou Martini: Champagne, coffee vodka

Black Velvet: Champagne, stout beer

San Remo: Champagne, triple sec, mandarin liqueur, grapefruit juice

Sparkling Sangria: Cava rosé, fruit juice, drunken fruit (available at Nada, Arena District)

French: Cava, gin, lemon juice (available at Sidebar, downtown Columbus)

