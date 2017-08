×

Melbourne Mule Three Ways

Ingredients

2 oz. tequila, gin or vodka

2 oz. lime juice

1 oz. agave nectar

1 whole kiwi (skinned and chopped into chunks)

1 can ginger beer

Method

In a mixing tin, muddle the kiwi chunks, lime juice and sugar syrup. Then, add your choice of tequila, gin or vodka, and fill with ice. Shake well, and strain into an ice-filled copper mug. Top off the drink with ginger beer, then garnish with a kiwi wheel. Enjoy!