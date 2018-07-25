Local restaurant creates its version of a classic favorite

The anatomy of a margarita is timeless: lime, tequila, triple sec, salt for the glass rim. It’s the perfect drink to end summer with, and the perfect way to wash down a taco. But what if you’re craving something smoother? Something fruitier? Something more textured?

You can get all those flavor profiles at Nada in the Arena District, and some crazy good contemporary Mexican cuisine to round out your happy hour. Or your brunch. Or your lunch, dinner or night cap. The restaurant name may literally mean nothing, but the menu has it all – especially if you’re stopping in on Wednesdays when Nada has its special tiki menu.

“We put tiki torches on our patio and play a tiki playlist – it’s definitely an event,” says Nada General Manager Lita Rachamountry. “We have one margarita on (the Wednesday menu) that’s dynamite. If it was on our regular menu, I would say it’s my favorite.”

The tropical margarita is made with Nada’s house tequila, mango, passionfruit, lime juice, almond liqueur and Velvet Falernum liqueur. If just hearing the ingredients makes your mouth water, you’re not alone. But you’ll have to come in on a Wednesday to enjoy, because it can’t be made on any other day of the week.

“The almond liqueur gives it a nice nutty flavor, but nothing overwhelming. It gives it a little more of a texture,” says Rachamountry. “It kind of lingers on your tongue, then the Velvet Falernum leaves a silky finish. It’s so well-rounded it has a lot of great flavors and it’s perfect for the patio.”

Amanda DePerro is an editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Nada’s House Margarita – the Nadarita

Courtesy of Nada

Ingredients

1½ oz. El Jimador Blanco

½ oz. house-made Curaçao

½ oz. agave

2 oz. fresh squeezed lime juice

Directions

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all ingredients and shake well. Strain into a glass. ¡Salud!