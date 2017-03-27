Experience the art of afternoon tea in central Ohio

× Expand Photo courtesy of Asterisk Supper Club

According to Historic UK, one of the leading websites on the United Kingdom’s history and heritage, the act of drinking tea dates back to 3000 B.C. in China.

The art of afternoon tea, though, was started in England in 1840 by Anna, the seventh Duchess of Bedford. That art gradually made its way across the pond, and it is still practiced today around central Ohio.

If curling up with a nice cup of tea sounds elegant or cozy, spots such as Asterisk Supper Club, Koko Tea Salon Bakery, and Tehku Tea Co. are putting their own twist on afternoon tea.

In the heart of Uptown Westerville, Asterisk serves afternoon tea every day.

Walking into Asterisk, it is impossible to overlook the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, vintage chandeliers and 30-foot-long community table.

“Once you come in, it is very memorable,” says owner Megan Ada “We always say this is a place where time slows. Take your time and enjoy it. Enjoy a book or bring friends. We want our guest to feel like they can relax.”

Guests can choose from 15 specially selected teas from Michigan, Colorado or London served in vintage teacups; enjoy eight different made-to-order sandwiches; and try out the restaurant’s scones. Asterisk takes pride in its scones, served with homemade clotted cream or jams made from local fruit prepared by Ada’s mother.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Koko Tea Salon & Bakery

If a tea party atmosphere is more up your alley, Koko Tea Salon, based in Gahanna, has opened its second location in the old Seneca Hotel ballroom in downtown Columbus.

Koko guests may choose between a standard afternoon tea and a high tea that includes more food and a class on the tea being served.

Both tea options include hand-blended teas, such as Koko’s popular Swan Creek, a berry-mixed tea perfect for children, and made-from-scratch scones, tea sandwiches and desserts. Owner Ava Misseldine says her favorite part has always been the desserts, which includes Persian macaroons, chocolate-dipped strawberries, brownies, mousses and tarts.

“I have a horrible sweet tooth, and that is part of the reason why I opened a bakery,” says Misseldine. “The response of the guest faces when we bring out the tiny, colorful desserts … (is) my favorite part.”

For a more Zen environment, Tehku, located in Historic Dublin, is the perfect spot. Owner Inggrie Wijaya says Tehku aims to embrace all tea cultures by providing a comfortable, contemporary space with a large tea bar where guests can smell and learn about the teas prior to choosing.

The small teahouse also hosts occasional tea tastings where guest can sip on fresh-from-the-farm, hand-blended teas. Elegant afternoon teas featuring scones, sandwiches, soup and salad are also hosted through reservation. But nothing, Wijaya says, beats the Tea and Spa event.

On the third Saturday of each month, guests can start by tasting a variety of soothing teas, then receive back massages provided by a professional massage therapist for an all-around spa-like experience.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS