Drinks to bring new edge to the pumpkin spice latte

We’re well into fall, and that means we’re well into prime time for warm beverages – and one type of warm beverage in particular.Perhaps no other modern-day drink is more ubiquitous in the fall season than Starbucks’ famous Pumpkin Spice Latte. But there are more exciting pumpkin drinks out there in central Ohio.

Melt Bar and Grilled, with locations in the Short North and Easton Town Center, has a variation that hews particularly close to its inspiration: the Meltbucks Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Though it took customers some time to cotton to the new offering, Melt “expects it to grow,” says Derek Wolfe, general manager at the Short North location.

The iced and spiked beverage features that classic combination of cacao, pumpkin and nutmeg, through the use of pumpkin spice syrup and chocolate liqueur.

Meltbucks Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients

1 ½ oz. vanilla vodka

1 ½ Patron XO Tequila

Dash chocolate liqueur

Dash pumpkin spice syrup

Whipped cream

Dash grated nutmeg

Instructions

Combine vodka, tequila, chocolate liqueur and syrup in a cocktail shaker and shake. Pour over ice and top with whipped cream and nutmeg, then serve.

More Pumpkin Options

Cocktail: Pumpkin Float

Hadley’s Bar + Kitchen

Downtown Columbus

Beer: Pumpkin Ale

North High Brewing Co.

Short North

Wine: Pumpkin Pie Wine

Buckeye Winery

Newark

Emily Real is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

