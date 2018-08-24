Craft cider is taking off in the Columbus brewing scene

Though it may not be as popular as craft beer for the moment, hard cider is becoming increasingly popular throughout Columbus. With so many beer options throughout the city, cider offers an alternative to those who are looking to change things up.

“People are always looking for something different,” Peter Moon, owner of Mad Moon Cider, says. “We get inspiration from craft beer, but there aren’t a lot of options that are gluten free.”

Cider grew in popularity during the American Revolutionary War and was a big part of the culture.

“It was very safe to drink because it was fermented,” Moon says. “In some cases, it was safer than the water supply.”

Recently, cider has seen quite a resurgence in the United States. Though brands like Redd’s Apple Ale and Angry Orchards are readily available at local grocery stores, companies like Mad Moon Cider are offering a unique experience to the city of Columbus, in which craft beer reigns supreme.

“We have been seeing people who are enjoying cider as their primary drink,” Moon says. “If you are a beer drinker, sometimes you find yourself needing a break from it and cider is the perfect alternative.”

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com.

Moon Glow