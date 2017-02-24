Bushmills vs. Jameson: Is one superior to the other?

If you’re looking for a taste of the Emerald Isle this St. Patrick’s Day, forget the green beer, because whiskey is the way to go.

Deriving its name from the Gaelic phrase for “water of life,” Irish whiskey is set apart from its Scottish and Canadian cousins with the extra “e” in its name. But in addition to this basic orthographic difference, Irish whiskey has a few characteristics that single it out from your standard Scotch.

Made from grains that are often kiln-dried, triple-distilled and then aged in casks, Irish whiskeys are usually described as having a smoother finish than other types of whiskey. Compared to Scotch whiskies, the Irish versions lack the smoky, earthy finish caused by drying the grains over peat fires.

When it comes to Irish whiskeys commonly found in the U.S., two brands typically spring to mind: Jameson and Bushmills. Though legend holds that Jameson is a Catholic whiskey and Bushmills is a Protestant whiskey – it’s more a matter of geography than anything else, as Jameson originates from Catholic-heavy County Cork, while Bushmills hails from Protestant-rich Northern Ireland – subtle differences are used to identify each standard blend.

“With Jameson, it has a mellow flavor on the nose and you also get hints of floral scents and a little bit of spice to it,” says Justin Handy, assistant general manager at the Three Legged Mare in the Arena District. These combine with a “fruity and vanilla citrus flavor” on the palate and a “medium finish,” Handy says.

“It is not really harsh or alcoholic like you would get from some other types of whiskeys,” he says. “And it has a little bit of a spice on the finish, too.”

Bushmills initially has a sharper scent than Jameson with undertones of vanilla, followed by a “tangy floral flavor” on the palate, Handy says.

“It also has a longer finish than Jameson,” he says. “And you get more sweet flavors on your tongue and in the back of your throat after you have consumed it.”

Both brands offer their original blends, as well as special reserves, which can be enjoyed in a variety of ways.

“It is mostly (served) neat or with just a couple of ice cubes,” says Patrick Byrne, owner and manager of Byrne’s Pub in Grandview Heights. “There’s a pickleback, which is (whiskey) and pickle juice. It does sound odd, but it is really quite tasty.”

Soda water and ginger ale make easy mixers for Irish whiskey, Byrne says. And Irish whiskey can also be used in place of the standard American whiskey in a Moscow (Irish) Mule or Manhattan.

To those still unsure as to which whiskey will wet their whistle on St. Patrick’s Day, Handy says the choice is ultimately a matter of personal preference.

“We also have a wide variety of other Irish whiskeys … bourbons and scotches,” he says. “Really, I just recommend to go with what you enjoy the most.”

Amanda Etchison is a contributing writer.

