An adult take on popsicles, a childhood favorite

They were the staple of your summer as a child. Whether it was poolside or in the midst of a long afternoon running around with the neighbor kids, popsicles have always been the unifying treat of childhood.

While the days have passed when a popsicle was the midday treat of choice, many bars throughout Columbus have been resurrecting this timeless childhood delight back into the taste buds of adults. How might they be doing this you ask? With the unifying “treat” of adulthood: alcohol.

Whether you are at Seventh Son Brewing Company, Odd Fellows Liquor Bar or Standard Hall, there is no shortage of options to get your fix of a nostalgic buzz this summer.

“Every pop (at Standard Hall) is crafted in-house using high-quality ingredients and premium spirits,” Danny Corso, marketing manager for Corso Ventures, says.

Paired with your favorite vodka, rum or tequila, these tropical pops are the perfect summertime treat.

“We find the Boozy Pops to be popular across the board,” Corso says. “We haven’t come across someone who doesn’t like them, especially in the summer heat.”

Mango Margarita Popsicles

Courtesy of Tipsy Bartender

Ingredients

21/2 oz. tequila

3 oz. agave

Pinch of salt

3 oz. lime juice

3 oz. mango nectar

4 cups chopped mangoes

Sliced raspberries

Lime slices

Popsicle sticks

Dixie cups

Instructions:

Slice mangoes and place in blender. Add tequila, agave nectar, a pinch of salt, and water or mango nectar. Blend until smooth.

Place sliced raspberries in the base of a paper cup and pour mixture over.

Poke a popsicle stick through a lime slice and place over the blended mixture.

Freeze until solid and remove paper cups.

DRINK RESPONSIBLY!

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com.