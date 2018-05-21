A look at the growth of rooftop bars in central Ohio

× Expand Photo courtesy of AC Hotel Columbus Dublin

There’s no better way to welcome summer than to spend time relaxing outdoors. For those of us with demanding lifestyles, finding time to do so can be difficult, but isn’t that what happy hour is all about?

Rooftop bars have been popping up all over central Ohio for happy hour aficionados to kick back and unwind after a long day of work. The rooftop environment allows city dwellers and suburbanites alike to escape the stress of the day and enjoy a cold drink, fresh air, good company and, of course, a magnificent view.

One of the many rooftop bars in the Columbus area is Vaso, located at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Dublin’s Bridge Park development. With an express glass elevator, an option of savory small dishes, and interior and exterior bars, Vaso is your own personal oasis.

Vaso General Manager Orcun Turkay says the rooftop location is a “refreshing and unique option in the area that goes beyond the existing restaurants or hotel choices.”

Turkay says both guests and locals enjoy gathering on the rooftop to enjoy the beautiful spring and summer weather.

Though there are many restaurants and bars in Columbus, rooftops take the relaxing experience of happy hour to new heights.

Local Rooftop Bars

Vaso

4515 Banker Dr., Dublin

Sunday-Thursday: 4 p.m.-midnight

Friday-Saturday: 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

Juniper

580 N. Fourth St., Columbus

Tuesday-Thursday: 5-9 p.m.

Friday: 5-12 a.m.

Platform Beer Co.

408 N. Sixth St., Columbus

Monday-Thursday: 3 p.m.-midnight

Friday: 3 p.m.-2 a.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 a.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

RAM Restaurant & Brewery

906 N. High St., Columbus

Monday-Wednesday: 3 p.m.-11 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-midnight

Sunday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Alex Curran-Cardarelli is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.