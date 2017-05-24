2017 summer wine festivals in and around Columbus

×

Photo courtesy of Grove City Town Center Inc. Grove City Town Center Wine and Arts Festival

Grove City Town Center Wine and Arts Festival

June 16 and 17, Grove City Town Center

Décor made from recycled wine bottles exemplifies the convergence of Ohio wines and Ohio artwork at this Grove City tradition.

Some 20 wineries are expected for the seventh annual Grove City Town Center Wine and Arts Festival.

Painting, sculpture and jewelry are just a few of the artistic media on display at the event. Festivalgoers can even make their own art at various booths, including glass beads with representatives from Glass Axis and painting and drawing with the Creative Clinic Center.

“Our dual focus would be basically showcasing Ohio wines, but also introducing some wonderful art to the community,” says Andrew Furr, executive director of Grove City Town Center.

Other highlights include food at Town Center restaurants and from food trucks, as well as a VIP dinner at the Grove City Brewing Company on June 16.

Wineries Include:

Al-Bi Winery

Brandeberry Winery

Buckeye Winery

Camelot Cellars

Chateau Tebeau Vineyard and Winery

Good Vibes Winery

Hanover Winery

It’s Your Winery

Kennedy Vineyard

Olde Mason Winery

Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery

Plum Run Winery

Rockside Winery and Vineyards

Signature Wines

Soine Vineyards

The Winery at Versailles

Wishmaker House Winery

North Market Ohio Wine Festival

Photo courtesy of the North Market

July 7-9

The North Market has spent a decade and a half working to expose patrons to Ohio’s best wineries.

“(The Ohio Wine Festival) is one of four main fundraisers for the historic, not-for-profit North Market, and it is the largest all-Ohio wine festival in the state,” says North Market Director of Marketing and Development Marissa Luther.

The festival, which is expected to have at least 18 wineries, also benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities through a number of higher-priced tickets. Festivalgoers can enjoy the farmers’ market on Saturday, the Peddler’s Picnic on Sunday and North Market’s regular market vendors throughout the weekend. Live musicians will play every evening of the event, and various forms of entertainment are provided throughout.

“Our aim is to expose festivalgoers to the many great Ohio wineries we have here, as well as to create awareness for market merchants,” says Luther.

Photo courtesy of the North Market

Last Year’s Wineries:

Brandeberry Winery

Chateau Tebeau Winery

Debonne Vineyards

Doughty Glen Winery

Eldchrist Winery

Ferrante Winery

Hanover Winery

Henke Winery

Maize Valley Winery

Meranda-Nixon Winery

Plum Run Winery

Raven's Glenn Winery

Rockside Winery & Vineyards

Soine Vineyards

Troutman Vineyards & Winery

Valley Vineyards

The Winery at Versailles

The Winery at Wolf Creek

Wyandotte Winery

Vintage Ohio Wine Festival

Aug. 4 and 5

One of the biggest wine events in the state takes place at Lake Metroparks Farmpark in Kirtland, celebrating vintage Ohio wines in a scenic outdoor environment. www.visitvintageohio.com

Valerie Mauger is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

