Winter events unite Westerville for greater good

Jan. 16, Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center

$20 student, $30 adult

Implicit bias and community healing are the highlighted topics at the 12th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast Celebration.

The keynote speaker at the event, organized by Leadership Westerville, is Bishop Joey Johnson. The theme is “The Simple Art of Living Together.”

Johnson is senior pastor of the House of the Lord Church in Akron and presiding bishop of the Beth-El Fellowship of Visionary Churches. He has also served as a member of the Ohio Attorney General’s Advisory Group on Law Enforcement Training. Johnson is the author of three books that aim to help individuals and through faith-based insight.

In addition to Johnson’s talk, Leadership Westerville will present awards to both students and adults in the community who embody the ideals of King and put those ideals into action in the community.

“I am always amazed at how the youth in our community exemplify so many of the characteristics demonstrated by Dr. King,” says Phyllis Self, executive director of Leadership Westerville.

The Fouse Award will be presented to Kendra Asiedu, Afnan Salem and Muheeb Hijazeen. Asiedu and Salem are both seniors at Westerville South High School, while Hijazeen is in eighth grade at Genoa Middle School. Leadership Westerville will also present the Alston Award to journalist Joe Meyer and Police Chief Joe Morbitzer.

“By recognizing these efforts, we shine a light on the fact that Dr. King’s dream is still alive and lives on in the works of our youth,” says Self.

Westerville’s own Tony Hagood, an internationally accomplished jazz pianist, will play live jazz with his trio throughout the event.

Westerville Community Bowl-A-Thon

Feb. 11, Columbus Square Bowling Palace

$20 student, $25 adult, $500 Executive Bowlers

The Golden Pin is once again up for grabs in the 17th annual Westerville Community Bowl-A-Thon.

The community tradition raises funds for three charities that benefit Westerville students of all ages by funding grants to educators and offering musical performances and programs to classrooms in Westerville. Those organizations are the Westerville Education Foundation, Westerville Scholarship Foundation and Westerville Symphony.

Attendees can expect a day filled with bowling, raffle prizes, food and fun.

Highlighting this year’s event is the Executive Bowling Challenge, always a major part of the fundraising total. Business owners who choose to be part of the challenge pay $500 each to compete for the aforementioned – and coveted – Golden Pin.

“I love the camaraderie and competition between all the executive bowlers, many who are longtime participants,” says Bob Gibson, owner of TRIAD Architects and a frequent Executive Bowler. “The event is a lot of fun and I have a great time. The proceeds go to three organizations that I love to support.”

In return for their donations, Executive Bowlers receive brand recognition through the event’s website, social media platforms and press releases, as well as during the day of the event through signage and giveaways.

He’ART of Concord Art Show & Sale

April 21, Concord Counseling Services

Concord Counseling Services’ major annual fundraiser usually takes place in the winter, but the seventh annual event is being moved to April.

He’ART of Concord features a wide variety of arts available for purchase including everything from fine arts to crafts and jewelry. Over 95 percent of the money raised from the sale goes back to the artists themselves, a handful of whom donate to Concord to help cover the cost of putting on the event.

Jenny Wise is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

