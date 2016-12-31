Westerville Staff Profile | January 2017

× Expand Gina DeHays (left) and Tammy Healy

Whether you’ve resolved to start a new health and fitness regimen this year or you’ve been at it for a while, there’s one consistent, joyful resource at the Westerville Community Center that has nothing to do with equipment. It’s the friendly, welcoming and warm smiles of Gina DeHays and Tammy Healy at the front desk. The duo works together most often, going the extra mile to address any variety of Westerville Parks & Recreation program or service issue while greeting hundreds of guests each day.

How did you come to work for Westerville?

DeHays (16-year employee): I worked for a local bank that moved our division to “that state up north.” I stayed home for a couple years, and then learned Parks & Recreation was looking for help with birthday parties. I worked part-time until the Community Center was built, which happened around the time our daughter needed braces. That was about the right time to go for a full-time position.

Healy (Eight-year employee): I had always liked Westerville. I had a brother who went to Otterbein University and always took the kids to the Westerville Public Library. When I started looking for a part-time job, I applied, but got the call only when a position opened about a year later. By then, I had nearly forgotten I had applied.

What is your philosophy on customer service?

DeHays: I approach it as how I would want to be treated. Being greeted, first of all, is important. If I go into a store or restaurant, I notice whether I am greeted with a smile. There are plenty of times we’ll go into a restaurant and be completely ignored. At that point, we turn around and walk out. Here, our patrons are our friends. We’re with them more than family sometimes. I enjoy what I do, and hope that comes across. You really have to like what you’re doing when dealing with the public. If not, people will pick up on it really fast.

Healy: For me, I want to make eye contact with people that come in and say, “Hello, how are you today?” That doesn’t happen anymore everywhere you go. It bothers me when I’m at the grocery store and someone is talking over you about the night before. I shouldn’t have to ask someone in customer service to please pay attention to me. Also, when people buy or renew their passes, I always say how much we appreciate it, because we truly do.

What would most people be surprised to know about the operations of the Westerville Community Center?

DeHays: I think people would be surprised at what it really takes to run this facility. They see Tammy and me at the front, but not all the programmers, instructors and behind-the-scenes people and logistics. Also, a big seasonal staff is here in the summer. Not to mention the Parks Maintenance staff, who keep it beautiful outside.

Healy: How much our front desk staff needs to know or be able to find out. We literally have to know everything that goes on; the dates and times of every program, the times the pool is open. Something is changing every day, so we go look for the right information or the right person so we can give that to our patrons. Every day, I learn something new and different.

DeHays: And we’re always asked for and give out information that has nothing to do with parks and recreation: On Election Day, it’s where to vote. We’ve also recently had an elderly man who said he was tired of his cooking, and we helped connect him with Meals on Wheels.

What is your favorite part of the job?

DeHays: Honestly, it is watching the kids grow up. I’m a sucker for little babies and watching them grow up. Once they get a sticker from Miss Gina, they don’t forget me – even when they’re 6’2” and see me in the grocery store. Then they come back as parents. I always tell the kids and the parents, “I am not your mom, but I am a mom.” It seems to help ease worried moms and, sometimes, kids who need to behave.

Healy: We’re lucky to have such a beautiful area to work in, and I enjoy being able to see people every day who become like family. They know me, too, and ask about my family. If we realize someone who is a regular three or four times a week is not coming, we’ll call and check. I enjoy that one-on-one interaction and relationships.

Tell us about a time something didn’t go quite right or as planned at the Center.

DeHays: It doesn’t happen on a daily basis, but there will be someone who doesn’t like your answer and will say, “You need customer service training.” Then the very next person in line will say “Thank you so much, you’ve been so helpful.” We have to put up with that occasionally and keep a smile on our face. We know the majority of our patrons are good people and you’re going to get those other people with any job.

Healy: You don’t know when someone comes in what they may have weighing on them. One time, when I was trying to help a stressed mom with a birthday party, she took offense to something I said in an effort to be helpful and calming, and threatened to put my name “all over Facebook.” I played it over in my head all weekend and worried. That same day, another person called and left the nicest comment about something else I had done, so that helped with the hurt.

What’s your favorite part of or activity in the Westerville Community Center?

DeHays: Last year, I was able to be the hostess at the Father & Daughter Dance. As the dads and daughters were coming in, I pretended they were coming into a restaurant. “Oh, reservation for two? And your name?” The little girls were so adorable and thoroughly enjoyed the evening. It was nice to see that age group having fun and dancing the night away with their dads.

Healy: I really enjoy the Access to Recreation group. These special-needs individuals come in and are genuinely excited to be together. When they have dances, they have so much fun. Several come in on a daily basis and work out, so they have become our friends. Last October, they had a group outing to the Circleville Pumpkin Show that didn’t go according to plan due to a traffic jam. They didn’t make it to the show, so when we found out they were coming back, we ran out for doughnuts and cider and quickly turned the Teen Scene room into a pumpkin show. They were as happy with that as they would have been at the real show, and that was just heartwarming.