Westerville's report card and employee profiles

Westerville Residents Deliver City Report Card

Westerville residents continue to express high satisfaction levels, as measured in the 2016 online resident survey, with consistently high ratings for City programs and services.

The survey was active online from early November to Dec. 31, 2016, and responses increased by more than 32 percent from 2014 to 2016, with a total of 1,438 full and valid responses. Strategic Research Group, a Columbus-based survey research firm, was again selected by the City to conduct the community poll.

Ratings for City departments and staff continue to follow trends identified in residents’ surveys since 2005. Residents continue to agree that information is accessible, services meet their expectations and financial management meets expectations. In fact, 88 percent of residents state they are satisfied or very satisfied with the overall quality of services provided by the City.

“The resident survey is our report card,” said Westerville City Manager David Collinsworth. “We take residents’ opinions and feedback from this biennial effort and use it to examine the way we’re delivering our programs and services. We want to know how residents currently feel and how they feel over time about the same issues, so we’re not only looking at what they said late last year, but if the needle is moving in the right direction in terms of overall satisfaction and quality of life factors.”

Key findings from the 2016 survey include:

Westerville residents continue to express a positive tone about City services and programs, most commonly selecting words such “friendly,” “safe” or some variation of “family” or “family-friendly” to describe the community.

When asked why they chose to live in Westerville, the most common reasons selected (in order): overall safety of the community, quality of City services and the family-friendly nature of the City.

The “Most Important” issue selection for residents (first choice of three) is “fiscal management and responsibility.” Infrastructure and roadway maintenance” and “public safety and emergency management” were second- and third-choice priorities, respectively.

Residents say the most important public safety issue is “maintaining emergency response times,” followed closely by “routine patrol of residential areas.” Concern about “substance abuse and drug interdiction” increased notably (from 6.4 percent in 2014 to 11.3 percent in 2016) and ranked as the third most important public safety issue for residents.

But residents on average, feel safe in Westerville. They feel most safe in their own homes, but rated feeling at least “safe” in Westerville as a whole, in individual neighborhoods (day and night), in parks and on bikeways and leisure paths.

The effects of nearly two years of a major infrastructure and roadway construction projects (South State Street Improvement Project Phase II) were notable in the survey results.

Approximately 72 percent of residents believe (agreed/strongly agreed) the quality of Westerville’s infrastructure has improved in the last two years. That number declined from 83 percent in 2014, but was up from 69 percent in 2012.

When asked if traffic flows on Westerville’s main arteries were improving, more than 67 percent of respondents selected some level of disagreement with the statement.

Yet, more than half of those surveyed believe Westerville’s overall traffic flow on main streets is as good as traffic flow on main streets in other Central Ohio suburbs.

“We expected to see some public frustration in the survey results coming off nearly two full year of public construction in phase two of the South State Street improvement project,” said Collinsworth. “When we promised the residents we would improve the southern gateway corridor in 2008 and, ultimately, extend roadway and infrastructure improvements north, that was a multi-year commitment. The good news is we’re near the end of the major construction in that area, with Phase II expected to be complete in May.”

Residents took time to fill out a special section devoted to communication preferences. The results help City administration and communicators understand how to best reach residents with information, news and alerts about service, programs and opportunities.

Residents say they read City publications, and prefer them over the weekly community newspaper. The City website and social media accounts also have traction in reaching our intended audiences.

The City website is most useful to residents while events, news, updates and current information on parks and recreation classes are easily accessible.

Although awareness of the “My Westerville” app is not very widespread at this point, it has been used for a variety of functions by those who have tried it.

Finally, residents appear generally supportive of business and economic development efforts in Westerville.

When asked if Westerville does a good job managing retail and business growth, more than 80 percent marked “agree” or “strongly agree.” Further, more than 78 percent said Westerville promotes a business-friendly environment.

When it comes to tax breaks or financial incentives to attract new business, two out of three residents agree/strongly agree the City should do so.

On a related topic, more than 72 percent of residents agree/strongly agree that Westerville does a good job managing housing growth.

“Support from residents for business coming to and staying in Westerville is critical to the City’s long-term economic health,” said Collinsworth. “Residents seem to understand the balancing act that requires local investment to leverage growth and development in the business sector and that, in the end, that investment pays dividends.”

Tracking survey trends since 2005, Westerville residents continue to express growing satisfaction in nearly every area of community life. Consistency is also seen in long-term views on traffic, which is considered a challenge and most commonly cited as residents’ chief complaint.

The vast majority of residents believe the City does a good job promoting recycling and conservation (88 percent). Thanks, Westerville, for helping us recycle, reuse and reduce waste.

Most of Westerville likes Facebook. More than three-fourths of residents use the social media site.

Demographics

Our ages: 18-40, 17.1 percent; 41-50, 14 percent; 51-60, 19.3 percent; 61-70, 30.8 percent; 71-older, 18.8 percent (*self-reported data)

For the full text of the report – including ratings for specific departments and programs, as well as community demographics of survey respondents – please visit www.westerville.org/survey.

Public Safety Profile

The Westerville Division of Police is Looking for You

By Cpl. Aaron Dickison

As the City of Westerville grows and changes, so does the Westerville Division of Police (WPD). WPD will be going through a number of changes in the near future, with the retirements of exceptional officers and various promotions within the department.

We are looking for dedicated men and women to ensure we maintain the highest level of service to the community. This mission is accomplished through the services provided by our dedicated staff members in conjunction with strong community participation and support.

Our organization’s philosophy is high-visibility, total-resource policing. We offer many opportunities for advancement and movement within the department, including patrol, K-9, investigations, school resource officers, crime prevention, joint tactical team members and task force positions with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Secret Service and other central Ohio law enforcement organizations. Additionally, there are a variety of other ancillary duties and assignments available.

We are committed to providing outstanding service to citizens and making Westerville a safe and vibrant community. We do this by making our core values of Integrity, Responsibility, Loyalty and Honesty an integral part of our daily lives.

WPD strives to reflect the diversity of the citizens we serve. We are looking for the best qualified applicants available who share our core values and commitment to service.

The Westerville Division of Police will be testing for the position of Police Officer this May. For questions or further information on the minimum qualifications, hiring process, pay and benefits, please email us JoinWPD@westerville.org or visit www.westerville.org/joinWPD for more information.

Staff Profile: Josh Cox

× Expand City Manager Dave Collinsworth (left) and Josh Cox

2016 Employee of the Year

Josh Cox

Josh Cox is the kind of information technology expert his staff colleagues truly appreciate. He’s humble, modest and eagerly helpful. When he was named the City’s 2016 Employee of the Year, Josh Cox, was recognized for being “modest about knowledge and experience … but confident in his abilities.” A student of leadership and committed lifelong learner who is now actively pursuing a master’s degree, Josh is known as someone who won’t waste time worrying. He puts ideas into action and sees obstacles as challenges to conquer. In fact, that may be what his staff colleagues appreciate most about him: putting ever-changing technology into terms anyone can understand. Congratulations, 2016 Employee of the Year Josh Cox.

Congratulations on this achievement. What does this award mean to you?

This is very special to me because one of my peers took the time to explain why I was worthy of this award. There are so many talented employees within the City, and being selected by my peers for employee of the year is a true honor.

Where are you from originally and how did you get to Westerville?

I grew up just outside of Marion, where I attended a very small rural school; I graduated with just over 90 other students. After college, I reached out to one of my friends who, at the time, was working for the City, and that conversation led to me applying for an open position as a systems analyst in the Information Systems department.

How did you come to be in this profession?

Choosing a profession for me is a funny subject. Many years ago, I was having a conversation with a family member, and they thought IT positions were the hot new thing and the pay within the field was really good, so I took that information and made the decision. I think back now and can’t believe I made one of the most critical decisions of my life that quickly and with little to no personal research. However, 11 years later, I am very grateful I listened to that family member.

What is a typical day for you as the City’s database administrator?

The largest portion of my position is ensuring that the advanced meter systems for the electric and water divisions are operational and functioning as intended. For the past several years, I have been a core team member on the WERKS projects, which has led me down a new and exciting path. (WERKS is Westerville’s internal enterprise management system.) I have been given the opportunity by the Finance and IS departments to manage the utility billing portion of the project, and I’ve enjoyed working with a great team to bring the new system online last December.

What is the most rewarding experience you have had in your years with the City?

As an IT professional, I have been fortunate enough to be a part of many projects within the city, but I would say the most rewarding experience has been being a part of the WERKS project team. Over the past three years, we have worked as a team to cultivate a great working environment along with true friendships. I can remember attending many planning sessions that were just the beginning of the project, and now, with 2016 being the year that we get to see many of the new systems come to fruition, I relate it to a proud Dad moment. Also, along the way I have forged many great relationships with the other team members, and I am sure those relationships will carry forward for many years to come.

As a technology professional, what is a common question you get asked outside of work?

When conversations come up about what I do for a career, I usually answer that I work in IT. But the most common question I get asked outside of work is “My computer seems to be acting funny; do you know what might be wrong with it?” This question is like asking your mechanic if he knows what is wrong with your car before he even sees or hears it.

What is something about the programs/projects you manage that people may not know?

When attending meetings, I enjoy looking for potential areas that could benefit from process improvement and increased efficiency. My favorite part of this area is marrying a great piece of technology to an improved process which can take a good product to the next level.

What do you like to do in your leisure time?

I love spending time with my wife, Ashley, and our 5-year-old son, Benaiah. Also, when time allows, I enjoy smoking meat, which usually equates to inviting friends and family over to enjoy with us. I’m passionate about serving the community through our local church in Marion. I enjoy this area of life because it affords me the opportunity to go out into the community and help those who may not have been as fortunate as I have been in life.

The City of Westerville also recognizes departments that demonstrate excellence year-round in creating a culture of safety, encouraging health and wellness, and saving public dollars. These awards recognize the collective efforts staff and management in collaboration, creativity and coordination.

“Safety Matters” Award: Planning & Development Department

Wellness Award: Westerville Electric Division

“WeSave” Department of the Year:

Gld Award – Westerville Electric Division

Silver Award – Parks and Recreatin Department

Brnze Award – Westerville Division of Police

Economic Development Profile

× Expand Ryan Sevey, co-founder and CEO, and Jason Montgomery, co-founder and CTO, of Nexosis

Entrepreneurship Is Alive and Well in Westerville

Westerville is well-known as a place for families to flourish, but it’s also a place for businesses to grow. While residents may be most familiar with a flurry of new eateries and restaurants coming to town, the City is also home to technology companies that are gaining national attention.

Technology startup Nexosis is poised for continued growth after being selected for the first Target + Techstars retail accelerator program in June 2016. The program focuses on bringing innovative technology solutions to the retail industry.

According to Nexosis, the company’s machine-learning platform, called Axon, the company’s automated artificial intelligence platform, “solves complex time series problems … and is currently used today for demand forecasting/sensing, demand planning, replenishment and personnel planning.” Momentum has continued to grow; the company announced that it closed $5 million in seed funding in December.

Nikola Labs Inc., a wireless power company touting a proprietary energy-harvesting system, is a tenant of the Point at Otterbein University, the STEAM Innovation Center that blends academics with the business needs of the community.

Erin Bender, executive director of the Point, said students have benefitted from witnessing the Nikola Labs team in action.

“The Point is a startup environment; (the Nikola Labs team is) extremely hungry and always out looking for new information,” said Bender. “It’s been great to give our students the opportunity to see a different way of working.”

The company beat 23 other companies to win “best pitch” at the Plug-and-Play Winter Summit event in Silicon Valley in late 2016. Plug-and-Play is an international innovation platform that runs industry-specific startup programs and connects startups to corporations, among other things.

When considering the benefits that Westerville presents to technology companies, Bender cites the diverse business landscape and the variety of amenities that are desirable to young professionals.

“When you think about the types of employees these companies bring in, Westerville offers young professionals the opportunity to work, live and play,” said Bender.

For more information on economic development initiatives and business in the community, please visit business.westerville.org.

In History

This Day in History

April 5, 1917

Local Resident Invents New Spin on Checkers

The City of Westerville has long welcomed innovators, even 100 years ago.

In April 1917, the Westerville Public Opinion reported that resident Leland Bennett applied for a patent on two games: three-way checkers and neutral checkers. The first game added a third player to the traditional game of checkers, creating a more complex and engaging game. The latter combined the game of chess with checkers, and was said to be easier to pick up than chess. Before seeking his patent, Bennett toured area groups with his inventions to favorable reviews. According to the century-old article, Bennett created the games while studying at Ohio Wesleyan University and planned to distribute them to local YMCAs and chess clubs.