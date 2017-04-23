Bookmarks | Westerville | May/June 2017

Adult Reads
The Columbus Food Truck Cookbook
By Renee Casteel Cook and Tiffany Harelik
Discover the thriving food truck scene in Columbus with cuisine hailing from New York, Macedonia and beyond. Includes interviews and recipes.
Real Food/Fake Food: Why You Don’t Know What You’re Eating and What You Can Do About It
By Larry Olmsted
Investigate the pervasive world of food fraud that affects everything we eat, from Parmesan cheese and olive oil to honey and coffee. Once you know what to avoid, learn how to recognize the real deal.
Ten Restaurants That Changed America
By Paul Freedman
Combining the expertise of a historian and a foodie, the author chronicles the history of American restaurants and illustrates the parallels with American history overall.
Why Diets Make Us Fat: The Unintended Consequences of Our Obsession with Weight Loss
By Sandra Aamodt
Common sense regarding weight loss and dieting may actually be counterproductive. Learn the author’s methods for a sustainable healthy weight without the dangers of losing and then gaining the weight back.
Eat It Up!: 150 Recipes to Use Every Bit and Enjoy Every Bite of the Food You Buy
By Sherri Brooks Vinton
Everything in your kitchen can be put to good use. Leftovers, vegetable leaves, and odds and ends all find a purpose in this how-to guide and recipe book.
The Story of Seeds: From Mendel’s Garden to Your Plate, and How There’s More of Less to Eat Around the World
By Nancy Castaldo
Learn where our food comes from and about the seeds that form the basis for all edible, cultivated vegetation in the world.
Youth Reads
Woodpecker Wants a Waffle
By Steve Breen (picture book)
What would you do for a plate of freshly made waffles? When clever disguises don’t work, Benny the woodpecker comes up with the ultimate diversion to taste this breakfast treat. Who said woodpeckers don’t eat waffles?
I Really Like Slop
By Mo Willems (reader)
Sometimes, even the best friendships are tested by small things. When Piggie asks Gerald the elephant to taste slop – an important part of pig culture – Gerald must make an important decision.
Stef Soto, Taco Queen
By Jennifer Torres (juvenile fiction)
Stef is embarrassingly known as “Taco Queen” at school because of her family’s taco truck, Tia Perla. Stef longs for the day Tia Perla, the bane of her life, is retired – until that possibility comes uncomfortably close to reality.
Sad Perfect
By Stephanie Elliot (teen fiction)
Sixteen-year-old Pea struggles with a little-known disorder that makes food hard to consume. As she learns to take control of her disorder, Pea’s quest to be “normal” is complicated by her first crush.