Westerville Public Library brings nationally-known authors to town

× Expand Photos courtesy of Westerville Public Library and Erik Maasch

When documentarian Ken Burns visited Westerville in 2011 to shoot a segment on Prohibition, it only made sense that he would come to the Westerville Public Library.

Burns reviewed primary source materials available through the library’s Anti-Saloon League Museum and took some time to promote his documentary series on PBS.

The popularity of that promotional visit resonated with library leaders, and was the genesis of its visiting author series. Today, that series has grown enough to bring in such big-name authors as Jay Asher (Thirteen Reasons Why), Mitch Albom (Tuesdays with Morrie), Piper Kerman (Orange is the New Black) and Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl).

“Ever since (the beginning), it’s been growing, and we’ve been getting more relationships with publishers and stuff, which is good for booking writers that would fit into the community,” says Erin Huffman, programming and community engagement coordinator.

The library’s main consideration in picking authors is to keep the genres and types of writing that come to Westerville diverse and interesting every time.

...in the end, when (attendees) get to that table and get to meet the author, and especially when we hear that some of these books have changed lives, we hear that it’s worth it.

“We want to try to reach people who are reading all different types of books,” Huffman says. “We try not to have all of the same types of authors, (and) try not to have it be very similar each time … and we’ve found that that’s been working really well.”

The library’s major author visits usually entail a speaking engagement at one of the high schools. During a typical visit, the author presents for 45 minutes onstage, then answers audience questions. Afterward, attendees get a chance to meet and have their books signed by the author.“It’s a hard balance to make sure that people are happy, because (the lines) can take hours,” Huffman says. “But in the end, when (attendees) get to that table and get to meet the author, and especially when we hear that some of these books have changed lives, we hear that it’s worth it.”

Upcoming author visits include Ernest Cline (Ready Player One) on March 1 and Hillary Jordan (Mudbound) on May 1.

2018 Author Visits

A.J. Tata, Direct Fire: Jan. 25

Ernest Cline, Ready Player One: March 1

Kristy Woodson Harvey, The Secret to Southern Charm: April 23

Hillary Jordan, Mudbound: May 1

Alexander McCall Smith, The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency: Nov. 10

Emily Real is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS