Westerville patio provides year-round entertainment

× Expand “The project was right off the driveway,” says Aubry. “We ended up doing another layer of planting to separate the driving space from the patio area.”

It started as the conversion of a screened patio into a larger four seasons room.

Robert and Margaret Young had worked with Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers to turn the rear of their Westerville-area house into something better-looking and more accessible. Upon the completion of their renovation, the Youngs soon found that, while the space was much improved, the view left something to be desired.

The back yard overlooks the 18th hole of the Lakes Golf and Country Club, and the couple knew something else needed to be done to highlight this scenic view.

“The project was to continue adding on to the additional living space by building a large patio from the four seasons room to enjoy the beautiful views overlooking the 18th hole of the golf course,” says Margaret.

Originally, the back yard had a small three seasons room and a small deck to match. The only problem was that, with the new four seasons room in place, there was nowhere to sit outside, grill and enjoy the weather and the expansive view of the golf course.

“The area right off the four seasons room was not going to be very useful without the addition of a patio because of how sloped the yard was as well,” she says.

Dave Fox suggested the Youngs reach out to GreenScapes Landscape Co. for all their view-enhancing needs.

“Margaret had a great vision for what she wanted done,” says Marc Aubry, GreenScapes owner. “The interior project definitely inspired what was to be done on the outside with the patio.”

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com.

How to participate in WesterFlora

WesterFlora organizers are seeking gardens for this year’s tour.

Those interested in entering their gardens can pick up applications at Hoover Gardens, the Westerville Community Center or the Westerville Public Library, or apply online at www.westerflora.com. Entries will be accepted through June 23.

Members of the Westerville Civic Beautification Committee will then review all entries and select the 10 to 12 gardens that best represent landscape diversity, uniqueness and horticultural expression.

The tour takes place July 22.

