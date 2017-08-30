Westerville home takes on a natural, mid-century look

When Bill Miller and Tommy Dole decided their house needed an upgrade, they wanted something that could connect them to nature, and also be suitable for entertaining.

Different though those goals may have been, the finished product accomplishes both and more, Miller says.

The Westerville-area couple – who have lived in the house since 2013 with their dog, Lila – worked with Davidson Builders to transform their home.

What was once the garage is now a great room overlooking Hoover Reservoir, and an entirely new attached garage has been built to replace it. All told, about 1,200 square feet of living space was added.

That’s on top of about 400 square feet added a few years back, when Miller and Dole worked with Davidson to add onto the master bedroom – opening up the space, installing vaulted ceilings and adding more glass for a better view of the reservoir.

The original impetus for the remodel, Miller says, was a trip to a spa resort. When the couple realized it would be impractical to add spa features to the house, their priorities shifted to adding more living and entertaining space.

Garth Bishop is managing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Davidson Builders To maximize the view, much of what was once wall space in the garage has become window space in the great room. “The whole back of the house is glass,” says Miller. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Davidson Builders The great room also connects to the master bath via a sliding door system. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Davidson Builders The great room now sports a fantastic view, and opens to the dinning room. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Davidson Builders The new garage, like the one it replaced, has capacity for four cars, though it looks like a standard two-car garage from the outside. The secret is its depth; it’s about 40 feet and has doors on both sides, which means it can be used for even more entertaining space. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Davidson Builders The garage leads off to main entrance. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Davidson Builders A free-standing tub, walk-in shower and water closet highlight the attached bathroom. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Davidson Builders The couple worked with Closets by Design to finish off the interior of the closet, which is equipped with a washing machine, a dryer and folding tables. The end result is a significant reduction in hassle when it comes to laundry; previously, the laundry facilities were at the opposite end of the house from the master bedroom, and they sometimes wouldn’t make it back after they were dry. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Davidson Builders View leading out to the back patio from the living room × 9 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Davidson Builders Miller and Dole have always wanted to make these sorts of changes to the 1967-built house, which reminded them on an old Hollywood Frank Lloyd Wright home from the very beginning.“We really tried to channel a mid-century modern look,” Miller says. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Davidson Builders The backyard features a refreshing pool which can be seen from the back patio. Prev Next

