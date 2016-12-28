Westerville family expands bathroom shower, vanities

× 1 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Organized Home Remodeling The shower has been significantly expanded; it’s now a walk-in measuring 7’ by 8’, and decked out with Carrara marble. The new layout and rain can shower heads mean David, who stands 6’5”, can shower while standing upright for the first time in his life, Morgan says. × 2 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Organized Home Remodeling The soaking tub, complete with under-mount and granite top, is situated within the shower space. It’s equipped with a wall-mounted flat-screen TV. × 3 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Organized Home Remodeling The make-up area is also equipped with a wood countertop – part, with the marble and stone tiles, of a larger emphasis on natural elements. “We wanted it to be a much more open, natural feel,” says Morgan. × 4 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Organized Home Remodeling The double vanities have solid wood countertops and vessel sinks. × 5 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Organized Home Remodeling Both the wall and floors are now tiled, and the floor tile is heated, which is, Morgan says, “amazing this time of year.” Prev Next

To say the remodeling of Kathy Morgan’s bathroom was a long time coming would be a massive understatement.

Morgan and her husband, David, have lived in their Westerville home for 27 years. And for almost that entire time, they had lamented how small the master bathroom was.

The master bedroom was a good size, but the tiny, inefficient bathroom attached to it was a constant annoyance. So Morgan worked with Organized Home Remodeling, of which she is president, to completely transform the bathroom using space from a nearby walk-in closet.

The original bathroom had a small, wall-mounted sink; a toilet; and a 30”-by-30” acrylic shower stall barely big enough to turn around in.

“The scope of the project was to relocate the shower into the area where the walk-in closet was, expand to have two vanity sinks, relocate the toilet where the old shower was and add a … soaking tub,” Morgan says.

Initially, it was the hall bathroom that had the bathtub – a necessity for the Morgans when their children were growing up. But with all of them out of the house, changing the set-up became an option; the hall bath was remodeled as well, and now has a walk-in shower, too.

“That’s a lot of years of showering in a space you can barely turn around in,” Morgan says. “I could kind of always see it in my head; it was just a matter of getting there.”

The walk-in closet that was replaced was 7’ by 8’. But the couple still have a walk-in closet; a small bedroom, which had been previously used as an office, was turned into an 8’ by 12’ closet with a stackable washer, dryer and laundry center. The door to the hallway was drywalled over, and a new door was made to connect it to the master bedroom.

The project was completed in summer 2016.

Garth Bishop is managing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.