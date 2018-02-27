Westerville CityReporter | March/April 2018

End of Watch

February 10, 2018

The Westerville Division of Police would like to extend sincere gratitude to you, our central Ohio community, for your support after the devastating loss of Officer Eric Joering and Officer Anthony Morelli, who were killed in the line of duty on Saturday, Feb. 10.

In the face of this tragedy, your kindness did not go unnoticed. From donations to flowers and kind notes, blue ribbons and lights, we felt your generosity and we thank you.

Officer Morelli was a 29-year veteran of WPD. He was a husband and a father of two. Officer Joering had been with WPD for 16 years. He was a husband and a father of four.

Please continue to keep their families in your thoughts as they work through these difficult times.

We ask that you also continue to support your Westerville Division of Police officers, communications and support staff, for they, too, have lost two members of their family.

We are shaken, we are heartbroken but we remain Westerville Strong.

To find ways to support WPD, please visit www.westerville.org/westervillestrong.

2017 Westerville Employee of the Year Dan Langton with City Manager David Collinsworth

Staff Profile: Meet Dan Langton, Employee of the Year

Since the beginning of his 16-year career with the City, Westerville Water Facilities Superintendent Dan Langton has maintained highly respected relationships with community partners such as the Ohio EPA and has often been consulted about best laboratory operating procedures and updates.

From daily maintenance of the City’s equipment at the water plant and its associated facilities, to the planning of major capital improvement projects and managing a fully compliant water laboratory, Langton is a study in initiative, leadership and vision. It’s these qualities and many others that led his City colleagues to name Dan the 2017 Employee of the Year.

Congratulations on this achievement. What does this award mean to you?

Just being nominated for this award is a huge honor, and as I sit here, I am still surprised I was chosen. Sometimes, working at the water division can feel like working in a vacuum; it is not a bad thing, just one of the aspects of the job. Receiving this award reassures me that this is not a reality.

Why did you choose this career path?

I initially chose this career path because of my interest in science and the environment. I also have a chemistry degree from the University of Dayton, and it was important for me to find a career related to my field of study.

What is a typical day on the job like for you?

Water quality and compliance are the two most important aspects of my job, so most tasks are prioritized around what needs accomplished in the lab. Once the lab work is completed, a typical day might involve filing reports; managing the lab and asset databases; maintaining, repairing, installing and improving equipment; attending meetings; responding to customer inquiries; working with contractors; assisting with capital projects; and other tasks associated with maintaining compliance and a continuously operating water plant.

What is the most rewarding experience you have had in your years with the City?

The most rewarding experience I have had in my career with the City was being part of the project to design, construct and commission the recently upgraded water plant. This project also represented the continued trust and support the leaders of the City of Westerville have in the team of employees at the water division and their ability to operate a sustainable water plant well into the future.

What’s something about your job that might surprise people?

One thing about my job that might surprise people is the quality of the water we produce at the City of Westerville Water Division compared to the water quality of various bottled water companies. Water utilities are generally more heavily regulated by federal, state and local authorities than bottled water companies, and a large number of bottled water companies get their water from municipal sources. I think a lot of people just assume that because they purchase water in a bottle, it is safer and of better quality than what is coming out of their tap, and that may not always be the case.

Find project facts and timelines at www.westerville.org/construction.

Lighter Construction Season Anticipated for 2018

Residents can expect fewer orange barrels on the roads this spring as fewer major roadway improvement projects are scheduled for the year. Here is a quick guide to the 2018 construction season.

The 2018 Street Improvement Program, including several smaller projects, is expected to be awarded in March. Once this happens, a timeline will be released. For more project updates, visit the GoWesterville Interactive Map at www.westerville.org/construction.In the aggregate, the City has a budget of about $6 million for street improvements in 2018. Among the planned projects are:

The Big One: Cleveland and Schrock

Work began to improve traffic and safety conditions along Cleveland Avenue, betweenI-270 and the JP Morgan Chase & Co. signal, and Schrock Road, between Schrock Hill Court and Cleveland Avenue began in summer 2017. This was a feat in multi-agency cooperation, as the City worked with city of Columbus and the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission to fund this approximately $14 million project with grants.This project is engineered to keep motorists moving alongside the extensive renovations. Through traffic and access to businesses, Sharon Woods Metro Park and Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital are being maintained at all times, though single lane closures should be anticipated between the non-peak hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Other Notable Projects

New Medians: Cleveland Avenue and Maxtown Road

New medians to prohibit left turns across traffic to address a growing problem with traffic crashes attributed to left turn movements. Some left turns into these areas will still be permitted as marked. Expect them to be installed on Cleveland Avenue at Westerview Drive and on Maxtown Road at the access drives to Northridge Crossing/Northgate Plaza.

Resurfacing County Line and Maxtown Roads

County Line Road, between Spring and Sunbury roads, and Maxtown Road, between State Street and Spring Road, will be repaired and resurfaced to protect underlying layers of pavement from deterioration. Expect single lane closures and traffic shifts during this work.

Vancouver Drive

This residential thruway connecting Huber Village Boulevard to East Schrock Road will be completely reconstructed to provide a smoother traveling experience for motorists. Utility upgrades will also be made during this time. The road will be closed to through traffic with local traffic maintained.

Library Road

Running between the City facility at 64 E. Walnut St. and the Westerville Public Library, this road will get some needed TLC in the form of plane and overlay work and widening. It’s currently anticipated that the road will be closed for a short duration with traffic detoured during construction.

Heads Up: Spring Road in 2019

Beginning in March 2019, Spring Road will undergo improvements between East Schrock Road and East Walnut Street. The project will include pavement reconstruction, new curbing, enhanced pedestrian crossings and storm water controls/treatment. These improvements are funded in part thanks to a combination of grants and low-interest loan totaling $2 million recommended by the Ohio Public Works District 3 Integrating Committee.

This work follows the first phase of construction, along the southern portion of Spring Road, between East Schrock Road and Huber Village Boulevard, which similarly involved the total reconstruction of existing pavement and new curbing. This initial phase of Spring Road improvements was substantially complete by September 2017.

For a comprehensive list of improvement projects, visit www.westerville.org/construction.

Westerville Division of firs Lt. Doug Walters discusses proper smoke detector installation with resident Sara Penny and her children, Alyssa, 6, and Jordan,8.

Public Safety Profile: Need New Smoke Detectors?

No questions asked; you call, we’ll install

The Westerville Division of Fire wants residents to know that the only thing chirping this spring should be the birds, not smoke detectors.

Under the “You Call, We’ll Install” program, residents can have firefighters come to their home and install smoke detectors free of charge.

There are plenty of reasons residents might let their smoke detectors go untested or unchecked. Chief Fire Marshal David Williams doesn’t need to hear any of them. The only thing he wants is for residents to call the fire division to schedule their free installation.

“We don’t ask questions. We don’t ask how much money you make or if you’re physically able to do this yourself. It’s never asked,” Chief Williams said. “The only question is if you’re going to call us or not. That’s really what we’re after.”

Simply put, smoke detectors save lives. According to the National Fire Protection Association, three of every five home fire deaths result from fires in homes where smoke detectors were not present or not working.

“There’s a general idea of people that, ‘It’s not going to happen to me, so I don’t bother with it,’” said Chief Williams. “But we know all too well that it can happen to anyone.”

Resident Sara Penny called after learning about the program in the Westerville Community Recreation Guide.

“I noticed my smoke detectors had never gone off, even after burning toast, so I knew it was time to get them checked,” she said.

Soon after she called, three firemen and a lieutenant from Westerville Station 113 reported to her house to install new smoke detectors. They even brought their own ladder.

With Penny’s two children, Jordan, 8, and Alyssa, 6, present, the firefighters took time to discuss the family’s fire escape plan and best practices for smoke detector maintenance.

“I thought it was great, very helpful,” Penny said. “They explained every step to me and the kids as well.”

Chief Williams knows this type of education is key to preventing tragedy in Westerville. For more information about the You Call, We’ll Install program, visit www.westerville.org/fire.

Electric Division Offering Battery Recycling

The Westerville Electric Division is charging up the City’s recycling efforts by offering battery recycling to residents. The program, which began in February, aims to keep batteries from winding up in Rumpke’s trucks and facilities.

Disposing of batteries in your regular trash can be dangerous. A notice on Rumpke’s website stated that “Rumpke experienced more than a dozen fires at its Cincinnati and Columbus recycling facilities in 2017. We also continue to see numerous truck fires across the company. The culprit: batteries.”

To help eliminate this issue, the Electric Division will place marked collection receptacles inside and outside of its facility, located at 139 E. Broadway Ave., throughout the year. When enough batteries are collected, they will be taken to the Westerville Public Service Department for safe disposal.

Accepted batteries include: lithium (rechargeable), lead acid wet cell (vehicles) and typical household (AA, AAA, C, D, etc.).

For more information, call the Electric Division at 614-901-6700, email electric@westerville.org or visit www.westerville.org.

Barrel and Boar opened in January, featuring rustic and decor.

Economic Development Profile: Barrel and Boar

A Westerville son returns

When Barrel and Boar opened its doors Uptown at 8 State St. in January, it was more than an opening; it was a homecoming.

Owner Stan Riley, a 27-year veteran of the restaurant business, grew up in Westerville and recently moved back. For his fourth Barrel and Boar restaurant in central Ohio, Riley knew Westerville was a good fit – for both his children and restaurant family.

“Westerville is amazing now between the Recreation Center, the parks,” Riley said. “I mean, Uptown Westerville alone, it’s amazing.”

For a restaurant centering on prime cuts of meat, Barrel and Boar has undergone an extensive evolution. It began with Yoho’s Catering Co., one of the first commercial barbecue restaurants and caterers in the region, where a teenage Riley started as a dishwasher. Years later, he took the opportunity to purchase the company, rebranded it as Holy Smoke BBQ and worked with his team to refine the menu.

“Of course, we had the barbecue, and we wanted to communicate that we had 12 Ohio craft beers on tap, quality ingredient cocktails and an above-average wine list,” he said.

Years later, the name Barrel and Boar was realized.

Inside the Uptown restaurant, diners will be served classic barbecue meals surrounded by exposed brick walls, weathered wood and other rustic décor. Riley describes his food as simple, clean and made the old-fashioned way.

“All of our recipes are really simple; there are only four or five ingredients in most of them,” Riley said. “There’s no shortcut.”

Though simple is the name of the game, fast is not.

“In some ways, it’s easier to produce, and some way, it’s harder. The hard part is we only get one shot a day; it takes 14 hours to cook, and that’s it,” Riley said. “We’re a scratch kitchen. We don’t buy anything. We even hand-cut our own fries.”

Jason Bechtold, Economic Development Director, said the restaurant is the right fit for Uptown.

“We are happy to have another family friendly restaurant in Uptown,” he said. “It’s been a great addition.”

Riley prides himself on creating an establishment that people can visit in flip-flops or dressier wear; a place where parents can have a nice night out and kids will enjoy their meals.

“When they come in, they should expect good hospitality, good food and good value,” he said. “You should enjoy yourself and have a good time.”

For more information, visit www.barrelboarwesterville.com.

Mark Your Calendar

Severe Weather Awareness

Ohio’s Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week: March 18-24

Statewide Tornado Drill: Wednesday, March 21 at 9:50 a.m.

Flood Safety Awareness Week: March 18-24

For more information, visit www.weathersafety.ohio.gov.

Serving Our Seniors (SOS) Day

Saturday, March 24

9 a.m.-noon

Westerville South High School, FREE

Older adults, their caregivers and crime prevention professionals come together to talk about strategies and resources for older adults to enjoy a safe, healthy environment. The Westerville Division of Police will overview topics including insurance fraud and scams, identity theft protection, personal safety and security solutions, caregiving aid, and estate planning. For more information, including transportation availability, visit www.westerville.org/sos.

Income Tax Filing

Tuesday, April 17

Income tax forms are available on the City of Westerville website for 2017 income tax, due Tuesday, April 17. Visit www.westerville.org/incometax or look for links from the front page of the site to access forms and helpful information. The Income Tax Department offers assistance to all filers, including form preparation, expanded office hours and e-filing services. Extended office hours will be offered Saturday, April 7, 8 a.m.-noon and Monday, April 16 and Tuesday, April 17 from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, contact the department or stop by the office to speak with a representative.

64 E. Walnut St.Westerville, OH 43081

Phone: 614-901-6420

Fax: 614-901-6820

Email: incometax@westerville.org

Regular Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hydrant Flushing

Begins Sunday, April 22

The City of Westerville Department of Public Service will be starting its annual hydrant flushing program beginning Sunday, April 22. The program will run around the clock in order to flush the more than 2,445 hydrants in the City’s system. All hydrants are flushed once a year to help clear the water lines of particulates that may build up over time. For more information, visit www.westerville.org/publicservice.

This Day in History

Westerville Watchman Foils “Would-Be Robbers”

Today, the City of Westerville proudly boasts a full staff of highly trained officers and detectives. So, though it may be hard to imagine a time when our City required only one watchman, such was the case 100 years ago.

One watchman in particular, the City’s first, was Marshal Ernest “Teddy” Tedrow. He was credited in the Public Opinion as saving Westerville from a “probable” bank robbery thanks to some stealthy observation and quick thinking one Friday morning. According to the publication, Marshal Tedrow first noticed the “invaders” erratically driving through town and peering into the windows of two banks. Marshal Tedrow “made his way down the street unseen by the group who seemed to be holding a consultation of some sort.” When they saw him, the group drove away.

According to the article, “It is almost a certainty that the party contemplated a bank robbery and had they not discovered Westerville’s night watchman would have finished the job.” This and hundreds of other fascinating facts, materials and artifacts are on display at the Westerville Public Library’s Local History Center. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Sunday. Visit www.westervillelibrary.org/antisaloon to learn more.