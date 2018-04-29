Westerville CityReporter | May/June 2018

Public Safety Profile: Westerville’s Support for Blue Burns Brighter This May

Mere months after the Feb. 10 line-of-duty deaths of Westerville Police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering, the pain of their loss is still deeply felt in the community. For many in Westerville, blue ribbons and light bulbs are still within arm’s reach and, perhaps, on display.

Beginning Wednesday, May 9, residents and businesses will be called upon to again help “Light up Central Ohio Blue” to show support for law enforcement. The initiative runs alongside National Police Week and National Peace Officer Memorial Day. Westerville Division of Police Chief Joseph Morbitzer encourages the community to use the opportunity to honor all first responders.

“My hope would be that every citizen in central Ohio shows their appreciation to first responders that week, whether it be police, fire or the hidden first responders, our communications technicians,” said Chief Morbitzer.

He reminds Westerville residents to thank neighboring community agencies as well.

“When you look at what happened in our community and the support we received from surrounding agencies, we couldn’t be more appreciative and thankful,” said Chief Morbitzer.

Bill Swank, a 29-year law enforcement veteran, began the Light Central Ohio Blue initiative after Columbus Division of Police Officer Steven Smith was killed in the line of duty in April 2016. Swank says the blue ribbons and lights are a tribute to the families of current, retired and fallen police officers.

“So much of the burden of a law enforcement officer is not just carried by him or her, but by their families,” said Swank. “(Light Central Ohio Blue) shows them that their burden is not unnoticed and is appreciated by the community as a whole”

Chief Morbitzer and Swank agree that the key to showing much-needed support in the years to come is simple.

“Never forget Eric and Tony and what they stood for,” said Chief Morbitzer. “They stood for making this community a better place.”

Officers Morelli and Joering will be honored at the National Police Memorial Service in Washington D.C. in 2019. For more information about ways to support the Westerville Division of Police, visit www.westerville.org/westervillestrong.

Upcoming dates

Light Central Ohio Blue: May 9-16

National Police Week: May 13-19

National Peace Officer Memorial Day: May 15 (flags half-staff)

Staff Profiles: Susan Banbury and Scott Tourville

Handing Over the Plans

City engineers a smooth transition

Susan Bandbury has left an indelible make on Westerville. She was central to completing infrastructure development in the 941-acre area known today as Westar. She helped improve countless miles of roadways, bridges and walking paths, she has truly made an impact in the City. After 20 years of skilled service to the community, she has engineered the next stage of her life: that of well-deserved retirement. She leaves the City in the capable hands of Scott Tourville. A longtime Westerville resident, Scott served as a Civil Engineer with the City before taking the City Engineer position for the City of Pickerington. He spent his first few months on the job working alongside Susan, reengaging in Westerville issues. Please join us in wishing Susan well and welcoming Scott back to the City.

Susan Banbury

Congratulations on your upcoming retirement. As you reflect on your 20-year career with the City of Westerville, of what projects are you most proud?

When I began my career at the City, roadways and utilities were being constructed in the northwest – within the 941 acres that had recently been annexed by the City. The construction of Polaris Parkway and the extension of Cleveland Avenue were underway and then opened for traffic in 1999. The construction of County Line Road from State Street to Cleveland Avenue and subsequently to Worthington Road with its bridge over Alum Creek soon followed. It was exciting to be an integral part of the team that built the public infrastructure in this area – from what was then primarily farm fields, to what is now Westar.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the gateway and corridor improvements along South State Street. The relocation of the overhead utilities to underground, lane additions to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow, wider sidewalks, bikeways, signage, and landscaping has transformed it into a contemporary streetscape that better serves all modes of transportation.

What is one of the most important lessons you learned about service to community in your time as City Engineer?

As the Engineering Division manages most of the City’s capital improvement projects, we have a lot of touch points with our residents and business leaders. Communication with the public is critical throughout all phases of a project: planning, design and construction.

What will you miss most about your time with the City?

Our City staff is comprised of people with diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise and I’ve enjoyed working with many of these professionals. I’m going to miss this collaboration and, in particular, working with Engineering Division colleagues to the betterment of Westerville.

Scott Tourville

Welcome back to Westerville, Scott. You certainly have big shoes to fill, but we know you are up for the task. What part of your new role are you most excited about?

Susan has left a legacy that will last forever; she has been instrumental in a number of improvements, especially with the improvements of Spring Road, South State Street and Worthington Road. It’s an honor to follow in her footsteps and work to continue the legacy she is leaving behind, and to be able to do it for my hometown is the most rewarding part. Having lived within the City since I was a toddler, I have tremendous pride in this community and look forward to working hard to continue all of the good work by those who have gotten us this far. It’s really exciting to be home and provide for my community in such an important way.

What’s something the residents of Westerville should know about you and the way you approach your role as City Engineer?

I think they should know that I’ll be doing everything I can to preserve what we have, as well as make us even better. I grew up here, graduated from Westerville North and my wife (Otterbein grad) and I are raising our family here. I will be giving every project and issue the effort required to improve our community. It’s an honor to have this position. I’m excited about the great things that are happening, and to be able to serve the community in this role is a dream come true

Uptown Streetscape Improvements

Historic Uptown is no doubt the heart of the Westerville community. As with any well-loved historic home, continued investment and care must be made to ensure it can remain stable and vibrant for future generations.

Any homeowner can attest to the ever-expanding maintenance to-do list, and Uptown’s upkeep is no different. That’s why, when considering the planned 2019 resurfacing of South State Street from Lee Terrace to Hoff Road, City staff asked Westerville City Council to consider expanding the scope to include certain streetscape improvement recommendations from the Uptown Master Plan, which was unanimously approved by City Council and the Uptown Review Board in 2014.

The recommendations, which include the widening of sidewalks to improve pedestrian crosswalk safety and address ADA accessibility concerns, are necessary for the maintenance and overall walkability of Uptown.

“We looked at the resurfacing work as a way to address recommendations of the previously approved studies and long-range planning documents for the Uptown area,” said City Engineer Scott Tourville. “We wanted to make sure all of these potential improvements and maintenance activities were coordinated in the most efficient manner, which would help minimize impacts to the community.”

The City’s goal is to get the work done efficiently to best serve businesses, residents and visitors in Uptown. The project will not involve any of the extensive utility work associated with the South State Street Improvements in recent years. However, Tourville understands that construction does not come without inconvenience.

“We will be working closely with the Uptown business community as a whole and individually to answer their questions and see how we can minimize the inconvenience as much as is practical,” he said.

In March, City Council approved a revised Uptown improvement plan. To learn more, visit www.westerville.org/uptown.

Economic Development Profile: Westar Place Blooms with Marriott Renaissance, Restaurants Opening

The new Renaissance Hotel, a Marriott Hotel, at 409 Altair Pkwy., in Westar Place, opens its doors this spring. Featuring 222 guest rooms, conferencing space, a restaurant and and lounge with outdoor seating looking out onto beautifully landscaped views, it’s the crown jewel of amenities in a hub of commercial activity near Cleveland Avenue and Polaris Parkway.

“This development is truly the centerpiece of the City’s strategic vision for the 62-acre City-owned business park Westar Place and a triumph of economic development planning and execution,” said Jason Bechtold, Economic Development Director for the City of Westerville.

Twenty-five years ago, the City annexed 941 acres of land in southern Delaware County, and with a subsequent investment of $30 million to extend road networks and other related infrastructure in this area, laid the groundwork for what would ultimately become Westar. Today, the district supports thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in additional tax base to support public services and schools.

Hotel General Manager Scott Starek says his staff looks forward to supporting the growing business and community needs.

“One of our cornerstones is community, whether it’s through hiring or looking for ways we can partner with the area,” Starek said.

This includes the opportunity to connect out-of-town guests with local experiences and welcome the local community to the hotel.

With a contemporary lake house décor, full catering kitchen, and 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, the hotel is set to become a sought-after venue for conferences, conventions, wedding receptions and more. For more information about this event venue, visit www.renaissancewesterville.com.

All About Amenities

The hotel isn’t the only exciting Westar Place area to open this spring. Just across the street, along Cleveland Avenue, is a new Starbucks and Local Cantina, serving Mexican specialties and craft drinks. Joining soon will be central Ohio’s first Bru Burger Bar (featuring rooftop seating), a nail salon and a yoga studio.

When asked why he was interested in a parcel near Westar Place, parcel developer Tim Spencer, CEO of Trivium Development, answers with one word, three times.

“Location, location, location,” he said. “You would have to be from a different planet not to know the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Polaris Parkway. It’s like Broad and High for downtown Columbus.”

Sweetening the deal with curbside access to commuters using COTA’s Bus Rapid Transit line, CMAX, is yet another key ingredient in Westar’s recipe for success. Stay up-to-date about business development in the City by visiting business.westerville.org.

Human Trafficking Forum Shines Light on Dark Issue Close to Home

Forced labor, sexual slavery or commercial sexual exploitation: human trafficking impacts every community in the U.S., including Westerville.

Human trafficking does not discriminate in its reach. With its extensive highway system and proximity to both coasts and the Canadian border, experts say central Ohio is a prime location for human trafficking activity.

At a community forum hosted by the Westerville Division of Police in March, nearly 80 community members gathered at Westerville City Hall to learn from a panel of experts how law enforcement is working to investigate and arrest traffickers, and how local agencies and advocacy groups are making a difference that changes lives.

Panel participants included Westerville Division of Police Chief Joe Morbitzer; Dr. Marlene Carson, a survivor of human trafficking and founder of the Switch Anti-Human Trafficking Network; Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Paul Herbert; founder of CATCH Court Brytanni Barker; and Quincy Brook from the Salvation Army. The panel was quick to point out that Westerville is not immune from this issue.

“I’ve helped eight girls in the Westerville area in the last month,” Dr. Carson said.

The pathways to becoming a victim of human trafficking are varied. Panel experts pointed to domestic violence, drug addiction, misleading promises of reputable work and perpetrators who “groom” victims over time as common preceding factors. Once involved, victims often find themselves stuck in a cycle of abuse, making it difficult to break free.

“Trafficking survivors almost never recognize their victimization at first,” Barker said. “It is very unlikely someone will self-identify as a victim.”

Judge Herbert said approximately 1,200 women are arrested in Franklin County each year, 92 percent of whom identify as human sex trafficking victims beginning at a young age. Experts say it’s important to note that the problem is not reserved for the sexual exploitation of young women. Men are known victims, too, and sometimes the exploitation is that of labor, not sex acts.

The Westerville Division of Police has long committed

to combating these crimes, partnering with local agencies, participating in local task forces and actively investigating potential cases in the City.

Legislation is being considered to help curb different aspects of these crimes. Westerville City Council recently instructed City staff to draft an ordinance that would help ensure massage establishment employees were licensed, thus cracking down on potential trafficking cases. Until that legislation is adopted, Council also approved a temporary moratorium on permits for massage therapy operations. At the state level, a bipartisan bill has been introduced to make harsher penalties for solicitation, increasing fines and minimum jail time.

Panel participants agreed that helping those impacted by human trafficking requires the help of the community. They encouraged residents to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1 800-373-7888 or text “HELP” or “INFO” to 233733 to help connect victims or potential victims. Their calls will connect people in need to a local response network.

Watch the full video of the community forum and find more information about local efforts to help victims of human trafficking at www.westerville.org/police.

Check Your Home for Electrical Safety Hazards

According to the National Fire Protection Association, approximately 50,000 electrical home fires occur each year. As May is Electrical Safety Month, the Westerville Electric Division and Westerville Fire Division want residents to check their homes for the following common electrical safety hazards.

Appliances kept too close to flammable items: It’s easy to forget while rushing through your daily routines, but make sure the areas around toasters, slow cookers, etc. are clear of bills and other paper clutter. Exposure of the heat source to these elements could spell disaster.

It’s easy to forget while rushing through your daily routines, but make sure the areas around toasters, slow cookers, etc. are clear of bills and other paper clutter. Exposure of the heat source to these elements could spell disaster. Overloaded outlets: According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), overloaded electrical circuits are a leading cause of residential fires. If you notice your wall plates become warm or change color, it’s a good sign that it’s been overloaded.

According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), overloaded electrical circuits are a leading cause of residential fires. If you notice your wall plates become warm or change color, it’s a good sign that it’s been overloaded. Inappropriate use of extension cords: These handy tools work well in a pinch, but they can pose fire risks if left unsupervised, and they should never be used to run fans. If you find your household using extension cords often, it’s a good indication that you may need to have more outlets professionally installed in your home.

For more information about electrical safety best practices, visit www.westerville.org/electric.

Mark your Calendar

Bike Rodeo

Saturday, May 5

Start times vary by age group. See City website for details.

FREE

Recreation Program Center, 64 E. Walnut St.

Before you head out to the City of Westerville Recreational Trails, bring the kids to join the Westerville Division of Police for the 2018 Bike Rodeo. Westerville Parks and Recreation staff will be on hand with the Westerville Division of Police with a fun obstacle course, bike registration, safety checks, helmet checks and more. Find more information online at www.westerville.org.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Saturday, May 19

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

FREE ($1 fee for disposal of latex/water-based paints)

Westerville Public Service Complex, 350 Park Meadow Rd.

Residents are invited to safely dispose of hazardous household waste at the City of Westerville’s spring drive. For a full list of accepted items, please visit www.westerville.org/HHW.

Party at the Creek

Thursday, May 24

6-8 p.m.

FREE

Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

Bring the family to enjoy Party at the Creek, a Westerville tradition. It’s a block party-style celebration inside the park, featuring explorations of nature, tours of scenic green spaces and waterways, food, and fun!

Field of Heroes

Memorial Day Weekend: Friday, May 25-Sunday, May 28

FREE

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

Join the Westerville Sunrise Rotary and community partners for the 10th annual Field of Heroes. More than 3,000 American flags will wave proudly on the grounds of the Westerville Sports Complex to commemorate the Memorial Day holiday. For more information, visit www.fieldofheroes.org.

Youth Police Academy

June 1 Final Application Deadline

Students ages 14-18 who have an interest in law enforcement are invited to attend this hands-on, weeklong training to learn basic law enforcement principles. Get details online at www.westerville.org/police.

Summer Concert Series at the Alum Creek Amphitheater

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: June 10, 17, 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Family Concert Series: June 20, 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Jazz at the Amp: June 30 at 6:30 p.m.

June kicks off an exciting season of free summer concerts at the Alum Creek Amphitheater, 221 W. Main St. Enjoy time outside with family and friends while listening to outstanding live music. Don’t miss a performance; see www.westerville.org/parks for more information.

This Day in History: Westerville Residents Plan for “Sane and Safe” Charitable Holiday

One hundred years ago, Westerville, like the rest of the country, was feeling the impact of World War I. While able-bodied men fought overseas, those on the home front were left to tend to important stateside jobs, such as food production, without their help.

According to the June 1918 issue of The Public Opinion, and in true Westerville spirit, residents pulled together, calling for volunteers to sign up to help farmers on a day of service, followed by a patriotic celebration, on the Fourth of July. “The more the arrangements for this safe and sane observance of the [national] holiday develop, the greater the interest,” the article reads. The idea seemed to have gained traction in the region. As the article puts it, “Westerville, it seems, has started a movement which other cities are taking up.”

This and hundreds of other fascinating facts, materials and artifacts are on display at the Westerville Public Library’s Local History Center. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Sunday. Visit www.westervillelibrary.org/antisaloon to learn more.