Westerville CityReporter | January/February 2018

Remember the scramble to get a digital converter box for old television sets? Our TV viewing habits have changed dramatically over the last decade. Consider the popularity of Netflix and other streaming services that are not only available on your TV set, but also accessible on your phone or tablet.

Now, more people are “cutting the cord” with cable than ever before. Last summer, Fortune magazine reported the five largest U.S. pay-TV (cable) providers – including AT&T, Comcast and Verizon – lost more than a half-million customers by mid-year. These customers are paying for Internet service and typically using high-definition antennas to access local network channels for news, local sports and information.

Trends in TV had an impact on your local government because of the publicly-owned, educational or governmental (PEG) channel: WOCC-TV, also known as Channel 3. WOCC, operated by and in partnership with Otterbein University’s Department of Television for many years, aired public meetings, including Westerville City Council, general interest community programming and Otterbein student-produced content.

Through the combined expansion of cable and satellite program selections and online streaming content, viewership significantly declined over the years. In the last two biennial resident surveys (2014 and 2016), the City asked for feedback on WOCC. In 2014, only a little more than a quarter of residents (27 percent) said they have watched programming on WOCC in the past two years, which was a statistically significant decline from the previous time we asked: 36 percent in 2012. It further declined in 2016: Only 18 percent of survey respondents said they watched WOCC in the past two years.

With such a small segment of the community tuning in for public broadcasting, and more services moving online with on-demand capabilities, the City and Otterbein made the decision to discontinue the channel. Instead, both the City and the University are taking more video online to direct streaming services. WOCC faded to black on Dec. 31.

The City has since launched Westerville TV exclusively online at www.westerville.org. This is now the portal for live and on-demand video from public meetings, community events and feature stories. News, weather and announcements are updated frequently. Fans of Otterbein programming may still find student-produced content online at www.otterbein360.com.

Westerville City Manager David Collinsworth said the transition, though the end of a tradition known by some longtime Westerville citizens, is a fiscally responsible decision.

“Operating a television station is no small task, and we were quite lucky to have the capabilities and expertise of Otterbein University for that purpose,” said Collinsworth. “Yet, when we took a critical look at our costs to operate, the trends in screen time, and compared that to declining viewership, making some changes to content and bringing that online was clearly the most logical course of action.”

Denise Shively, Ph.D., Otterbein professor and chair of the Department of Communications, said the university has similar considerations in mind, along with a responsibility to introduce the most relevant technology to students pursuing careers in television.

“As technology has advanced, we have worked with the City of Westerville to provide a seamless transition from cable television delivery of information to streaming on the web,” said Shively. “Otterbein’s students are also adapting to shifts in technology. Video is still a preferred means of information as audiences look for visual stories. However, those stories are now delivered primarily to mobile devices and through many platforms, including social media and organizational websites. Our student media reporters now work in a digital environment where they learn to produce stories tapping their integrated writing, video and audio skills.”

Westerville City Council Organizes for Next Two-Year Term

Westerville City Council announced its 2018-2020 structure during an organizational meeting on Friday, Dec. 1.

Councilmembers elected in November began their term on Dec. 1 after taking an oath of office in Council Chambers. Council elected the following members to serve two-year terms as Council Chair, Council Vice Chair, Mayor and Vice Mayor.

For the next two years, Mike Heyeck will serve as Council Chair, Diane Fosselman will serve as Vice Chair, Craig Treneff will serve as Mayor and Kathy Cocuzzi will serve as Vice Mayor. Also determined at the Dec. 1 organization meeting were appointments of members to numerous committees and boards on which Council members serve.

Valerie Cumming and Alex Heckman were welcomed as incoming Councilmembers, having each won a seat in the Nov. 7 election. Larry Jenkins, who was elected to Council in 2009, and John Bokros, who was appointed to Council in 2015 to fill an unexpired term, were each recognized for their service. Councilmembers Cocuzzi and Heyeck were returned to their seats for another four-year term.

“Westerville City Council has a new composition, but will be getting right back to work for the community we serve,” said Treneff. “There are fingerprints of service all across Westerville that belong to Larry Jenkins and John Bokros. I want to thank both men for their leadership and commitment over their terms on Council. I’m also looking forward to working with Valerie Cumming and Alex Heckman. Westerville is in good hands with the individuals they have elected to serve them.”

Westerville City Council consists of seven at-large members elected to four-year overlapping terms in nonpartisan elections. Municipal elections are held in odd-numbered years, with four seats filled in one election and three seats filled in the next election.

The Minds Behind the Maps

× Expand Emily Schaefer and Ryan Kelley maintain important geographic data for the City.

From snow plowing to planning and development to law enforcement operations, the City of Westerville runs on maps. In charge of managing the City’s geographically-referenced information is the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) team, a dynamic duo made up of Ryan Kelley and Emily Schaefer. Together, they work with all City departments to create maps that are functional and fun to use. They have even helped produce a number of maps for public use, which can be found at www.westerville.org/maps.

What’s the best thing about your job with the City?

Kelley: Every day is different. Some days, Emily and I focus more on IT work and data management. Other days, it is more about designing graphics and displaying information in a useful, cartographic way. There is always a challenging project, but it is fun to provide GIS data for both City employees and residents.

Schaefer: I’ll have to say two things. First, the people; I have great co-workers and have met some really great friends through this job. Second, I love getting to work with all of the different City departments.

What’s your favorite City project?

Kelley: The GoWesterville web map application we created to give citizens a better understanding of the construction projects going on around the City. It was a complex initiative that required us to give people as much information as possible, but in a very simple-to-use and visually pleasing way.

Schaefer: One of my favorite things to do is draw building plans and create floor plan layouts. Right now, we are working to map City buildings so that employees can see where departments, offices and meeting rooms are located.

What’s something about your job that might surprise people?

Kelley: I think a lot of people might be surprised to know how much City data and City-owned assets have geographic components. We help to manage databases that have geographic information, ranging from underground utilities and fire hydrants to bikeways and City-maintained trees. Knowing the exact location of these assets is important.

Schaefer: While Ryan and I make up the GIS team, there are people in every department who contribute to collecting and updating City data. This allows us to collect and manage more information and each department to be closer to their data.

What do you like to do outside of work?

Kelley: I am an avid Cleveland and The Ohio State University sports fan, so much of my time is spent figuring out how to coordinate watching, or attending, as many of the games as possible. I also enjoy playing guitar, going to concerts and taking my awesome Boston terrier, Jasper, on as many walks as he wants.

Schaefer: I like to run, hike and canoe when the weather is nice, and I like activities like ice skating and indoor rock climbing. I also like to read, and I volunteer locally with CART (Citizen’s Auxiliary Resource Team) and SARNCO (Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio).

Know the Tell-Tale Signs of Scammers in Action

The Westerville Division of Police (WPD) is encouraging residents to remember the golden rule of scam avoidance: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Each year, millions of people fall prey to high-pressure scammers looking for a quick buck.

“These crimes are difficult to solve because usually, the scammers are targeting a large number of people in a short amount of time. It’s hard to find people to prosecute,” said WPD Lt. Charles Chandler. “The best thing is to get educated to avoid becoming a victim in the first place.”

He encourages residents to be aware of the signs of three common scams:

It’s a call from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and you’re in big trouble.

How it works: You receive a call, email or text message from someone claiming to be from the IRS, claiming you’ve missed a tax payment or need to verify your personal information. You’d better act fast, or there will be dire consequences. The tell-tale sign: “The IRS is not going to call, text or email you first,” said Lt. Chandler. “If they need to get ahold of you, they will send correspondence through certified mail. Also, people from official government agencies aren’t going to act aggressively toward a resident.”How to handle it: If it’s a text message or email, Lt. Chandler recommends you simply ignore it and refrain from clicking any links. If you find yourself on the phone with a possible scammer, he suggests keeping the conversation short and formal. “Tell them, for your safety, you don’t take unsolicited calls. Ask for their name and contact information. Then visit www.irs.gov for a phone number to call and verify the information.”

Your relative is in jail and needs money fast.

How it works: You receive a call from a relative in a panic. Or a “police officer” calls. Your relative needs money fast to get out of jail.

The tell-tale sign: “Police departments don’t just solicit money to get people out of charges,” said Lt. Chandler. “In the justice system, there are set legal processes that must be followed. Anytime you’re in a situation where it seems a government official is trying to get around a process in exchange for cash, it’s time to disconnect.”How to handle it: “You need to ask for the exact name of the law enforcement agency you’re supposedly dealing with, and the name and title of the officer you or the relative is supposedly talking to,” he said. “Then tell them that you’re going to independently verify the information.”

An unknown relative just passed away and you just hit the jackpot.

How it works: A “lawyer” notifies you that you are his or her deceased client’s only living heir. All that stands between you and a big inheritance check is a sizable processing fee.The tell-tale sign: “This is the classic application for, ‘If it seems too good to be true, it probably is,’” said Lt. Chandler. “If you’re getting a big inheritance, no one is going to ask you for money in order to receive it. Any kind of payments for attorney fees would come out of the estate.”

How to handle it: Lt. Chandler recommends you approach the news skeptically and take time to peruse the obituaries or court documents in the area from which this relative supposedly lived. “This is another case where, more than likely, you would receive notification through certified mail. Do some research and see if you can actually find the person in your family tree,” he said.

In all of the above situations, Lt. Chandler said residents should be wary of anyone who pressures them to make fast transactions, requests payment up front and/or solicits unconventional, difficult-to-track forms of payment, such as gift cards. For more information about common scams targeting citizens, visit www.usa.gov/common-scams-frauds.

This Day in History

Fire Fought in Negative Temps

Today, the Westerville Division of Fire is able to respond to emergencies in about four minutes. It’s hard to imagine a time where a fire on North State Street would have required a 20-minute response time and, worse yet, getting the attention of firefighters required running to the center of town and ringing a bell.

Such was life 100 years ago in Westerville. In January 1918, The Public Opinion reported that an overheated gas stove caused an early morning fire in a vacant building on North State Street. A resident noticed the fire on his way to work and began ringing the City fire bell “until his fingers became so numbed with cold that he could scarcely stand it.”

When the volunteer firefighters arrived, they got to work in the 20-below-zero conditions. While the fire caused damage to the building, the firefighters suffered as well. Even the Chief reported “three fingers, both ears and the toes on both feet frozen during the fire.”

Windsor Bay Shopping Center Thrives Under New Ownership

× Expand The Windsor Bay Shopping Center, located at County Line and Sunbury roads, has undergone a considerable transformation.

Before it was purchased by Florida-based Gordon Realty LLC in May 2015, the Windsor Bay Shopping Center posed a bit of a conundrum.

Located between the scenic Hoover Reservoir and desirable neighborhoods, the 109,000-plus square foot neighborhood center hovered at just around 20 percent occupancy. Despite its strategic location, the shopping center never quite recovered from losing major tenant Big Bear, which vacated in 2004.

The opportunity was not lost on Todd Gordon, manager of Gordon Realty LLC.

“The area had strong demographics, which includes income and population,” said Gordon. “It’s a community center so traffic counts were consistent. We saw a lot of upside through re-tenanting the vacancies and renovating the exterior of the property.”

Renovate Gordon Realty did. Work began to install a new metal roof, paint the façade, improve the parking lot and divide the former grocery box into three distinct spaces.

“You now have an expanse of residents who can walk or quickly drive from their homes to a newly-renovated shopping center with great restaurants, convenient shopping and other excellent amenities,” said Jason Bechtold, Economic Development Director for the City of Westerville. “That’s all thanks to the great private investment that was made in the property.”

The improvements paid off in a big way, with occupancy jumping to 90 percent. Today, the shopping center offers restaurants such as Great Asian Restaurant, Minico’s Italian Restaurant and Subway, as well as Time & Change; and retailers such as anchor tenant CVS and Ace Hardware, not to mention experiential offerings such as Rockin’ Jump indoor trampoline park and Next Level Fitness and Training.

“We are very happy to be doing business with the City of Westerville. We hope the residents will continue to patronize the businesses there for their continued success,” Gordon said. “We hope we have filled a void in the community and will continue to maintain this property to the highest level.”

The area has benefited from public investment as well. In early November, the City of Westerville completed a joint project with the Delaware County Engineer’s Office to improve safety and reduce congestion by adding a northbound and center turn lane along Sunbury Road, between Maxtown and County Line roads. The project, which was primarily funded with a $6.2 million federal grant, also added sidewalks along the north side of the shopping center and connected the area to the City’s expansive trail system and the newly-renovated Towers Park.

Gordon made it clear that Windsor Bay will continue to be a priority as he looks to fill the remaining vacancies with exciting, useful tenants and with renovations wrapping up in 2018.

Westerville Citizen’s Academy Connects City Residents with Government

Registration is open for the 2018 Westerville Citizen’s Academy (WCA).

In its sixth year, this popular eight-week class gives residents a hands-on opportunity to learn about, explore and engage with all 10 City departments. This interactive experience is for residents with questions about how their local government functions and the thought processes behind major improvement projects, and those who would like the opportunity to interact with City staff in a learning environment.

Each Thursday evening, a team of City departments will host a three-hour class providing staff presentations, equipment demonstrations, facility tours, dynamic games and activities. By the end of the Academy, residents learn every aspect of how their City government works and the range of services it provides.

WCA is based on the successful academy programs from the Westerville Divisions of Police and Fire. This academy model is also used in other cities across the nation as an interactive community engagement program. All residents are eligible to participate, particularly those who may have an interest in serving on one of the City’s seven boards and commissions.

The class, which kicks off in April, gives participants an in-depth look into City departments each week:

Week 1: Economic Development, City Manager’s Office

Week 2: Information Systems, Westerville Fire Division

Week 3: Water Division, Finance Department

Week 4: Parks & Recreation Department

Week 5: Westerville Electric Division, Department of Administrative Services

Week 6: Public Service Department, Planning & Development

Week 7: Mayor’s Court, Westerville Division of Police

Week 8: City Council and Graduation

City Recognizes Employee of the Year Nominees for Outstanding Service

Each year, the City of Westerville recognizes staff members for their dedication and commitment to their jobs and the residents of Westerville. The following employees were nominated as Employee of the Year by their staff colleagues. The recipient of the Employee of the Year will be profiled in the March/April edition of Westerville Magazine.

Amy Nash-Moneypenny

Bryan Wagner

Dan Langton

Karen Grise

Megan Arnold

Michael Phillips

Pierre LaRose

Sarah Hysell

Steve Morlan

Tom Wilcox

Winter Blues No Match for Westerville Amenities

Winters in central Ohio can be brutal. This time of year, when the bitter cold has a tight grip on the area, the stark gray landscape is enough to drive anyone indoors and under blankets.

As nice it can be to have a relaxing day in, too many can really impact quality of life. It’s important for both mental and physical health to get out, get moving and take in some fresh air. Luckily for residents of Westerville, the City offers an array of options for people of all ages to get out of the house and beat the winter blues.

Take a Winter HikeJust as the Westerville Public Service Department keeps City streets plowed during the winter, the Parks Maintenance Division works to keep certain trails plowed during the snowier times. Grab your winter gear and find an interactive map of these priority trails at www.westerville.org/parks.Stroll through UptownThe City’s historic district provides the perfect setting for a relaxing day with friends and family. Stop by one of the great coffee shops for a warm beverage, then spend the day visiting the shops and taking in the architecture. Many Uptown restaurants even feature fun events and weekly live music. With so many dining and shopping options, your options for winter fun are endless.

Explore the Westerville Community CenterWhile you may only see your neighbors between sprints to the car and mailbox during the colder months, you will see that the City’s vibrant community is thriving at the Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave. With group fitness classes for young and older adults, rock climbing, and an indoor playground for kids, not to mention the family-friendly indoor swimming and workout facilities, the Community Center is the perfect place to warm up and work out that cabin fever feeling. A full list of programs can be found in the Winter Community Recreation Guide at www.westerville.org/recreationguide.Participate at the Westerville Senior CenterOlder adults in Westerville have the added benefit of a robust offering of programs specifically tailored to their age group. The Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St., offers a little bit of everything from continuous learning opportunities to specially-designed fitness classes and exciting day trips. For more information about Senior Center programming, visit the Prime Time section of your Winter Community Recreation guide.

Learn more about fun cold-weather events in the City at www.westerville.org.