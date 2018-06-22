Westerville City Reporter | July/August 2018

Celebrating the “Home of True American Heroes”

The Rotary Club of Westerville will again host a day of patriotic events for the Fourth of July. This year’s theme is “Home of True American Heroes.” Rotary officials say they hope the events will help the community continue to heal following the loss of two Westerville Division of Police officers in February. The grand marshals of the parade will be families of local first responders.From start to finish, the Fourth of July in Westerville is always packed with family-friendly fun. From the traditional 5K Walk/Run to live music, food, inflatable bounce houses and, of course, the fireworks display, there is plenty to do with the family.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Rotary July 4th 5K Walk/Run and Children’s Run

Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

6:30 a.m. Registration

8 a.m. Rotary 5K Run & Walk

9:15 a.m. Rotary Children’s Fun Run

9:25 a.m. Awards Ceremony

4th of July ParadeSt. Paul the Apostle Church

313 N. State St. to Electric Avenue

11 a.m. Staging and drop-off at St. Paul

1 p.m. Parade begins, moving south on State Street through Uptown Westerville and ending at Electric Avenue.

Bring canned and boxed food items for the WARM Community Food Drive, which will be collected along the route. Visit www.warmwesterville.org for a list of most-needed items.

Family Fun Zone: Live Music, Food Trucks and Inflatables

Westerville South High School (WSHS), 303 S. Otterbein Ave.

Join master of ceremonies Greg Murray of 104.9 The River and the Columbus Blue Jackets for an afternoon of fun. Please adhere to posted parking restrictions in the area surrounding WSHS for emergency vehicle and neighborhood access.

Food Trucks and Carts: 2-9:45 p.m.

Live Music:

Innervision: 1:30-2:55 p.m.

Yours for the Taking: 3:15-5:00 p.m.

Ruff Creek: 5:20-7:05 p.m.

Bon Journey: 7:25-8:25 p.m. and 8:45-9:45 p.m.

Inflatables: 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Band schedules are subject to change. Live DJs and music from 104.9 The River will entertain between performances. Inflatable availability is weather permitting.

Fireworks will begin at dusk (around 10 p.m.)

Fireworks will simulcast with 104.9 The River. Concert-goers staying for fireworks at WSHS should bring chairs/blankets. If fireworks are canceled because of rain, they will be rescheduled for Thursday, July 5 at dusk. For timing updates, follow the City of Westerville Twitter account: @tellwesterville.

All events are sponsored by the Rotary Club of Westerville. For more information, visit www.westervillerotary.com.

Deputy Clerks of Court Play Crucial Role in Westerville

If you’ve walked into the City Hall lobby at 21 S. State St., you’ve no doubt met the smiling faces of Deanna Corbin and Laura White. While they are always quick to offer assistance to visitors as they arrive; their roles with the City involve much more than meeting and greeting. These Deputy Clerks of Court have played a critical role in the local justice system for many years. Deanna has been with the City for 29 years and Laura for eight.

Held at 9 a.m. every Wednesday, the purpose of Westerville Mayor’s Court is to provide a local judicial forum to rule on misdemeanor cases that are alleged to be in violation of Westerville Codified Ordinances. Deanna and Laura work together with part-time Clerk of Court Jen Pendy and under the direction of Clerk of Court Marisa Akamine to maintain the court slate each Wednesday, as well as process paperwork, enter data(and more) in support of this important function of City government.

When they are not working, both say they enjoy spending time with their families.

Why did you decide to take this career path?

DC: When I was a student at Westerville North High School preparing for my future job, I knew that it would be working in an office somewhere close to Westerville. Someone had mentioned to me in 1989 that the City of Westerville was looking for a Deputy Clerk in the Mayor’s Court. I applied and was offered the job and still currently hold the same position.

LW: I have worked in local law enforcement in some capacity for the last 23 years. Before I began my position in Westerville, I was a Communications Technician for the City of Grove City. During that time I met my husband, who is a police officer for a neighboring agency. After we had our kids it was difficult for both of us to work the hours required and I was looking to continue working for local government, but with family-friendly hours. The City of Westerville provided me that opportunity as a Deputy Clerk of Court.

What is the best thing about your job with the City?

DC: My day is never dull in that I greet City Hall Visitors with a multitude of various questions, directions and advice. In my job, you must be able to multitask, and I thrive on that. Even though I’ve been with the City for so long, I feel like I learn so much more about the City by interacting with the public and City employees.

LW: My favorite thing about my job is the people you meet. We are generally the first faces you see when coming to City Hall. It’s amazing to hear stories from those who have lived in Westerville for several years. Westerville has a very rich history and I love that those stories are being passed along.

Tell us something that might surprise people about your job.

DC: I think people would be surprised to know that when I first started in 1989, we were truly a ‘Mayor’s Court’ where the mayor of Westerville presided over court. At that time, court was conducted at night every other Wednesday, and then went to every Wednesday due to caseload. Normal business hours were from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and then we would take a one-hour break followed by Mayor’s Court at 6 p.m. Sometimes court sessions would last until 10 p.m. or midnight. Even though we are one of the largest Mayor’s Court’s around, we still were able to operate in a manual world preparing court dockets and files on a typewriter, with the Bailiff using rubber stamps for dispositions.

LW: I think most people are surprised to hear the Mayor’s Court is presided over by a professional magistrate and not the mayor. (Today, the role of mayor in Westerville is largely ceremonial. Mayor’s Court is presided over by Magistrate Sean Maxfield.)

WFD Puts Focus on Follow-Up With New Service

Months after its deployment, a new Westerville Division of Fire (WFD) service – and person – is helping Westerville and Blendon Township residents live with a better quality of life. Francie Hughlock joined WFD in February as a community services coordinator, connecting residents in Westerville and Blendon Township with critical support services. Her services are offered free of charge and are completely optional to residents-in-need as a result of a collaboration with National Church Residences, who provides Francie’s services to the City at no cost.According to WFD Chief Brian Miller, paramedics will spend up to 20 minutes with a resident treating and evaluating symptoms transporting them to a hospital. During that time they can gain a lot of information about the factors leading to the emergency. While they have always made efforts to notify patients of available resources, follow-up services are outside the scope of busy emergency responders. Now, residents may notify Francie of any concerns and know that care will be continued.

“We found that some residents needed more help than EMS typically provides,” said Chief Miller. “There are a lot of programs available that residents don’t know about. There was a missing link of how to connect people in need with those services.”Enter, Francie. With 10-years of experience helping connect people, especially older adults, with helpful programming, she is focused on bridging the gap between needs and fulfillment. Once she gains consent from a resident, the work begins. A big focus of her work with older adults is connecting them with resources to help them maintain a good life in their own homes.“I want to help keep residents, especially older adults, in their homes for as long as possible,” said Hughlock.

So far, she has helped residents solve a wide spectrum of issues, from identifying in-home fall risks like rugs and cords, to connecting a resident with alcohol addiction services.“Francie acts as an advocate for residents in need who, for whatever reason, have had a hard time connecting with family members, health care providers and community resources,” said Chief Miller. “She’s spending three to four hours with people to really get down to the issues and find the best options.”

In addition to WFD patients, Hughlock works with other City agencies like the Westerville Division of Police and Code Enforcement Division to help residents they identify as potentially needing assistance. She can be contacted via email at francie.hughlock@westerville.org or by calling (614) 551-6927.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Free Summer Concert Series at Alum Creek Amphitheater

221 W. Main St.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; Aug. 5, 12, 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Jazz at the Amp

July 7, 28 at 6:30 p.m.; Aug. 4 12-7:30 p.m.Family Concert Series: July 11, 18, 25; Aug. 1, 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Bring your friends and families to Alum Creek Amphitheater for a summer of free live music. Visit www.westerville.org/parks for more information.

Touch-a-Truck

Friday, July 20, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

Bring the kids to get hands-on with fire trucks, police cruisers, larger-than-life construction equipment and more. This event gives preschoolers an up-close experience with a variety of equipment and service vehicles that are usually only seen from a distance. For more information, call the Westerville Parks and Recreation Department at (614) 901-6500.

WesterFlora Garden Tour

Sunday, July 22, 1-7 p.m.

The WesterFlora Garden Tour returns with the theme, “Garden Surprises.” Each year, the Westerville Civic Beautification Committee selects gardens that “represent landscape diversity, uniqueness, and horticultural expression” to participate in the event. For more information, visit www.westerflora.com.

National Night Out

Tuesday, August 7, 6-9 p.m.

Known as “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” the Westerville Division of Police will participate in several neighborhood events for this year’s National Night Out. Held annually on the second Tuesday of August, this national event brings local public safety agencies and communities together for the evening to heighten awareness about, and participation in, crime prevention. The event is also targeted at sending a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and ready to combat crime. For more information or to visit specific sites, please visit www.westerville.org/police.

Annual Maintenance at the Westerville Community Center

August 20-September 2, Open to Close

Each year, portions of the Westerville Community Center are closed for a two-week period for maintenance and repairs. This program affects the Watering Hole (indoor pool), which is drained and cleaned, as well as limited closures of the gym, fitness room and indoor playground for cleaning. During this time, passholders may use Highlands Park Aquatic Center free of charge. For more information or questions about planning your activities in advance, please contact Westerville Parks & Recreation at (614) 901-6500.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Madame X, Famous Cryptologist, Attends Otterbein University

More than one hundred years ago, famous cryptologist Agnes Meyer Driscoll, attended Otterbein University. Agnes, who moved to Westerville as a young girl, attended the college from 1907-1909 before transferring to The Ohio State University, where she ultimately earned her degree. A year after World War I began Agnes joined the U.S. Navy as a Chief Yeoman (the highest rank available to a woman at the time) where she worked as a cryptologist and evaluated correspondence for evidence of espionage activity. Her impact continued through the next World War, as she solved highly sophisticated and complex Japanese military code. Last July, an Ohio Historical Marker was placed in front of her old home, which now houses the Westerville Public Library at 110 S. State St. This and hundreds of other fascinating facts, materials and artifacts are on display at the local history center. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Sunday. Visit www.westervillelibrary.org/local-history to learn more.

City’s Vision, Providers’ Hearts Kept Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians in Westerville

Sitting in his new office at 655 Africa Rd., Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians (COPC) CEO Dr. Bill Wulf says that when it came to finding a new home for their headquarters, his team did their due diligence to look outside the City but did not desire to leave Westerville.

“We needed to make a business decision but our heart was here,” said Dr. Wulf. “We have a large number of physicians in the area and many of them live in Westerville. The physicians have a community loyalty to Westerville.”

With doctor’s orders in place, the largest physician-led primary care provider in the country, consisting of 360 providers serving 350,000 patients across 64 practices in Central Ohio, got to work with developer Daimler and the City of Westerville to build their new campus in Westar Place, adjacent to the new Marriott Renaissance hotel, restaurants and other amenities. Their new facility is located less than a mile from their previous location.

According to Westerville Economic Director Jason Bechtold, keeping COPC in Westerville fit into the City’s vision for Westar Place, just east of the Medical Mile.

“It made sense for the City strategically. Two of our target business sectors are corporate headquarters and the healthcare industry,” Bechtold said.

Progress on COPC’s headquarters moved quickly, taking just 15 months from concept to ribbon-cutting.

“The City worked very hard with COPC and our partner Daimler to effectuate this very quickly,” Dr. Wulf said. “We are very grateful to the City of Westerville for truly making this happen.”

A second building, opening next door, will house an aggregate of seven physician groups and ancillary services like urgent care, radiology and cardiac testing.

Bechtold says partnerships like this can be catalysts for future economic growth. This has proven true already, in addition to the $18 million investment and $15 million in payroll brought to Westerville by COPC, new business opportunities have arrived. Less than a year after moving in, Dr. Wulf says that his team was so pleased with City services that they successfully encouraged partner Agilon Health to collocate to Westerville.

For more information about economic development in the City, visit business.westerville.org.

Celebrate a ‘Lifetime of Discovery’ with Westerville Parks and Recreation

× Expand A mother and child have some “face time” at Hanby Park.

July is Parks and Recreation month, a time when the City invites residents and visitors to explore parks, open spaces and all that Westerville Parks and Recreation has to offer. This year’s theme, “A Lifetime of Discovery,” was determined by the National Parks and Recreation Association.

And there is much to discover in City parks. Topping the list this year is the newly renovated Hanby Park, 115 E. Park St. Complete with new play equipment, including a new 24-ft. tall play tower with a climbing wall outside, climbing nets inside, an overlook and a slide. Other notable additions to the park include a sprayground, upgraded shelter and swings.

Also new this year is the Thomas James Knox Rink, located at Alum Creek Park South, 535 Park Meadow Rd. The rink will offer a central location for Westerville youth to learn and enjoy the game of street hockey. To help introduce enthusiasm and support for the sport, the City has partnered with the Columbus Blue Jackets Street Jackets program.

Learn more about Westerville Parks and Recreation at www.westerville.org/parks.

Sculpture Celebrates the City’s Role in Changing the Constitution

A new privately funded sculpture, The American Issue, was donated to the City of Westerville and placed in the City Hall Courtyard to commemorate through public art the community’s important role in Prohibition. One hundred years ago, Westerville was the home of the Anti-Saloon League, the country’s intellectual force behind the ratification of the 18th Amendment of the U.S Constitution.

Ratified in 1919, the amendment prohibited the manufacture, sale or transportation of “intoxicating liquors” in the United States. The Anti-Saloon League moved its national headquarters to Westerville from where it published and distributed their national newspaper, “The American Issue.” By 1912, they were also mailing more than 12-tons of printed material every day in support of the Amendment, and Westerville had become known as the “Dry Capital of the World.”

The sculpture was created by nationally renowned artist and sculptor Matthew Gray Palmer, who grew up in Central Ohio and whose work can be viewed at the Columbus Zoo and in many national parks. It was commissioned by Westerville resident, Bruce Bailey, the City’s Law Director. Bailey has been fascinated with the idea that Westerville was the home of the 18th Amendment, the only amendment ever ratified through peaceful bipartisan political efforts and also the only amendment ever repealed. The art is intentionally figurative, paying homage to the complexity of Prohibition in the United States.

“The fact that it is controversial is exactly the reason it should be celebrated,” Bailey said. “This issue crystallizes how far government should go and how far individual rights should go. Westerville’s role in Prohibition provides the perfect example of this ongoing debate today in our democracy on every single social issue.”

The Westerville Public Library is home to the Anti-Saloon League Museum, 126 S. State St. The library’s historians have curated and preserved countless artifacts from the Anti-Saloon League. The museum is free to visit and is open Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; it is closed on Saturdays from 1-2 p.m. and is closed on Sundays. Learn more and explore the museum’s digital archives online at www.westerville.org/antisaloon. Find more information about the sculpture at www.westerville.org.

Wi-Fi in Uptown Now Provided by WēConnect Data Center

Wi-Fi in Westerville’s public facilities received a boost recently thanks to the City-owned WēConnect Data Center. The Data Center team started installing new wireless access points in Uptown in May with plans to continue the updates in all City buildings. The equipment provides a faster connection for the service. The public network can now be found as “WēConnect” (SSID). Learn more about WēConnect at www.westerville.org.

Westerville Electric Division Programs Give Customers the Power

The Westerville Electric Division (WED) has unveiled new options to empower residents to take an active role in helping reduce energy consumption and support sustainable energy sources.

In partnership with Nest, WED will offer Nest Rush Hour Rewards, a program that aims to simplify heating and cooling at home for environmentally minded residents to participate in peak usage periods. Alone, these high-tech thermostats allow customers to control their in-home temperature from a mobile device. When a Nest and WED customer opts-in to the program, they will automatically reduce energy usage during “Rush Hour” events. Rush Hour events occur in summer months during high heat and humidity, weekdays from 2-6 p.m.

Nest Rush Hour Rewards helps put future electric rates in the hands of the customers by allowing them to help the City keep peak usage down. For example, when an event is identified during warmer months, the thermostats will pre-cool the enrolled home before the event begins. The HVAC system then cycles during the peak event, helping WED customers use less energy while still keeping the home comfortable and the customer in control.

"The Electric Division purchases power from the market, but the cost of transmission and other bill components are largely out of Westerville’s control. Those prices are based on, among other things, the highest peak consumption days in any given year. So the overall cost of power in the future is partially based on the highest days of power consumption leading up to that year," said Westerville Electric Utility Manager Chris Monacelli.

Customers maintain the power to override their participation in one or all peak usage events. WED is offering a $75 rebate to customers who purchase a participating thermostat. The rebate can be applied retroactively for customers who already own a device. Find more information about this program at www.westerville.org/electric.

Another new program, EcoSmart Choice, allows Westerville residents to support the renewable energy market by making a contribution with their monthly utility bills. Electricity is generated from a variety of fuel types including fossil fuels, nuclear and renewable sources. Nearly 63% of all electricity generated in the U.S. last year came from fossil fuels like natural gas, coal and petroleum. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), fossil fuel sources were responsible for 35% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in the United States in 2016. However, once electricity is generated and sent to the grid, there is no real way to track the source. Essentially, EcoSmart Choice allows consumers to make their voices heard through financial support of renewable energy. Learn more at www.westerville.org/electric.