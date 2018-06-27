Students travel to China through an exchange program

Some people never have the chance to travel abroad; it’s expensive, time-consuming and, for many, intimidating.

For Lori and Todd Wilson, though, curiosity and a desire to gain cultural insight override any reluctance. When their two sons, Aiden and Garrett, were eligible to partake in an Asian-focused educational program through Emerson Elementary, they signed the boys up.

This July, the entire Wilson family – including their younger daughter Audrey – will journey to China via the program. This trip is the first travel abroad experience Emerson has offered.

“Having any kind of multicultural awareness and experience will benefit (my kids), no matter what they choose to do in their lives,” Lori says. “I am thrilled we have this opportunity.”

Starting the connection

Since Emerson is a world languages and cultures magnet school, the administration in 2015 decided to launch a Chinese pen-pal and exchange program for students, particularly for the third-graders.

The program began when Kate Mantenieks – then the magnet third-grade teacher, and now a curriculum specialist for Westerville City School District – was asked by Chris Doolittle, principal of Emerson, to seek out a school in Asia that wanted to communicate for educational purposes.

“If we’re really a world cultures school, we need to be talking to people from other cultures,” says Doolittle. “The teachers really took ahold of that and started helping and reaching out.”

Through a mutual friend, Mantenieks and the third-grade class connected with PingPing Mo, a teacher in Hangzhou, China. The Emerson and Chinese students have been video chatting since 2015, and discuss their cultures while also learning and perfecting each other’s native language.

“I wanted my students to see the differences in the countries, such as cultural events, the government and way of life," Mantenieks says. "However, I quickly realized that we were more alike than different. Knowing that people on the other side of the earth also want to be happy playing basketball and with apps on their phone makes the world feel smaller and less scary.”

In summer 2017, through the hard work of Doolittle, Mantenieks and Shannon Goebler – the current magnet third-grade teacher at Emerson – Mo, her students and some of their family members, were able to make the long trip to Westerville for the Global Pen Pals Camp held at Emerson.

“As the teachers say, ‘We find out we’re more alike than different.’” - Chris Doolittle

The camp consisted of 12 Chinese students and 25 Westerville students partaking in language activities and going on field trips to places like COSI and The Columbus Zoo. Goebler says the face-to-face interactions allowed for an even more immersive experience.

“The kids are not just reading about other cultures and places, but they are developing friendships with children from other places,” Goebler says. “Through these relationships, the kids are learning about the world beyond the walls of the traditional classroom.”

Doolittle agrees that the program opens up the students' eyes. She also says this entire exchange program wouldn’t have been possible without Mantenieks and Goebler.

“As the teachers say, ‘We find out we’re more alike than different,’” Doolittle says. “And (Mantenieks and Goebler) have been the foundation of this entire program.”

× Expand Lori says her absolute favorite part was a cooking event her family hosted during the camp where, between the American and Chinese families, they rolled out dough for over 100 dumplings and then feasted altogether.

An insightful exchange

During the 2017 Global Pen Pals Camp, the Wilsons were able to host a visiting Chinese family; so they happily opened their door to Finn and his daughter Emma.

Lori says everyone got along great, especially Emma and Audrey since they’re close in age. The Wilsons’ favorite part, though: trying amazing homecooked meals by Finn.

“Our most exciting experience each day was figuring out what we were going to eat and who was going to cook,” Lori says. “Most often it was Finn who did the cooking, traditional Chinese meals, and it was such a unique experience.”

The language barrier subsided thanks to Google Translate, but Lori says regardless of this hurdle, they were still, “able to work together side-by-side and have such a good time.”

“I could go to China, but would much rather go to China in this educational way where we’re getting the most out of it." - Lori Wilson

The Wilsons have video chatted and have sent pictures to Finn and Emma since last summer, so they’re excited to see Finn’s family soon and experience other aspects of China.

“We’re most excited for the food (in China) and seeing the family we know,” Lori says. “And I can’t wait to see the Great Wall; I think that is something we only ever imagined or read about in books.”

The itinerary is jam-packed. The program begins with five days in Hangzhou, where the Westerville families will reunite and stay with their Chinese families. There, they will also participate in a five-day day camp around the city. The remainder of the trip covers historic places like The Forbidden City, the Terracotta Warriors and, of course, The Great Wall of China.

Lori says she’s thankful the Emerson teachers and Mo were so dedicated to providing the kids with an educational and insightful trip.

“I could go to China, but would much rather go to China in this educational way where we’re getting the most out of it,” Lori says. “It took Kate Mantenieks, Chris Doolittle, Shannon Goebler and the passion of the Emerson magnet school teachers, and their willingness and dedication to pull this together. It’s all being done on their own time, outside of school, because they believe so strongly in giving kids these opportunities and connecting our cultures.”

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com