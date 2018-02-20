Tour: Westerville’s dry past and craft beverage present

× Expand Photos courtesy of Jim Ellison

Until late 2006, Westerville was known as the “dry capital of the world.” In the 12 years since Westerville went wet, new craft beer and spirits have been booming.

It’s fitting, then, that a new historical tour of the city would incorporate both of these worlds.

Columbus Brew Adventures, which organizes tours of breweries and other drinking establishments throughout central Ohio, recently introduced a Westerville walking tour. Tour guides will go into depth about the origins of Temperance, the Westerville Whiskey Wars, the Anti-Saloon League and the city’s leadership on the quick path to national prohibition.

“As with most of our tours, we work hard to connect guests with owners, brewers and passionate staff at each spot to create a personal connection and insights into each business,” says Jim Ellison, co-founder of Columbus Brew Adventures. “For this specific tour, we explain the rise of Prohibition. … Guests end the tour with a deep appreciation for the great craft beverage businesses of today.”

The tour explores Uptown Westerville and

Temperance Row. Along the way, guests will visit and sample at many craft destinations to see all that Westerville now offers today, despite its dry past.

The stops include Meza Wine Shop, Schneider’s Bakery, Good Vibes Winery, Asterisk Supper Club, Temperance Row Brewing/Uptown Deli and Brew, and Buckeye Brewcraft. In addition to history, guests will have the chance to sample wine, beer, spirits and a variety of foods as well.

Though the oldest establishment on the tour is Schneider’s, which opened in 1957, the first of them to take advantage of Westerville’s no-longer-dry status was Meza, which opened in 2008 following the first alcoholic beverage served in 2006.

“We love being included in the Columbus Brew Adventures Westerville tour. We have now been a part of the Uptown Westerville scene for 10 years and were the first wine shop in this once dry area,” says Meza owner Tatjana Brown. “The historical tie to the Prohibition era makes the vibrant community even more of an exciting place to hang out and drink.”

The tour, which runs select Saturdays from March to October, covers one mile and lasts three and a half hours. More information is available at www.columbusbrewadventures.com.

Laura Cole is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Fun Fact

The first alcoholic beverage served in Westerville since the onset of Prohibition was served at Michael’s Pizza in January 2006. The spot at 15 E. College Ave. Uptown is now occupied by Thai Grille

Recipe: Spicy Jalapeno Flatbread

Courtesy Meza Wine Shop

Ingredients

1 slice naan bread

1 Tbsp. Bellisari’s Blistered Jalapeno and Fig Spread

2 oz. shredded parmesan cheese

3 oz. herbed goat cheese

3 strips thin-sliced prosciutto

Fresh rosemary

Instructions

Spread a slice of naan bread with jalapeno and fig spread.

Sprinkle with shredded parmesan. Add herbed goat cheese crumbles and strips of prosciutto as desired.

Toast for 10 minutes in a toaster oven until bottom is crisp. Top with chopped fresh rosemary and serve.

Try this slightly spicy flatbread with a fruit forward, white blend. Suggested wine: Domaine Bott Geyl Metiss (Alsace)

