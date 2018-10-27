The Westerville Magazine 2018 Holiday Gift Guide

So Very Vintage

For the family member who loves an eclectic mix of vintage, antique and often one-of-a-kind items, Abbey Rose Boutique also offers new merchandise, all of which is moderately priced. Prices vary. www.facebook.com/Abbey-Rose-Boutique122683097754372

Santa’s Snowy Helper

Sustainability is an aspect taken into consideration in all Amish creations and those available at Amish Originals are no exception. Add even more flair to your holiday-themed fireplace mantle with these handcrafted snowmen. $17.99-$24.99. www.amishoriginals.com

Very Vinyl

A fun mid-century spot with funky gifts for all ages, A Gal Named Cinda Lou is the one-stop vintage shop. With a record room which houses over 3,000 new and used vinyl from the 60's and 70's. Relive that time while reminiscing over vintage and retro inspired items. $5-$35. www.cindalou.org

Extend an Olive Branch

Oil and vinegar finally do mix at A Twist on Olives. With the store’s jute bags, you can choose a combination of two, four or six bottles of their extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars. The oils and vinegars also come in a variety of flavors, so that gift recipient can add flair to her or his holiday cooking. $12.50-$50. www.atwistonolives.com

Tan-tastic!

Take the bunny home with you! Bronzed Bunny's signature solution is bottled up and ready for action! Tan in a Can provides an instant, wearable tan that is perfect for touch-ups in between sprays or as a standalone glow. Its formula features anti-aging properties that tone and tighten your skin with a single application. Bronze Me is organic, gluten-free, paraben-free, vegan and never tested on animals – especially bunnies. Effortless application coupled with quick drying technology that allows you to spray, glow and go. $32. www.bronzedbunny.com

Cruisin’

Cruising allows togetherness as well as independence. With the multitude of on-board recreational options and age-specific kids’ clubs, there is something for everyone. It’s important to find a cruise package that will appeal to the majority of family members, and remain within everyone’s budget. Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Vacation Consultants can help you feel inspired and start planning a family vacation of a lifetime! Prices vary. www.cruiseshipcenters.com/polaris

Classy Clocks

Stepping into Grandfather Clock Company’s location in Uptown is like stepping into Pink Floyd’s “Time” with clocks of all shapes and sizes throughout. From restored novelty bedside alarm clocks to beautifully crafted grandfather clocks, adding a touch of class never hurts. Prices vary. www.uptownwesterville.us/grandfatherclockcompany

Local Art in Uptown

Every eight weeks Java Central hosts a new featured artist and displays 20+ pieces of his/her art in the Java Gallery. A public reception is held during the early run of each featured artist’s show. Find a piece of art that inspires a member of your family while supporting the local art scene at the same time. Prices vary. www.java-central.com

For That Special Someone

Morgan’s Treasure is a custom jewelry studio in the center of Westerville’s Uptown district that specializes in custom and bridal jewelry, colored gemstone rings, pendants, earrings, and more. This 14KW Oval London Blue Topaz set in a diamond swirl with 14KW 18’ chain is the perfect holiday gift for that special someone. Jewelry inspection, cleaning, and expert repair are done on location. $1,500.00. www.morganstreasure.com

More for Less

Inspire your home with quality resale furniture, kitchen goods and home décor for less. At My Cousin’s Cottage you’ll find dishware, glasses, bottle openers and just about anything else you can think of, all at affordable prices. The shop also has jewelry, artwork and clothing that serve as great gifts. Prices vary. www.shopuptownwesterville.com/members/my-cousins-closet/

Curiously Cute

Cats and Dogs Guess Meow Name is a perfect take-along travel game for kids over 5 years old. Simply be the first to guess your opponent’s character by asking yes or no questions and narrowing down the possibilities. Available at Naturally Curious Kids, the set comes with four game boards and two dry erase markers. It features easy clean-up and no loose pieces - perfect for families traveling for the holidays. Cats and Dogs Guess Meow Name is just one in a large selection of games for kids (and adults) of all ages. $12.99. www.naturallycuriouskids.com

Hardflip Holiday

For a skateboard with a vintage look and feel, consider shopping at Old Skool Skate Shop. These skateboards, both local and national brands, have eye-popping colors and are sure to make flashy gifts. $40-$60. www.oldskoolskateshop.com.

Making Memories

For those in need of gorgeous artwork of the people and moments held near to the heart, Pearlescent Photo, LLC is where these memories are captured. This studio offers newborn, business, family photos and much more! On offer now is a Boudoir or Glamour Photo Shoot with a Little Black Box of ten 4" x 6" mounted prints or with twenty 4" x 6" mounted prints. $559-$959. www.pearlescentphoto.com

For the Bearded

There are four elements to the perfect shave: Prepare, lather up, shave and moisturize. Roosters Men’s Grooming Center, with locations in Westerville, Dublin and Lewis Center, offers the high-quality products developed to calm, soothe and protect hair, scalp and skin. Book an appointment and treat those beloved bearded ones to an authentic barbershop experience with a modern twist. $16-$53. www.roostersmgc.com

Handcrafted Holiday Treats

Need an idea for gift giving this Holiday season? Schneider's Bakery has been Westerville's hometown bakery since 1954. Their Christmas cookies are well known throughout the region and are hand crafted from decades-old traditions. Call Schneider's Bakery today (614-882-6611) for more information and to pre-order your Holiday Cookie Tray today. $15-$50. www.schneiders-bakery.com

Holiday World

Dedicated to offering the best travel advice, and prices, Somerset Travels maintains an emphasis on customer service. From eight-night southern Caribbean cruises to 13-night eastbound transatlantic cruises from Miami to Barcelona, planning a holiday vacation is easy! Prices vary. www.somersettravels.com

Ring in the New Year

If you know someone who hasn't been able to find the right workout, TITLE Boxing Club might be just what the (ring) doctor ordered. During this holiday season, the club is offering a complimentary Boxing Kit with any membership purchase. The kit includes all the essentials – boxing gloves, handwraps and a one-on-one private boxing lesson ($99 value). For more details, call or visit the club today (614) 981-6175 or visit titleboxingclub.com/westerville-oh.

You’ve Been Framed

Appropriate framing for that cherished holiday family photo can make all the difference. At Uptown Custom Framing, myriad exclusive custom framing options abound. Proudly display that Buckeyes football jersey within a frame worthy of the scarlet and gray. $125.00-$300.00. www.uptowncustomframe.com

Extend Those Locks

With hair extensions made of 100 percent human hair, Uptown Hair Design offers a wide array for individuals wanting to add length to their beautiful locks. $350-$580. www.uptownhairdesign.net

Dust on the Bottle

From distressed antique furniture to holiday decorations and vintage games, Westerville Antiques & Rustic Revamp Décor has everything needed to create a rustic-themed room or entire home. www.facebook.com/westervilleantiques/

Bike Overhaul

The winter holidays are the perfect time to overhaul the bicycle parked or hanging in the garage. From gift cards to bike gloves, Westerville Bike Shop offers everything a bike enthusiast can ask for, including some really cool tee shirts. $15-$30. www.wordpress.westervillebike.com

For the Birds

Year after year, seed characters such as Olive the Owl are hugely popular gifts at Wild Birds Unlimited. Not only are they formulated to attract a wide variety of birds, they are a super cute way to feed them. In addition to the best bird food and feeders, shoppers can also find unique gifts such as Solmate Socks, Fibres of Life Fair-trade™ felted handbags, SoapRocks, and much more. $18.99 - feeder sold separately. www.westerville.wbu.com