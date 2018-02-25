Westerville Education Foundation celebrates 25 years

With a little help from the Westerville Education Foundation (WEF), local classrooms are becoming incubators for innovation.

Since 1993, the foundation has funded creative projects at every school in the Westerville City School District. Now, in its 25th year, it continues to empower teachers at every grade level to pursue their outside-the-box ideas.

“There are so many educators out there with creative ideas, but there isn’t always funding for those projects in the school budget,” says Beth Weinhardt, co-chair of WEF’s Events and Marketing Committee. “The money has to go toward textbooks, salaries and new buildings.”

Though district dollars may not be immediately available, WEF leverages community support to fund grants to help teachers’ ideas become realities.

"They’re the ones in the classroom every day who can creatively figure out what’s best for their students, and then come to us.” - Weinhardt

Once a year, teachers and staff can complete a short grant application describing their idea, its intended impact on student engagement and projected cost. To generate additional dollars outside of the regular grant cycle, the foundation also hosts an online module for teachers to post project ideas and push them out to social media, parents and alumni.

“It’s fun to see what ideas the educators come up with,” says Weinhardt. “They’re the ones in the classroom every day who can creatively figure out what’s best for their students, and then come to us.”

Over the last 25 years, WEF has provided more than a quarter of a million dollars for projects submitted by more than 250 teachers and staff across the district.

Hydroponics Lab

One such classroom project was an indoor hydroponic garden for chemistry students at Westerville North High School. In fall 2007, AP chemistry teacher Jeff Bracken received a $1,000 grant to grow plants under hydroponic conditions,

without soil.

What began as a small garden 10 years ago has grown significantly into an opportunity for student entrepreneurship. Bracken and his students have sold basil to local restaurants, handcrafted natural soaps and bath bombs, and even grown milkweed and parsley to support North’s monarch butterfly efforts.

Stand Up for Learning

At school, students “are all but forced to sit for hours on end throughout classes and lunchtime five days each week,” says Mark Twain Elementary School teacher Chris Henricksen.

After noticing his fifth-graders becoming more fidgety in the classroom, Henricksen applied for a $6,000 grant to purchase 30 standing-bias desks and stools for the 2015-16 school year. Thanks to WEF, he successfully piloted this idea to increase attention and well-being among his students, one that the broader district may have an eye on for the future.

The Student Connections Initiative

The recipient of WEF’s largest grant to date, $9,800, the Student Connections Initiative is brainchild of Sandra Brogdon, Cynthia DeVese, Jill Huck and Tami Santa – four women deeply invested in diversity and inclusion.

The program launched the Spirit Book Club, bringing more culturally diverse reading into Heritage Middle School; the Mentors Opening Doors Enriching Lives (M.O.D.E.L.) mentoring program, introducing middle school girls to women who live and work in the community; and the Minority Scholars program, helping underserved students succeed in AP and IB level classes in all three high schools.

“Something that started out very small with the Westerville Education Foundation grant has turned into something huge we took on as a district,” says DeVese.

Moving Forward

This past December, the foundation hired its first-ever executive director, Colleen Moidu. An alumna of Westerville South High School, Moidu found out about the position while volunteering at South after her oldest son started kindergarten. Considering her background in nonprofit management, the foundation couldn’t have found a more perfect fit for the role.

“For a number of years, we’d talked about bringing on a part-time executive director focused on building relationships and gaining support across the district

and community,” says Erick Carter, WEF president. “I wish we’d done it sooner, based on the energy (Moidu) has brought.”

This decision was solidified right off the bat with the success of Double Donation December. Owing much to the enthusiasm Moidu brought to the team, the monthlong campaign exceeded its goal, raising more than $22,000 in donations from individuals and local businesses.

“I think we all remember those teachers who went above and beyond,” says Moidu. “The foundation really supports those teachers, making sure that every teacher who has a vision can implement that vision in the classroom.”

Mikayla Klein is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

An Artful Affair

Education First Credit Union presents An Artful AffairMay 5, 7-10 p.m.The Lakes Golf & Country Club, 6740 Worthington Rd.

The Foundation’s second annual fundraiser will showcase local art, combining an auction of professional art from the community with food, fun and music. The evening also includes a silent auction of both student and professional art, with funds raised going back into Westerville classrooms to benefit students.

