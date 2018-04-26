The Westerville Art League celebrates 60 years

× Expand Local artist, Joe Anastasi presenting art at W.A.L meeting

Ever find yourself admiring a work of art hanging in Java Central Café or Inniswood Metro Gardens? Then you’re probably looking at a piece of artwork produced by a Westerville Art League member.

From paintings to photos, the league dutifully decorates Westerville businesses throughout the year. And in May, it hosts its own annual judged exhibition: the Spring Show. This year, the league celebrates its 60-year anniversary with an exhibition that shows the works of current league artists in conjunction with historical artifacts of their predecessors.

“One nasty, cold Saturday, Westerville library historian Beth Weinhardt helped Treasurer Kathy Smithson and I go through some of (the library’s) archival information, and we found some ancient news clippings,” says league board member Nancy Hoffman, “It took us about four hours to go through one box, and there is still a lot more material available.”

These newspaper clippings date back to the league’s official kickoff in November 1958 and

run through the late 2000s. Each clipping features either a photograph of a league member, a piece of art by a league member or a story about the league’s involvement in the community. The clippings will hang during the reception for the Spring Show, recognizing the league’s 60 years.

“It’s funny, too, because I’m from Westerville, so when I look at these old pictures, I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s my friend’s mom,’ ‘That’s a current member 30 years ago’ or ‘Hey, that’s my middle school art teacher,’” says Hoffman.

Hoffman even has an article clipping from 2008 depicting the league’s 50th anniversary and that year’s Spring Show. The article quotes the ’08 league president, Ruth Smilian, who says the original purpose of the league was “to bring people together who are interested in the visual arts to further their skill in the arts, promote art in the community, and assist people interested in exhibiting and selling their artwork.”

The league’s Art in Public Places chairwoman, Judi Heston, confirms that its purpose remains true 60 years later.

“The Westerville Art League provides artists with the opportunity to display their artwork at many locations throughout Westerville through the Art in Public Places program,” Heston says. “This gives local artists a chance to have people see the beautiful artwork they’ve created.”

Hoffman stresses that artists may not be professional, per se, to join the league.

“It’s just people who love art. We have professional artists and serious hobbyists, but even a person like me, who isn’t an artist at all – just artsy – finds a place here,” she says. “We’re actively looking for members of all ages. It’s a very inclusive and welcoming group, no matter your skill level or preferred art style.”

In addition to celebrating 60 years, this year’s Spring Show is dedicated to two late members of the league: Ann Wildman and Norma Fiala. Their artwork, including Fiala’s Member’s Choice Award winning painting from last year, will be featured on the cover of the program.

Alex Curran-Cardarelli is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at fedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

More information on the Spring Show

Westerville Art League’s Spring Show will be featured in the recreation center throughout the entire month of May at the Westerville Community Center. A reception will be open to the public May 6 from 2-4 p.m.

RELATED READS