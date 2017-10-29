The 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Escape the Holidays

Put some excitement back into your holiday family gatherings with the Thames & Kosmos line of Exit games available at Naturally Curious Kids. These at-home versions of an escape room will have your family working as a team to solve puzzles until you reach the end. $14.95. www.naturallycuriouskids.com

Sound the Alarm

Waking up in the morning can be difficult, especially in the cold of winter. For someone who likes to wake up in style, and not to the artificial sound of a phone, look to the restored novelty alarm clocks at Grandfather Clock Company. They shouldn’t have trouble waking anyone up. $85-$325. www.uptownwesterville.us/grandfatherclockcompany

Garments, Garb and Attire

Looking for chic clothes at an affordable price? The flowy, vintage dyed tank with a flannel wrap (left) and men’s collared button-down shirt (right) at Stone and Sparrow Apparel will help someone on your list look great for any occasion. $30-$150. www.stoneandsparrowapparel.com

Chalk it Up to a Win

Everyone knows that painting can be a hassle. Having to cover up edges with tape you don’t want to get paint on is a drag, and waiting for the paint to dry after applying multiple coats is even worse. Chalk Paint® by Annie Sloan at Edwin Loy Home rarely requires any preparation and can be used indoors and out on just about any surface. $39.95. www.edwinloyhome.com

True Blue

The jewelry at Morgan’s Treasures is always stunning, and this pendant is no different. It features a rare aquamarine gemstone that shifts from blue to white, and is set in 14-karat white gold with a brush finish. This piece of jewelry, with a unique flowing design, is sure to be cherished by that special someone. $3,800. www.morganstreasure.com

Oil Aboard

Oil and vinegar finally do mix at A Twist on Olives. With the store’s jute bags, you can choose a combination of two, four or six bottles of their extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars. The oils and vinegars also come in a variety of flavors, so that gift recipient can add flair to his or her holiday cooking. $12.50-$50. www.atwistonolives.com

No Need to “Wine”

All wine-related needs – except the vino itself – are available for the party planner at My Cousin’s Closet, including dishware, glasses and bottle openers all at affordable prices. The shop also has jewelry, artwork and clothing that serve as great gifts. $10-$30. www.shopuptownwesterville.com/members/my-cousins-closet/

The Time of the Dog (and Cat)

You finally don’t have to choose between being a dog or cat person. The clocks at Captivating Canines come in a variety of both dog and cat breeds and are great reminders when it’s feeding time. The shop also sells pet-themed Christmas ornaments to hang on the tree. $39.99. www.captivating-canines.com

Great Skate

For a skateboard with a vintage feel, consider shopping at Old Skool Skate Shop. These skateboards, from both local and national brands, have eye-popping colors and are sure to make flashy gifts. $40-$60. www.oldskoolskateshop.com

Cookie Crazed

Since 1954, Schneider’s Bakery has made cookie platters in sizes of small, medium and large that feature everything from sugar cookies to chocolate chip to snickerdoodles. Make sure to order early, as they’re especially popular around this time of year. $15-$50. www.schneiders-bakery.com

Shopping can be Hard

If you’re shopping for the special woman in your life but don’t quite know what to buy her, consider buying a gift card for the Gemma Shop, which just opened this summer. The gift card can be of any amount to purchase a wide variety of women’s apparel, accessories and giftable items the boutique has to offer. The store has a special gift-giving event Dec. 14. Prices vary. www.thegemmashop.com

Ring Ring!

Cut through all of the holiday noise with this Arundel Bicycle Company bicycle bell at Westerville Bike Shop. Made of brass and designed to be loud enough to be heard through earbuds, this pleasant-sounding bell would be a welcome addition to any bike’s handlebars. $25. www.westervillebike.com

Frame that Photo

Everyone’s got a treasured family photo, signed jersey or other piece of memorabilia that needs to be properly prepared for display. Look no further then to Uptown Custom Framing, where you can buy framing styles not seen in other stores to make objects on display pop. $125-$300. www.uptowncustomframe.com

Stench Be Gone

With scents like “Abe Lincoln’s Log” and “Fifty Shades of Brown,” the lavatory mists from Blue Q at A Gal Named Cinda Lou can make anyone’s bathroom just as amusing as it is fresh-smelling. $12. www.cindalou.org

Easy Extension

Know someone wanting to add some length to a hairdo or just go with a completely new style? The hair extensions at Uptown Hair Design are made of 100 percent human hair in a variety of colors. $350-$580. www.uptownhairdesign.net

A Haymaker of a Deal

If you know someone who hasn't been able to find the right workout, Title Boxing might be just what the (ring) doctor ordered. During the holiday season, the gym is offering a free boxing kit – including gloves, T-shirt, water bottle, key chain, gym bag and wrap, a $99 value – with each membership, which can be purchased online or by calling 614-949-6203. Prices vary. www.titleboxingclub.com

Mitten Gettin’

On some cold days, gloves just don’t cut it. These mittens from Wool Squirrel, available at Ohio Art Market, are handmade from upcycled felted wool sweaters and lined with microfiber terry. $38. www.ohioartmarket.net

Local Love

Ohio is the name of the game for many of the treasures available at Pure Roots Boutique, and there are just a few of the options on that front. Pictured here are a scarlet and gray sweatshirt from Objet Adapte ($50), a metal Westerville sign from Ten Customs Metal ($25), Buckeyes A to Z by Mark Walter ($14.95) and an Ohio pillow from All My Lovin ($49). www.purerootsboutique.com

Animal Magnetism

Year after year, the seed characters – decorative seed cylinders with blends designed to attract a wide variety of birds – are hugely popular gifts at Wild Birds Unlimited. Even so, they’re only the tip of the iceberg at the store, which also sells rock soaps, MOVA Globes, Lifetime Candles and handwarmer mugs. $18.99. westerville.wbu.com

What a Doll

Uptown Westerville newcomer Norah & Dorothy Boutique, which opened in July, specializes in children’s, women’s and plus-size clothing. But it also has a wealth of gift-giving options, including handmade dolls such as this Christmas-themed one. $28. www.facebook.com/norahanddorothy

