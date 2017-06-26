Tent for music is new to 2017 Music and Arts Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce

The biggest addition to the 2017 Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Music and Arts Festival will ensure the 44th annual event has more music than ever before.

The chamber is adding a songwriters’ tent to this year’s festival, scheduled for July 8 and 9 at Heritage Park, affording more performing opportunities for solo and acoustic performers.

“We’re looking at … 135-plus artists, 30-plus performances and 22 food trucks and concessionaires,” says Matt Lofy, marketing and communications manager for the chamber. “We have the creation of a songwriters’ tent for solo and acoustic acts to perform and poetry readings throughout the weekend. This gives us three areas for music now, and the most music ever.”

That total of 22 food trucks also marks an area of expansion. Last year’s festival had food trucks, but not nearly as many.

Options include Mikey’s Late Night Slice, Barroluco Argentine Comfort Food, Philly Buster, the Cheesy Truck and Oak Hill Barbecue.

“Not only will we provide the perfect soundtrack to your weekend and help you get your fix of local and national art, we’re also going to make sure you go home full,” says Lofy.

Sunbury-based Oak Hill Barbecue is new to the festival this year. Throughout the weekend, it will offer a rotating barbecue menu aimed at keeping festival-goers coming back to see what’s being cooked up next.

“Because we do everything from scratch here, I’m not one to just load up on one thing,” says owner Ronald Mosley, better known to Oak Hill fans as “The Fat Man.” “We have a nice variety of things, so throughout the day, throughout the event, we will be changing our menu up. Once we run out of something, we will be changing to something different.”

To accommodate four-legged festival patrons, the pet station will return, offering options for dogs to keep cool and comfortable during the weekend. And, of course, a long line-up of visual artists is on the bill, too.

A kick-off event in Uptown Westerville precedes the festival on July 7. Starting at 7 p.m., the kick-off offers live entertainment in multiple locations, along with a party on the third floor of the Old Bag of Nails with music, drinks and appetizers.

The festival runs 10 a.m-7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $1, and kids 16 and under get in free.

