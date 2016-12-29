Taoist Tai Chi Society brings balance to practitioners

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA

For the past 20 years, the Columbus chapter of the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA has helped residents focus inward to restore calmness and peace to their entire body.

And that peaceful vibe radiates out from Westerville, where the central Ohio chapter is based.

As the name suggests, the organization practices Taoist Tai Chi, an exercise form of the Chinese martial art.

“Tai Chi helps me to respond appropriately to the world as it changes,” says instructor and Columbus branch leader Clayton Slaughter. “We’re in a constant state of flux, so the flexibility that you get physically and mentally and emotionally is really a good tool.”

The local chapter was started in 1996 with the help of instructor Larry Krall. Krall first heard about Tai Chi while at a dentist appointment when he had to listen to the dentist talk because his mouth was wide open, something we all have probably experienced.

After starting in a Fujiyama restaurant that first year, the Columbus chapter now has, by Krall’s estimate, 175-225 active members at 10 different satellite locations.

Krall credits the organization’s volunteer ethos for keeping his interest for such a long time.

“I think I would have quit a long time ago if this was just a job,” Krall says. “But … it’s something about giving back to society, giving back to people, that is so appealing.”

Krall says helping and instructing others in the art of Taoist Tai Chi has also helped him improve himself, and that connecting people is one of the most important aspects of the art.

In efforts to expand its reach and give back to the Westerville community, the organization engages in fundraising events for charities such as the Westerville Area Resource Ministry, and also does Tai Chi demonstrations for local groups.

For those with qualms about getting started in Tai Chi, Krall says January is the perfect time to start. There are many of classes starting for beginners to accommodate those looking to make good on their New Year’s resolutions.

Slaughter gives the society’s mission as bringing balance to practitioners’ lives, and points to positive effects on mental and emotional health.

“In our sedentary lifestyle, it’s much better to be moving than to be still, but there’s some stillness in the movements of Tai Chi that really help you,” Slaughter says.

Zachary Konno is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

