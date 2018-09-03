Senior communities see the benefits pets can provide

A Four-Legged History

Whether you identify as a cat person or a dog person, we can all agree on one thing: Our four-legged friends are more than just pets.

The human-feline relationship dates back thousands of years. According to a study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, the domestication of cats likely began approximately 8,000 years ago, when humans and felines eventually adopted a mutually beneficial relationship. The humans grew crops, which attracted rats and mice which, in turn, attracted cats as a form of pest control.

The human-canine relationship dates back much further. While a consensus still eludes scientists, it is generally agreed upon that the domestication of dogs happened between 10,000-30,000 years ago. Despite the inability to pinpoint the exact moment when dogs became our collective best friends, it is likely the relationship stemmed from competition for food.

More Than Just Friends

A scientific background is not a prerequisite to understanding that pets are good for us. Anyone who has scratched a dog’s soft underbelly or who has run a cat’s tail through their fingers understands this.

Here’s what science has been able to tell us about the impact our furry little friends can have on our health. Firstly, 15 minutes of human-animal bonding initiates a chemical reaction in the brain that lowers the levels of the stress hormone, cortisol, and increases levels of the happy hormone, serotonin. Secondly, the hormone shift results in a decrease in heart rate, blood pressure and stress levels. Long-term health effects of pet and human bonding can be a reduction in cholesterol levels, depression and perhaps guard against heart disease.

With the body of scientific research growing, the healthy benefits pets provide are reflected in society. There has been an uptick in not only service animals, but the emotional support animal category as well. One study published in Current Gerontology and Geriatrics Research in particular examines the healthy benefits that pets can have on elderly individuals, specifically those who suffer from dementia. Some of the results indicate that individuals with dementia exhibit a significantly increased variety of positive social behaviors when in the presence of a dog.

A Pet-Friendly Senior Community

Known Benefits of Human-Animal Interaction • Decreased levels of the stress hormone cortisol • Increased levels of the feel good hormone serotonin • Decreased heart rate • Lowering of blood pressure • Decrease in overall stress level

So how does this apply to the Westerville senior community? There are more than 30 assisted living communities in the greater Columbus area that practice a “pets welcome” policy. Judy Sylus, owner and administrator of Sapphire Health and Wellness, is fully aware of the benefits animals can have on seniors with dementia. So much so that her assisted living facility has instituted an animal-centric activity designed to increase social interaction amongst its patrons.

“We have an aquarium on site for our patrons,” she says. “One thing that we’ve implemented is every day at a certain time we ask our residents to gather around the aquarium.”

That’s right, an aquarium. The health benefits of human-animal interaction aren’t solely relegated to terrestrial animals like dogs and cats. Animals that hail from the sea and air have something to offer as well.

“We have our residents gather around the fish tank to assist with cleaning it out. It provides an opportunity for them to socialize and feel included,” says Sylus.

While multiple area senior communities are considered pet-friendly, not all policies are the same. Currently, Sapphire Health and Wellness does not allow patrons to be accompanied by full-time, live-in pets. However, families are highly encouraged to bring along their family pet whenever they arrive at the facility to visit.

