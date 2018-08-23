POLARIS FASHION PLACE WELCOMES RIVER CITY LEATHER WITH GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION THIS SATURDAY

Polaris Fashion Place, central Ohio’s premier shopping destination with more than 190 popular retail, dining and entertainment choices, welcomed River City Leather this month.

“We are thrilled to welcome locally owned River City Leather, which will add another dimension to Polaris Fashion Place,” said Bruce Goldsberry, General Manager at Polaris Fashion Place. “This exciting addition will provide another shopping option for our guests who are looking to find quality, handmade products.”

River City Leather is a leather goods company from Gallipolis, Ohio owned by a husband and wife team. Their leather products are designed, cut, sewn and produced in their workshop by a rad group of people. A lifetime guarantee accompanies every leather good they make.

River City Leather is hosting a grand opening celebration this Saturday, August 25th which includes a VIP party from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, a ribbon cutting at 4:30 PM and local music acts inside their store. In addition, there will be a Meet the Maker event throughout the day where guests can customize their own bag in center court.

For more information, including a full list of retailers, visit www.polarisfashionplace.com or call (614) 456-0180. Like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/polarisfashionplace and follow us on Twitter @PolarisFashion and on Instagram @PolarisFashionPlace.