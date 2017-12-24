Outdated Westerville kitchen gets an extreme update

Sometimes, it only takes a few adjustments and cosmetic changes to take a room from outdated to modern.

Tracey Bang took a look around her kitchen and knew something needed to change. She didn’t hate the room, but it certainly didn’t reflect her contemporary style anymore.

With three kids just starting to enter their pre-teen and teen years, the Bang family wanted to get as much time out of a new kitchen as they could before it was time to sell. Rather than wait around for her dislike to stew into disgust, Bang decided that now was as good as time as any to make the change.

“We kind of laugh because the old kitchen wasn’t horrible, but we didn’t want to build a new kitchen for the person we would eventually sell the house to,” says Bang.

Then came the hard part. Bang and her husband, Michael, set out to find the right remodeler for the job. Going into their first interview with Robert Harmon, owner of Elite Home Remodeling, they knew they wanted to make the kitchen look more modern and make the space more functional with an eat-in island and stools for the kids.

“Elite was the first company we interviewed. We just had such a good feeling about them. We really liked Robert,” says Bang. “He told us that we didn’t need to take down a wall to be able to accomplish the things we wanted in the kitchen.”

Keeping all of the needs that Bang had presented in mind, Harmon was able to come up with a design that would not only meet these needs, but also save time and money.

“Tracey wanted the kitchen to be very functional for their style of living. An island with seating was important to them for entertaining and family gathering,” says Harmon. “We designed her space without having to remove any center walls.”

