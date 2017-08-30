Otterbein professor on the environment and her dogs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mae Taylor

A self-proclaimed “major-tree hugger,” Candy Canzoneri has always loved being outside, and has made it one of her life’s goals to be a good steward of nature.

“I was a kid that pretty much stayed outdoors. Whether I was climbing trees, riding horses, going to summer camp, I was always involved in something outside. They practically had to make me come inside when I was a kid,” says Canzoneri. “I think it’s a part of my DNA. I always loved being outdoors and wanted to take care of it.”

Canzoneri, a professor of English at Otterbein University, has long been an advocate for passive greenspace – areas of protected or conserved land where development is not allowed in hopes of preserving the natural environment. To that end, she founded the Greenheads environmental group with the intent of keeping the Westerville creek bottom area from being anything more than woods and trails. After the success of that project, the group continued its work in the city.

“We have planted wetland plants and cleared out invasives over the years,” says Canzoneri. “We also had a boardwalk planned, but that’s where the money ran out.”

Though the group is in a holding pattern due to lack of funding, Canzoneri has no shortage of ideas on preservation of Westerville’s natural areas.

“I think one of the great things about Westerville, and what we should be aiming to protect a little more, is the green corridor along Alum Creek,” she says. “We could expand it, even.”

Another way Canzoneri has taken action to protect the environment was to become a member of a project to preserve Otterbein Lake. The lake was created naturally by the hydrology of the area and had become full of aquatic life, but was at risk of becoming “a sludge pit,” Canzoneri says.

“We wanted to save it because it was a viable lake,” says Canzoneri. “We got it drained, we got it re-contoured. Some of it was done through grant money and of it was done through donations, but we managed to save the lake.”

In addition to her love of the environment, Canzoneri also loves animals, as evidenced by her two Irish wolfhounds, Finn and Druid. The Irish wolfhound is the tallest breed of dog, averaging 34 to 35 inches – almost 3 feet – in height. The dogs can reach up to 7 feet tall when standing on their hind legs.

The dogs can’t be missed when Canzoneri walks them every day through Westerville, no matter the weather. During those walks, Canzoneri always gets questions about the size of the dogs.

“I’ve had people ask me, ‘Is that a bear? Is that a wolf?’” Canzoneri says, laughing. “I even had somebody ask if my dog was a camel once.”

Canzoneri also owns a yellow labrador named Moon that is a rescue dog.

“I usually like to keep one rescue dog around at a time,” she says.

Charles Williams is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Peanut Butter Mini Dog Bones

A high-yield recipe for large breeds

Courtesy of www.eatingbirdfood.com

Ingredients

1 cup whole wheat flour

½ cup creamy peanut butter

¼ cup unsweetened apple sauce or mashed banana

¼ cup vegetable, chicken or beef stock

Bone-shaped cookie cutter

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Combine flour, peanut butter and applesauce in a large mixing bowl. Add stock and stir until dough is thick.

Once ingredients are fully combined, use hands to press dough into a ball. Place dough ball on a flat surface and roll out evenly with a rolling pin. Dough should be about ¼ inch thick.

Use a cookie cutter to cut the dough into desired shape and place on ungreased baking sheet. Bake for 18 minutes or until golden brown.

Once baked, store in an airtight container. Yields 120 bones.

Related Reads