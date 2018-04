Mark Your Calendar! | Westerville May/June 2018

May

May 1

Meet The Author: Hillary Jordan

Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave.

www.westervillelibrary.org

May 2-Oct. 31

Westerville Farmers’ Markets

Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, corner of North State and East Home streets, May 2-Oct. 31, www.marketwednesday.com

Westerville Saturday Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Grove Street on Otterbein University campus, May 19-Oct. 13, www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

May 3

Westerville Area Resource Ministry Community Prayer Breakfast

7-8:30 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.warmwesterville.org

May 3

Cloud Computing 101

2-3 p.m., Study Room North, Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

May 3

Taste of Westerville

6-9 p.m., The Lakes Golf & Country Club, 6740 Worthington Rd., www.westervillechamber.com

May 4-20

Curtain Players Theatre presents Exit the King

8 p.m. May 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19; 2 p.m. May 6, 20; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org

May 5

Charmed Life Magical Scavenger Hunt

2 p.m., Begins 64 E. Main St. and continues throughout Uptown Westerville

www.artsinuptown.com

May 5

An Artful Affair

7-10 p.m., The Lakes Golf & Country Club, 6740 Worthington Rd., www.artfulaffair.info

May 5-12

Plant Sales

Inniswood Spring Plant Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6, Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Rd., www.inniswood.org

Westerville Garden Club Plant Sale: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 12, Masonic Lodge, 130 S. State St., www.westervillegardenclub.com

May 6

Jorgensen Farms Spring Open House

12-4 p.m., Jorgenson Farms, 5851 E. Walnut St.

www.jorgensen-farms.com

Through May 6

Stories from Life: A Sufi-Inspired Journey of Past and Present

Otterbein University

Fisher Gallery, 27 S. Grove St.

www.otterbein.edu

May 7

College Funding & Planning Workshop

7-8:30 p.m., Meeting Room A, Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

May 8

Drafts ‘n’ Crafts

7:30 p.m., Draft Room, 570 W. Schrock Rd.

www.draftroomcbus.com

May 11

Arts In Uptown

6-7:30 p.m., Uptown Westerville

www.visitwesterville.org

May 11

Westerville Symphony presents Springtime in Paris

6:30 p.m., Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center, 100 Green Meadows Dr., www.westervillesymphony.org

May 12

Westerville Garden Club Plant Sale

8 a.m.-4 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 130 S. State St.

www.westervillegardenclub.com

May 12

Run for Heroes

9 a.m., Sharon Woods Metro Park, 6911 Cleveland Ave.

www.visitwesterville.org

May 12-13

National Public Gardens Weekend

1-4 p.m., Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Rd.

www.metroparks.net

May 17

St. Jude’s Discover the Dream

6-10 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell, www.stjude.org

May 18

He’ART of Concord

5-7:30 p.m., Concord Counseling Services, 700 Brooksedge Blvd., www.concordcounseling.org

May 19-Aug. 12

Creating the Illusion: Costumes and Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org

May 20

Westerville Concert Band Spring Concert

4 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westervillebands.org

May 24

Party at the Creek

6-8 p.m., Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

May 25

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Back to Nature

6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org

May 25-28

Field of Heroes

24 hours a day, Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.fieldofheroes.org

June

Throughout June

Inniswood Summer Camps

Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Rd.

www.metroparks.net

June 1

Westerville Lions Club Chicken Dinner

4-7 p.m., American Legion Post 171, 393 E. College Ave., www.westervillelions.org

June 4

U.S. Open Qualifier for Golf

7 a.m.-7 p.m., The Lakes Golf & Country Club, 6740 Worthington Rd., www.usopen.com

June 8

Uptown Shuffle

5:30-8 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.westervillechamber.com

June 8

Arts In Uptown

6-7:30 p.m., Uptown Westerville

www.visitwesterville.org

June 8-30

Ohio Senior Olympics

Throughout Westerville, ohio.nsga.com

June 9

Taking Tea with Mary Elizabeth Bowser

10 a.m.-noon, Hanby House, 160 W. Main St., www.hanbyhouse.org

June 9

Community Band Festival

Noon-9 p.m., Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St., www.westervillebands.org

June 10-Aug. 19

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

June 11

Art Night

6:30-8:30 p.m., Meeting Room A, Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

June 13

Jorgensen Farms Sunset Yoga

7-9 p.m., Jorgensen Farms, 5851 E. Walnut St.

www.jorgensen-farms.com

June 16

Columbus Children’s Festival

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.kidslinked.com

June 17

Sunday Family Funday

11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Draft Room, 570 W. Schrock Rd.

www.visitwesterville.org

June 20-Aug. 8

Family Concert Series

6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays (except July 4), Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

June 22

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Safety Fest

6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org

June 23

Honor Flight Columbus Pancake Breakfast

7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 171, 393 E. College Ave., www.honorflightcolumbus.org

June 23-24

Relay for Life of Westerville

3 p.m.-9 a.m., Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., main.acsevents.org

June 27

Westerville Concert Band Patriotic Concert

6:30 p.m., Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St., www.westervillebands.org

June 30-Aug. 4

Jazz at the Amp

6 p.m. Sundays, Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St., www.jazzattheamp.org