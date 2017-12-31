Mark Your Calendar! | Westerville Jan/Feb 2018

January
Jan. 1
OhioHealth First on the First 5K
11 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.m3ssports.com
Jan. 2-May 6
Stories from Life: A Sufi-Inspired Journey of Past and Present
Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu
Jan. 8-Feb. 9
Art Faculty and Staff Exhibition
Miller Gallery, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu
Jan. 10
Preschool Open House
6:30-8 p.m. Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
Jan. 10-Apr. 28
Another Place: Images and Stories from a Refugee’s World
Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St., www.otterbein.edu
Jan. 13
Winter Hike
10 a.m., Sharon Woods Metro Park, 6911 Cleveland Ave., www.metroparks.net
Jan. 15
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast Celebration
8 a.m., Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus, www.westervillechamber.com
Jan. 19-20
Festival: A Two-Day Celebration of Student-Imagined Work
8 p.m., Campus Center Theatre, 100 W. Home St., www.otterbein.edu
Jan. 21
Winter Hike
2 p.m., Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Rd., www.inniswood.org
Jan. 23
Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce 50th Anniversary Business Seminar Followed by Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center, 200 Green Meadows Dr. S., Lewis Center, www.westervillechamber.com
Jan. 25
Meet the Author: A.J. Tata
7 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org
Jan. 26
Westerville Historical Society presents Westerville Firefighting
7:30 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillehistory.org
Jan. 27-29
Westerville Central High School presents Game of Tiaras
7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28, 3 p.m. Jan. 29; Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.wchstheatre.org
Jan. 27-Feb. 4
32nd Annual Quilt Show
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 27, 28, Feb. 3, 4; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 30-Feb. 2; Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Rd., www.inniswood.org
February
Through Feb. 1
Paint the ’Ville Teal
State Street, Uptown Westerville, www.paintthevilleteal.org
Feb. 1-4
Westerville South High School presents Twelfth Night
7 p.m. Feb. 1, 2 and 3; 2 p.m. Feb. 4; Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.facebook.com/westervillesouththeatredepartment
Feb. 2
Father & Daughter Dance
6:30-8:30 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
Feb. 3
Chilly Open
Noon-5 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell, www.chillyopen.org
Feb. 9-25
Curtain Players Theatre presents Lettice and Lovage
8 p.m. Feb. 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24; 2 p.m. Feb. 18 and 25; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org
Feb. 13
A Night with the Author: Janet Meeks
5:30-7:30 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillechamber.com
Feb. 15-24
Otterbein University presents The Diary of Anne Frank
7:30 p.m. Feb. 15; 8 p.m. Feb. 16, 17, 18, 22, 23 and 24; Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu
Feb. 17
Westerville Community Bowl-a-thon
11:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Columbus Square Bowling Palace, 5707 Forest Hills Blvd., Columbus, www.westervillebowlathon.com
Feb. 17
Jazz Brew Concert Series
7:30 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.myjazzbrew.com
Feb. 17-March 3
21st Annual Juried Student Exhibition
Miller Gallery, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu
Feb. 18
Westerville Concert Band presents Children’s Concert
4 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.westervillebands.org
Feb. 24
Westerville Symphony presents Tunes & Tales
9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillesymphony.org
Feb. 24
Westerville’s Got Talent
7 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.westervillelions.org
March 1-4
Arnold Sports Festival
Throughout central Ohio, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com