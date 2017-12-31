Mark Your Calendar! | Westerville Jan/Feb 2018

January

Jan. 1

OhioHealth First on the First 5K

11 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.m3ssports.com

Jan. 2-May 6

Stories from Life: A Sufi-Inspired Journey of Past and Present

Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu

Jan. 8-Feb. 9

Art Faculty and Staff Exhibition

Miller Gallery, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu

Jan. 10

Preschool Open House

6:30-8 p.m. Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

Jan. 10-Apr. 28

Another Place: Images and Stories from a Refugee’s World

Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St., www.otterbein.edu

Jan. 13

Winter Hike

10 a.m., Sharon Woods Metro Park, 6911 Cleveland Ave., www.metroparks.net

Jan. 15

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast Celebration

8 a.m., Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus, www.westervillechamber.com

Jan. 19-20

Festival: A Two-Day Celebration of Student-Imagined Work

8 p.m., Campus Center Theatre, 100 W. Home St., www.otterbein.edu

Jan. 21

Winter Hike

2 p.m., Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Rd., www.inniswood.org

Jan. 23

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce 50th Anniversary Business Seminar Followed by Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center, 200 Green Meadows Dr. S., Lewis Center, www.westervillechamber.com

Jan. 25

Meet the Author: A.J. Tata

7 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

Jan. 26

Westerville Historical Society presents Westerville Firefighting

7:30 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillehistory.org

Jan. 27-29

Westerville Central High School presents Game of Tiaras

7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28, 3 p.m. Jan. 29; Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.wchstheatre.org

Jan. 27-Feb. 4

32nd Annual Quilt Show

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 27, 28, Feb. 3, 4; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 30-Feb. 2; Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Rd., www.inniswood.org

February

Through Feb. 1

Paint the ’Ville Teal

State Street, Uptown Westerville, www.paintthevilleteal.org

Feb. 1-4

Westerville South High School presents Twelfth Night

7 p.m. Feb. 1, 2 and 3; 2 p.m. Feb. 4; Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.facebook.com/westervillesouththeatredepartment

Feb. 2

Father & Daughter Dance

6:30-8:30 p.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

Feb. 3

Chilly Open

Noon-5 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell, www.chillyopen.org

Feb. 9-25

Curtain Players Theatre presents Lettice and Lovage

8 p.m. Feb. 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24; 2 p.m. Feb. 18 and 25; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org

Feb. 13

A Night with the Author: Janet Meeks

5:30-7:30 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillechamber.com

Feb. 15-24

Otterbein University presents The Diary of Anne Frank

7:30 p.m. Feb. 15; 8 p.m. Feb. 16, 17, 18, 22, 23 and 24; Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu

Feb. 17

Westerville Community Bowl-a-thon

11:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Columbus Square Bowling Palace, 5707 Forest Hills Blvd., Columbus, www.westervillebowlathon.com

Feb. 17

Jazz Brew Concert Series

7:30 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.myjazzbrew.com

Feb. 17-March 3

21st Annual Juried Student Exhibition

Miller Gallery, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu

Feb. 18

Westerville Concert Band presents Children’s Concert

4 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.westervillebands.org

Feb. 24

Westerville Symphony presents Tunes & Tales

9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillesymphony.org

Feb. 24

Westerville’s Got Talent

7 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.westervillelions.org

March 1-4

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout central Ohio, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com