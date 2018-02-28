Mark Your Calendar! | March/April 2018

March

March 1

Meet the Author: Ernest Cline

7 p.m., Villa Milano Banquet &Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus, www.westervillelibrary.org

March 1-4

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout Columbus, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

March 1-4

Westerville North High School presents Mary Poppins

7 p.m., March 1-3; 2 p.m., March 4; Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.westervillenorth.com

March 4

Westerville Symphony presents Masterworks 2

5 p.m., Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.westervillesymphony.org

March 10

Westerville Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

7 a.m., American Legion Young-Budd Post 171, 393 E. College Ave., www.westervillelions.org

March 12-April 27

Senior Art Exhibitions

Miller Gallery, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu

March 23

History of Westerville: Hance Manufacturing

7:30-9 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillehistory.org

March 23-25

Otterbein University presents Opera Theatre

8 p.m., March 23 and 24; 2 p.m., March 25; Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu

March 23-April 8

Curtain Players Theatre presents The Trip

8 p.m. March 23, 24, 30, 31, April 6 and 7; 2 p.m., March 25 and April 9; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org

March 24

Serving Our Seniors Day

9 a.m.-noon, Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westerville.org

March 24

Bunny Bar Hop presented by Young Professionals

6-10 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.westervillechamber.com

March 31

Westerville Parks Foundation Bunny Hop 5K

8 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

March 31

Spring Eggstravaganza

9 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

March 31

Westerville Civitan Club Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westervillecivitan.org

April

April 2

Tenor Daniel Neer

8 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu

April 5-14

Otterbein University presents Thoroughly Modern Millie

7:30 p.m. April 5; 8 p.m. April 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14; 2 p.m. April 8; Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu

April 7

Leadership Westerville Service Day

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westervillechamber.com

April 7

Taking Tea with John Rankin

10 a.m.-noon, Hanby House, 160 W. Main St., www.hanbyhouse.org

April 8

Choo Choo 9 Miler and 5K

8:45 a.m. Kids Fun Run, 9 a.m. 9 Mile Run/Walk and 5K Run/Walk, Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St., www.runsignup.com

April 8

Starry Night Family Learning Festival

2-6 p.m., Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.westervillepartnersforeducation.org

April 9

Meet the Author: Karen White

7 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.westervillelibrary.org

April 14

FRIENDS Stutter-Step 5K Run/Walk

9 a.m., McNamara Park, 7049 Big Walnut Rd., Galena, www.friendswhostutter.org

April 16

Westerville Concert Band and Otterbein Wind Ensemble

8 p.m., Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.westervillebands.org

April 20-22

Westerville South High School presents The Pajama Game

7 p.m. April 20 and 21, 2 p.m. April 22, Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westerville.k12.oh.us

April 22

Westerville Symphony and Otterbein University Combined Choirs present Masterworks 3

5 p.m., Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.westervillesymphony.org

April 27

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Arts in the Street

6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org

April 27-29

Westerville Central High School presents Beauty and the Beast

7:30 p.m. April 27 and 28, 3 p.m. April 29, Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.westerville.k12.oh.us

April 28

Katie Dunning Spring Dance

6-8 p.m., Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St., www.westervillecivitan.org