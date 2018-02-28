Mark Your Calendar! | March/April 2018

March
March 1
Meet the Author: Ernest Cline
7 p.m., Villa Milano Banquet &Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus, www.westervillelibrary.org
March 1-4
Arnold Sports Festival
Throughout Columbus, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com
March 1-4
Westerville North High School presents Mary Poppins
7 p.m., March 1-3; 2 p.m., March 4; Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.westervillenorth.com
March 4
Westerville Symphony presents Masterworks 2
5 p.m., Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.westervillesymphony.org
March 10
Westerville Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
7 a.m., American Legion Young-Budd Post 171, 393 E. College Ave., www.westervillelions.org
March 12-April 27
Senior Art Exhibitions
Miller Gallery, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu
March 23
History of Westerville: Hance Manufacturing
7:30-9 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillehistory.org
March 23-25
Otterbein University presents Opera Theatre
8 p.m., March 23 and 24; 2 p.m., March 25; Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu
March 23-April 8
Curtain Players Theatre presents The Trip
8 p.m. March 23, 24, 30, 31, April 6 and 7; 2 p.m., March 25 and April 9; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org
March 24
Serving Our Seniors Day
9 a.m.-noon, Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westerville.org
March 24
Bunny Bar Hop presented by Young Professionals
6-10 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.westervillechamber.com
March 31
Westerville Parks Foundation Bunny Hop 5K
8 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
March 31
Spring Eggstravaganza
9 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
March 31
Westerville Civitan Club Easter Egg Hunt
11 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westervillecivitan.org
April
April 2
Tenor Daniel Neer
8 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu
April 5-14
Otterbein University presents Thoroughly Modern Millie
7:30 p.m. April 5; 8 p.m. April 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14; 2 p.m. April 8; Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu
April 7
Leadership Westerville Service Day
9 a.m.-1 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westervillechamber.com
April 7
Taking Tea with John Rankin
10 a.m.-noon, Hanby House, 160 W. Main St., www.hanbyhouse.org
April 8
Choo Choo 9 Miler and 5K
8:45 a.m. Kids Fun Run, 9 a.m. 9 Mile Run/Walk and 5K Run/Walk, Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St., www.runsignup.com
April 8
Starry Night Family Learning Festival
2-6 p.m., Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.westervillepartnersforeducation.org
April 9
Meet the Author: Karen White
7 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.westervillelibrary.org
April 14
FRIENDS Stutter-Step 5K Run/Walk
9 a.m., McNamara Park, 7049 Big Walnut Rd., Galena, www.friendswhostutter.org
April 16
Westerville Concert Band and Otterbein Wind Ensemble
8 p.m., Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.westervillebands.org
April 20-22
Westerville South High School presents The Pajama Game
7 p.m. April 20 and 21, 2 p.m. April 22, Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westerville.k12.oh.us
April 22
Westerville Symphony and Otterbein University Combined Choirs present Masterworks 3
5 p.m., Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.westervillesymphony.org
April 27
Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Arts in the Street
6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org
April 27-29
Westerville Central High School presents Beauty and the Beast
7:30 p.m. April 27 and 28, 3 p.m. April 29, Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.westerville.k12.oh.us
April 28
Katie Dunning Spring Dance
6-8 p.m., Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St., www.westervillecivitan.org