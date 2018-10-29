Longtime resident has worn many hats throughout life

× Expand Photos courtesy of Ted Chaney

Knock, Knock

It all began with a faint rapping at the door. Ted Chaney had just moved to the Westerville community, Walnut Street to be exact, with his wife. Unbeknownst to them, the city had proposed a plan to widen some of its streets, including the very same street on which the Chaney’s newly purchased home stood.

“They were looking for support and we realized we didn’t want a four-lane highway running through our yard,” Chaney says. “We joined the fight, and out of that the Old Westerville Society was formed because some of us were not pleased with the direction the city was heading.”

Though the Old Westerville Society did not fully come to fruition, Chaney’s passion for improving the city through community involvement grew tremendously.

So much so, that he would become involved with Mary Lou Prouty in her campaign for mayor of Westerville. Chaney would serve as campaign treasurer for Prouty.

“The Republican Party at the time ran a little seminar to give pointers to anyone running for local office on how to run a campaign,” Chaney says. “A big thing they taught was campaign techniques and how to raise money and it was simple, you ask for it.”

Prouty would go on to win the election for mayor and served five terms.

Something Tangible

While Chaney kept busy with the electoral circuit, he was always looking for different ways to stay busy. The Chaneys began purchasing real estate throughout the city, which they improved and rented out to people.

“My wife didn’t trust intangibles like stocks or bonds,” Chaney says. “She wanted something she could see, feel and touch. I was reluctant but she persuaded me to buy a rental house.”

Times were much different back when Chaney began purchasing rental properties. Most of the homes were being purchased for $8-$12,000, prices that Chaney acknowledges are unheard of today, unless the property is condemned or simply a plot of land.

Chaney worked in an office during the week and spent the weekends fixing up the rental properties.

“It was therapeutic in a way and a lot of work,” Chaney says. “It was two totally different things. I’d work in the office during the week and be out there swinging the hammer and paint brush on weekends.”

More than 10 Westerville homes would become Chaney-operated rental homes. While there’s no shortage of tenant horror stories out there, Chaney concedes they never had any major tenant issues, apart from a botched attempt to skip town by tenants of his very first rental property.

“I had a standing order with a local realtor for smaller and older houses in a certain price range,” Chaney says. “It didn’t matter if they needed a lot of work, we bought them.”

Those familiar with historic Uptown Westerville may have unknowingly stepped foot in one of Chaney’s commercially owned properties. The chic boutique, A Gal Named Cinda Lou, has occupied his building for more than 10 years now and Chaney is happy to have its storefront in his building.

A Lifelong Interest

Aside from his professional life, Chaney is an avid collector of vintage cars. His collection, which he shares with his son, boasts about 20 vehicles including those used primarily for regular transportation. When not in use or being serviced, the collection is housed on yet another piece of property owned by Chaney.

“I played with cars when I was a little kid, and machinery has always fascinated me,” Chaney says. “When my first wife died, I didn’t have anyone telling me no, you can’t do that anymore. We have gradually accumulated cars.”

Chaney’s collection includes three Porches, an old 1920 Dodge screen side pickup, and he is currently working on a 1925 Franklin Model 11A. One brand of car in particular holds a special place in his heart: Volkswagen.

Chaney began collecting Volkswagens in 1988 after buying a camper, and even aided in the founding of a local Volkswagen Club in 1991, serving as president for its first year and a half of existence.

The first meeting was attended by 12 people, but the club continued to grow.

“I thought when we started we would get 20 or 30 members max,” Chaney says. “But now they are up to around 200 people and have one of the largest Volkswagen shows in Ohio.”

The Chaney collection can still be found on display throughout Columbus and can be spotted at shows such as Dublin’s annual Arthritis Foundation Classic Auto Show and Cruise-In.

Car collecting has been a major part of Chaney’s life and he gives no indication the collecting will end any time soon.

“My son and I are in on this together and we can never agree what car should go,” Chaney says.

The Perfect Place

Chaney calls Westerville home and is immensely proud it.

“Westerville has been a great place to live, people here are so friendly,” Chaney says. “It was a good and safe environment for my son to grow up in as well.”

Much has changed over the years in Westerville, and all for the better. However, Chaney does view the early days with nostalgia from time to time.

“I live near the middle of town and can walk to a lot of different places,” Chaney says. “I do miss some of the older places like Brownies Market.”

When the weather gets much colder, Chaney pivots his energy to the canvas. Though he is reluctant to say he is any good at it, Chaney is an active painter who has been a member of the Westerville Art League, and even served as its president.

“I’m not very good at it, but it is very fun to dabble,” Chaney says. “I tell myself, if I concentrate on one thing, I might become good at it. I can’t get into a painting without getting completely lost in what I am doing.”

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com.