Local connection with a nearly century-old home

Since 2013, Tapestry of a Town has brought Westerville history to a new generation. On this self-guided tour, visitors see a variety of buildings rich in antiquity, including St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Emerson school, the oldest school in the district, and Hanby House, a site of the Ohio History Connection with ties to the Underground Railroad.

Of the three private homes featured, one resident in particular shares an unusual connection with her 91-year-old home.

Otterbein University librarian Sarah Whybrew resides in the house originally built for Mary B. Thomas in 1927. Thomas was a highly influential member of the Westerville community, whose legacy lives on through Otterbein University.

In addition to sitting on the board for many years, and being a member of The New Century Club, a highly exclusive book club for women, Mary B. Thomas has another monumental connection to Otterbein University. She contributed three million dollars, the largest single donation in the institution’s history.

Thomas’ lasting love of literature can be seen in her service to the library board as treasurer, vice-president and ultimately, president. Whybrew today sits on the very committee that selects literature for the University’s Common Book Program which Thomas had helped to fund.

“I also am a huge supporter of literature and literacy as a librarian, so I feel honored and

blessed to continue Mary’s work forward as well as live in her house,” says Whybrew.

Whybrew describes the features of her home as original and in amazing condition. While updates have been made to modernize the kitchen and bathroom, the house still has all of the original single-pane windows and is heated by the same furnace and radiators. Not only are the copper downspouts and slate roof still in great condition, experts believe they should remain so for another 100 years.

“This home was built with the very best materials and finishes for 1927, and it has really stood the test of time,” says Whybrew.

While visitors enjoy the history of the featured buildings, an added bonus is the knowledge that proceeds from Tapestry of a Town will go toward building homes in partnership with families in need.

The tour is one of two fundraising efforts organized this year by the Westerville Habitat Partnership, the other being the Progressive Christmas concert involving the choirs of three partnering churches in the area.

Co-chair Kay Hedges, who has been involved with the Westerville Habitat Partnership since 1992, is most excited to see residents and visitors discover the dynamic town that is Westerville.

Tapestry of a Town will be held July 29th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the visitors bureau for $15, and online at www.westervillehabitat.org for $16.

In July, tickets can be purchased during the Sunday services of member churches, including Church of the Master United Methodist, Church of the Messiah United Methodist, Grace Lutheran, First Presbyterian and Central College Presbyterian.

In partnership with the visitors bureau, the City of Westerville, Westerville City Schools, Otterbein University, the Westerville Public Library, Westerville Uptown Merchants, Westerville Area Realty Association and the many local musicians who will be performing along the way, the Tapestry of a Town walking tour is truly an event with deep roots in the community.

