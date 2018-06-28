Jazz pianist finds himself in the center of the jazz world

While jazz may not be as popular with novice music listeners as other mainstream genres, for New York-based/Columbus-bred jazz pianist Micah Thomas, this genre has become his livelihood.

Thomas, a music student at The Julliard School, has translated his lifelong passion into what’s quickly become life in performance.

“(Jazz) really involves everything about you musically, which is great,” Thomas says. “I definitely went through my phases with other types of music, but I don’t know… jazz was just one of those things that always stuck around.”

Finding Jazz

At the age of two, Thomas gravitated towards the piano and shortly after began taking lessons. Growing up, his mother was a violinist and his father played guitar and was an avid record collector.

“There was always a lot of different music being played throughout the house from rock to blues, obviously jazz,” Thomas says. “My father is from India and he exposed me to Indian music, too.”

Thomas was mainly rooted in classical piano for much of his time at Westerville South High School and appeared as a guest of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. It was during his high school years that he began to realize what extent jazz would play in his life.

“Once I really started learning about the tradition of (jazz) the music and the history of the process of making this music, it just assimilated into my system,” Thomas says. “I steered toward jazz because it allowed me to improvise and to create on the spot.”

Coming to New York, Thomas had an arsenal of experience through school and playing professionally that most musicians can only dream of at his age.

Over the years, Thomas has had the opportunity to play with a wide array of talent in the jazz world. Thomas was, and still is, a frequent guest performer with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra.

As a high school student, Thomas also gigged frequently with jazz violinist and Columbus native, Christian Howes.

The State of Jazz today

“Jazz record sales are definitely a little dismal today, when compared to other genres,” Thomas says laughing. “It just isn’t really a popular style of music across the board.”

In 2018, Jazz finds most of its success and popularity in live performance spaces. Thomas is grateful to benefit from the plethora of clubs catered to jazz music throughout New York City.

“It just took a shift in my perspective, realizing that not a lot of money would be made from making records,” Thomas says. “New York is just one of those very rare scenes, being that there are so many jazz clubs to play at.”

From Columbus to The Big Apple

Thomas is now three years into his degree at The Julliard School of Music and aside from playing all over the city with numerous groups, Julliard offers him the opportunity to play and learn from exceptional musicians.

“There is such an amazing faculty here,” Thomas says. “The student body here is so insanely talented, too, and I get to work with a good number of them throughout the city.”

Most recently, he has had the opportunity to study under the great jazz drummer Kenny Washington, who has played with the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Carter, Tommy Flanagan and Johnny Griffin.

Though there were other schools at which Thomas was looking to further his education, he always knew that New York was where he wanted to end up.

“As long as I was going to be in New York City, I was going to be happy,” Thomas says. “But it is a blessing, for sure, to be here at Julliard.”

To the Young and Hopeful

“I live pretty close to Central Park, so I definitely love walking around there,” Thomas says. “There is also a lot of really good food in New York; it’s a dangerous place if you love food, but that’s alright with me.”

He is currently focusing energy into his new trio and trying to play more, specifically with them. While Thomas is living the dream of all aspiring musicians, he believes hard work and dedication are key to anyone hoping to make it in this industry.

For a young artist looking to succeed in the jazz world, Thomas is the perfect example of the power of perseverance.

“Your goal should definitely be to strive to be the best, if you are playing and want to make it,” Thomas says. “If you push yourself hard enough, you will find those opportunities for sure.”