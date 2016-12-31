In the News | Westerville January-February 2017

× Expand facebookimageFEEDBACK1

Thank You, Westerville

The 2016 Resident Survey officially closed at the end of the year, and results will soon be available (read more in the March/April edition and online at www.westerville.org). While the feedback is recorded and the results are tallied, we want to express our appreciation for taking the time to give us your feedback. The City considers this biennial survey its report card, and your opinions, comments and suggestions will be used as we evaluate future program and service delivery.

The Rules of Recycling in Westerville

Waste and recycling trucks roll through Westerville neighborhoods every week, providing residents with a convenient opportunity to make a powerful impact on the environment.

Community participation in recycling programs is strong. The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio reports that 2015 was a record-breaking year in Franklin County, with residents recycling 40 percent of all generated waste, outperforming the national recycling rate of 34 percent.

While utilizing recycling bins is an encouraging start to environmental stewardship, Westerville’s waste and recycling partners at Rumpke are encouraging residents to take the extra step to do so responsibly. Most residents know the staples of acceptable recyclables – items such as most paper, glass and aluminum products – that are safe to contribute.

Items beyond that list seem to exist in a gray area, leaving residents the choice between hoping for the best and recycling these items anyway or throwing items in the trash with trepidation. Taking bins to the curb may be a chore, but keeping undesirable items out of recycling facilities doesn’t have to be.

Rumpke has prepared this infographic on recycling to help residents better understand what doesn’t work with the system. Visit www.rumpke.com for a comprehensive list of items for recycling and refuse.

By the Numbers

15

Number of ways you can begin a direct interaction with the City on the “My Westerville” app. Submit a service request with a photo, find a park, get construction updates, subscribe to a newsletter, email City Council or report a power outage. That and more is a click away with the City’s app, available on iTunes and the Google Play store.

Six Hazardous Habits That Increase Cold Weather Fire Risks

Winter’s chill has a firm grip on central Ohio, leaving most residents in a constant heat-seeking state. While it is certainly the season of all things cozy, some common cold-weather habits can pose bone-chilling fire risks to Westerville families.

“Most home fires are preventable,” said Westerville Fire Chief Brian Miller. “With a little common sense and vigilance, we can keep our families safe and comfortable through the cold winter months.”

Habit #1: Haphazard Cooking Practices

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), cooking-related incidents are the leading cause of house fires in the U.S. Experts recommend home cooks take care to be vigilant in the kitchen: Keep flammable materials (paper, oven mitts, food wrappers, etc.) far from stovetops, stay in the kitchen to keep an eye on food in the oven or on the stove, and avoid cooking while tired or under the influence of alcohol.

Habit #2: Haphazard Heating Equipment Use

Heating equipment incidents are a leading cause of home fires, second only to cooking accidents. The NFPA lists a number of common equipment-related causes, such as failure to clean solid-fueled heating equipment (e.g., chimneys), leaving equipment unattended and keeping heating devices too close to flammable materials. “You cannot drop your guard when using heating equipment, especially when using it for an extended period of time,” said Miller. “Think of it this way: The longer you use the equipment, the more likely it is you’ll forget it’s running, increasing your risk of an accidental fire.” He suggests residents use their mobile device’s alarm clock function to set reminders to check on heating equipment regularly when in use. According to the NFPA, home heating fires peak between 5 and 8 p.m.

Habit #3: Haphazard Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Maintenance

Every year, around daylight savings time, residents are called to inspect and change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and for good reason. A report issued by the NFPA found that dead batteries caused 25 percent of smoke alarm failures from 2009-2013. “Residents need to remember to inspect and test smoke detectors monthly, replace batteries annually and replace all smoke alarms every 10 years,” said Miller. The winter months also bring an increased risk for carbon monoxide (CO) hazards. “Carbon monoxide is particularly scary because it is odorless and colorless. The use of heating and cooking equipment can increase a home’s exposure,” Miller said. He urges residents to place at least one CO detector on each floor of their homes and to test alarms monthly.

Habit #4: Haphazard Propane Tank Placement

When packing up the tools of fall and summer, it may seem to make perfect sense to store propane tanks in the garage, but doing so could create a big risk to your home. “Propane tanks should be stored outdoors or, at least, in a well-ventilated space,” Miller said. “A tank leak in a garage could lead to an explosion with devastating effects.” He recommends following the manufacturer’s recommendations for proper storage.

Habit #5: Haphazard Portable Generator Use

A portable generator is a helpful investment to ensure your family remains comfortable in the event of a power outage. Miller urges residents with generators to take precaution to store generators safely. “Gas generators should be kept as far away from the house as possible,” he said. “When not stored properly, they pose a number of risks, including fire, carbon monoxide poisoning and electrocution.” Experts suggest placing generators in a well-ventilated location away from windows, doors and vent openings.

Habit #6: Haphazard Exhaust Fan and Dryer Maintenance

“Lint and dust collect in dryers and exhaust fans, creating a serious fire risk if left unchecked over time,” Miller said. “If you notice your bathroom exhaust fans are sounding funny or have stopped working, it’s important to consult an electrician to see if replacement is necessary.” According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, clothing dryer fires mostly occur in the fall and winter months, with nearly 3,000 reported each year. “The top cause of dryer fires is failure to clean them,” Miller said. “Making a habit of cleaning out lint traps and vent pipes is a simple habit that can help families avoid disaster.”

Step Up to the Plate

Westerville Parks & Recreation has introduced a new eight-week nutrition and education program, “Step Up to the Plate.”

Focused on creating healthy habits through one weekly challenge at a time, the program begins Jan. 16 and ends March 5. In partnership with registered dietitian Laura Poland, a health and wellness instructor at the Westerville Community Center, participants will learn how to adopt and maintain new healthy habits through education, planning and support. Email, video chats and meal planning are included. Live cooking demonstrations and samples, handouts and recipes are also part of the program.

To build a healthy plate and lifestyle one healthy habit at a time, participants will study the following topics:

Week 1: Meal Planning with Fresh Ingredients

Week 2: Adequate Fluids

Week 3: Fruits & Vegetables

Week 4: Meal Timing

Week 5: Protein

Week 6: Carbohydrates

Week 7: Fueling Workouts

Week 8: Celebrate Your Healthy Plate!

To register or learn more, contact Westerville Parks & Recreation at 614-901-6500.

Westerville Citizen’s Academy Set for Spring

The City of Westerville is gearing up for its fifth annual Westerville Citizen’s Academy (WCA), an eight-week hands-on program in which participants learn about, explore and engage with all 10 City departments.

Each Thursday evening, a team of City departments hosts a three-hour class providing staff presentations, equipment demonstrations, facility tours, and dynamic games and activities. By the end of the Academy, residents learn every aspect of how their local government works and the range of services it provides.

WCA is based on the successful academy programs from the Westerville Divisions of Police and Fire. This academy model is also used in other cities across the nation as an interactive community engagement program. All residents are eligible to participate, particularly those who may have an interest in serving on one of the City’s seven boards and commissions. For more information, or to complete the WCA application, please visit www.westerville.org/WCA.

Thursday, April 20

Departments: Economic Development, City Manager’s Office

Thursday, April 27

Departments: Information Systems, Westerville Fire Division

Thursday, May 4

Departments: Water Division, Finance Department

Thursday, May 11

Departments: Parks & Recreation Department

Thursday, May 18

Departments: Westerville Electric Division, Department of Administrative Services

Thursday, May 25

Departments: Public Service Department, Planning & Development

Thursday, June 1

Departments: Mayor’s Court, Westerville Division of Police

Tuesday, June 6

Departments: City Council and Graduation

City Recognizes Employees for Service Excellence

Each year, the City of Westerville recognizes staff members for their dedication and commitment to their jobs and the residents of Westerville. The following employees were nominated as Employee of the Year by their staff colleagues. The recipient of the Employee of the Year will be profiled in the March/April edition of the Westerville Magazine.

Joshua Cox, Employee of the Year, Information Systems

Christy Bailey, Emergency Communications

James Lehtomaa, Westerville Division of Fire

Tom Hockman, Public Service Department

Sarah Hysell, Information Systems Department

Gina Love, Finance Department

Carol Estep, Westerville Division of Police

Ron McMillin, Westerville Division of Police

Bryan Wagner, Planning & Development Department

Tara Trigg, Westerville Electric Division

Mark Your Calendars

Westerville Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast Celebration: Monday, Jan. 16

Registration begins 7:30 a.m., breakfast 8 a.m.

The Westerville community will celebrate the 12th annual Westerville Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast Celebration at the Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center (1630 Schrock Rd.) on Monday, Jan. 16. All are invited to join this morning of unity, song and celebration of “The Simple Art of Living Together.”

The morning’s theme features live entertainment by the Tony Hagood Trio and keynote speaker Bishop Joey Johnson. Bishop Johnson is the senior pastor of the House of the Lord Church in Akron and the presiding bishop of the Beth-El Fellowship of Visionary Churches. He has served as a member of the Ohio Attorney General’s Advisory Group on Law Enforcement Training and is a published author.

The celebration also includes the annual Fouse and Alston Awards, which recognize students and community members who have put the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. into action. Registration prices are $30 per adult and $20 per student. Businesses may sponsor a table for $350, which includes 10 breakfast registrations and special recognition as a table sponsor. Program advertising and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Find more information online at www.leadershipwesterville.org.

State of the Community Address: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Tune in to WOCC-TV Channel 3 on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. for the annual State of the Community address. Westerville City Council Chairman Craig Treneff and City Manager David Collinsworth will be joined by leadership from Westerville City Schools, Otterbein University, Westerville Public Library and Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce to address Westerville residents. The broadcast will air live and then be replayed on WOCC-TV and available online at www.westerville.org (select “Agenda & Minutes” on the homepage to access the menu).