Community Invited to Fall Harvest Festival at Otterbein Community Garden

The Otterbein University Center for Community Engagement invites the community to its annual Fall Harvest Festival from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Otterbein Community Garden, 390 N. Spring Road. The event is free and open to the public with parking available at Heritage Middle School.

This family-friendly event will have activities and treats for all ages, including carnival games, fall crafts, a farmers market, apple cider and donuts, educational stations and service projects.

Otterbein’s Community Garden is divided into plots that are cultivated by a variety of community groups, including schools, neighborhood associations, veteran’s groups, senior citizen living communities, Otterbein departments, and Otterbein student groups. These gardeners are welcome to use gardening tools and water provided at the site. A portion of the produce is donated to local food pantries to feed members of our community.

For additional information or questions, please contact Stacey Rusterholz at srusterholz@otterbein.edu or 614-823-1272.